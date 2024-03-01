Mei's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1108 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shang Noodle - Wabash - 1101 S Wabash Ave
No Reviews
1101 S Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant
TEA% - 57 East 11th Street, Chicago, IL 60605
No Reviews
57 East 11th Street Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant
CHARRED | Wing Bar
No Reviews
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago CHICAGO, IL 60605
View restaurant
Niu B Sushi - 888 South Michigan Avenue
No Reviews
888 South Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant