LM Restaurant Group LM Prep Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
LM Commissary Kitchen
Location
800 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Niu B Sushi - 888 South Michigan Avenue
No Reviews
888 South Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant