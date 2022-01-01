Pork chops in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pork chops
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Glazed Pork Chop
|$16.99
Brown Sugar Glazed Pork Chops, Rice Pilaf, Creamed Spinach
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|12oz Pork Chop Vesuvio *
|$25.00
Pan seared bone in, garlic oregano wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes. (GF Available )
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Mediterranean Charcrusted Pork Chop
|$27.00
Bone-In Charcrusted all natural Mediterranean style thick cut pork chop with zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper served with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
|BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop
|$27.00
Bone-In Charcrusted BBQ smoked all natural thick cut Pork Chop. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Smoked Pork Chops
|$24.00
Two center cut chops, carolina mustard glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Pork Chop
|$29.00
14oz Pork Chop Green Beans, Olives, Tomato, Pinenuts, Balsamic Sauce
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|PORK CHOP
|$17.00
The Gage
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Pork Chop
|$34.00
fregola, spring onions, asparagus, chimichurri
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Pork Chop Calabrese
|$38.25
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Pork Chop Dinner
|$18.00
-These pork chops can take up to 20 minutes to prepare. It's a big pork chop!-
Slagel Farm dry aged pork chop with mashed potatoes and your choice of carrots or green beans.
The Dawson
730 West Grand Avenue, Chicago
|Catalpa Grove Pork Chop
|$34.00
lentils, roasted carrots, apple, bacon, confit garlic, shallot soubise, bbq pork demi (t)
Sweet Maple Cafe
1339 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Pork Chop Meal
|$16.50
2 breaded and fried pork chops topped with caramelized onions, 2 eggs any style, home fries or grits, biscuit or toast
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Berkshire Pork Chop
|$35.00
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Pork Chops
|$19.00
(2) 8oz center cut bone-in chops flame broiled and topped with cinnamon walnut apple relish
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|PORK CHOP
|$17.00
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Pork Chop Marsala Style
|$30.00
Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Roasted Potatoes
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Bangus & Pork Chop Combo
|$15.95
|Pork Chop & Spam Combo
|$15.95
|Pork Chop & Longanisa Combo
|$15.95
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Pork Chop (1" Bone-In ~3/4 lb)
|$13.00
Slagel Farms. Pork chops are the most popular cut from the pork loin, which is the strip of meat that runs from the pig’s hip to shoulder. Depending on where they originate, pork chops can be found under a variety of names, including loin, rib, sirloin, top loin and blade chops.
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Single 8oz Center-Cut Pork Chop
|$14.00
Succulent White Marble Farms Center-Cut Chops prepared either Broiled or BBQ'd
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Salt & Pepper Pork Chop 椒盐排骨
|$15.50
Virtue
1462 E 53rd Street, Chicago
|Pork Chop
|$33.00
(16 oz bone-in pork chop) mustard greens, braised pearl onions, bread crumbs
Tavern on the Point
6724 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
|$22.00
14 oz. bone-in chop, char-broiled, Jack Daniel’s glaze
Sukari's Inc
7601 S Cicero Ave Ste 1290, Chicago
|Smothered Pork Chops
|$6.00