IL Culaccino
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Franco’s Restaurant Group is excited to introduce Il Culaccino, open for your enjoyment seven days a week in the South Loop’s McCormick Square community. Sample unique wines and delicious plates accompanied by the friendly and superior service that has become the hallmark of Franco’s Restaurant Group, family-owned since 1989.
Location
2134 South Indiana, Chicago, IL 60616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project - 2337 S Michigan Ave
No Reviews
2337 S Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurant
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport - 300 W 26th St
No Reviews
300 W 26th St Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurant