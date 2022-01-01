Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glazed Pork Chop$16.99
Brown Sugar Glazed Pork Chops, Rice Pilaf, Creamed Spinach
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12oz Pork Chop Vesuvio *$25.00
Pan seared bone in, garlic oregano wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes. (GF Available )
More about Gale Street Inn
Vincent image

 

Vincent

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
PORK CHOP$32.00
More about Vincent
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Charcrusted Pork Chop$27.00
Bone-In Charcrusted all natural Mediterranean style thick cut pork chop with zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper served with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop$27.00
Bone-In Charcrusted BBQ smoked all natural thick cut Pork Chop. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
More about Carson's Ribs
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Pork Chops$24.00
Two center cut chops, carolina mustard glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Avli on The Park image

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$39.00
More about Avli on The Park
Pork Chop image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$29.00
14oz Pork Chop Green Beans, Olives, Tomato, Pinenuts, Balsamic Sauce
More about Sal's Trattoria
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK CHOP$17.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$34.00
fregola, spring onions, asparagus, chimichurri
More about The Gage
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop Calabrese$38.25
More about Rosebud on Rush
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop Dinner$18.00
-These pork chops can take up to 20 minutes to prepare. It's a big pork chop!-
Slagel Farm dry aged pork chop with mashed potatoes and your choice of carrots or green beans.
More about Same Day Cafe
The Dawson image

 

The Dawson

730 West Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catalpa Grove Pork Chop$34.00
lentils, roasted carrots, apple, bacon, confit garlic, shallot soubise, bbq pork demi (t)
More about The Dawson
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Maple Cafe

1339 W Taylor St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop Meal$16.50
2 breaded and fried pork chops topped with caramelized onions, 2 eggs any style, home fries or grits, biscuit or toast
More about Sweet Maple Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berkshire Pork Chop$35.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$19.00
(2) 8oz center cut bone-in chops flame broiled and topped with cinnamon walnut apple relish
More about Fireside Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK CHOP$17.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chop Calabrese$38.25
More about Carmine's on Rush
Il Culaccino image

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop Marsala Style$30.00
Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Roasted Potatoes
More about Il Culaccino
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bangus & Pork Chop Combo$15.95
Pork Chop & Spam Combo$15.95
Pork Chop & Longanisa Combo$15.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop (1" Bone-In ~3/4 lb)$13.00
Slagel Farms. Pork chops are the most popular cut from the pork loin, which is the strip of meat that runs from the pig’s hip to shoulder. Depending on where they originate, pork chops can be found under a variety of names, including loin, rib, sirloin, top loin and blade chops.
More about Publican Quality Meats
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single 8oz Center-Cut Pork Chop$14.00
Succulent White Marble Farms Center-Cut Chops prepared either Broiled or BBQ'd
More about The Fireplace Inn
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salt & Pepper Pork Chop 椒盐排骨$15.50
More about Furama Restaurant
Virtue image

 

Virtue

1462 E 53rd Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$33.00
(16 oz bone-in pork chop) mustard greens, braised pearl onions, bread crumbs
More about Virtue
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on the Point

6724 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop$22.00
14 oz. bone-in chop, char-broiled, Jack Daniel’s glaze
More about Tavern on the Point
Item pic

 

Sukari's Inc

7601 S Cicero Ave Ste 1290, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smothered Pork Chops$6.00
More about Sukari's Inc

