IL Culaccino

2134 South Indiana

Chicago, IL 60616

Popular Items

Loaf Of Bread
Pipette Vodka
Nonnas Meatball

Appetizer

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Served with Mixed Greens, Balsamic Drizzle

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$18.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.00

Homemade Tomato Bruschetta served on Crostini

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$17.00

With Roasted Potatoes and Onions

Nonnas Meatball

Nonnas Meatball

$15.00

Homemade Beef & Pork Meatballs, Topped with Marinara, Parmesan

Whipped Ricotta Tuffo

Whipped Ricotta Tuffo

$15.00

Ricotta, Orange Marmalade, Honey, Crostinis

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$17.00

Spicy Anaheim Pepper stuffed with our Homemade Sausage and topped with Zesty Marinara

Buratta

Buratta

$20.00

Imported Buratta topped With Sun-dried Tomatoes and Pesto

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$20.00

1 Dozen Middle Neck clams topped with our seasoned Breadcrumbs

Minestrone Soup

$3.50+

Pizzette's

Salsiccia e Rapini Pizzette

$16.00

Sausage, Calabrian Chili's, Rapini, Mozzarella on our Flatbread

Bruschetta Pizzette

$15.00

Homemade Bruschetta Mix with Mozzarella and Basil on our Flatbread Crust

Franco's Pizzette

$16.00

Crumbled Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Calabrian Chili's and Mozzarella on our Flatbread Crust

Cheese Pizette

$12.00

Sausage Pizzette

$12.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Cesar Dressing

House Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Balsamic Dressing

Nonna's Meatball Salad

Nonna's Meatball Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Italian Lemon Vinaigrette with Nonna's Meatballs

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Carrots, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Peppers, Pasta, Bleu Cheese and Lemon Vinagrette

Mario's Salad

Mario's Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Mixed Field Greens, Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Salami

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Shaved Parmigiano Regiano Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion

Pasta

Jumbo Rigatoni

Jumbo Rigatoni

$21.00

Nonna's Sunday Gravy

Pipette Vodka

Pipette Vodka

$19.00

Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Ricotta

Fettuccine Alla Franco

Fettuccine Alla Franco

$22.00

Mushrooms, Chicken, Pesto Cream Sauce

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$22.00

Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, White Wine Sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Linguini, Shrimp, Zesty Marinara Sauce

Pasta Marinara

$16.00
Penne Buttera

Penne Buttera

$20.00

Sausage, Peas, Tomato Cream Sauce

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$20.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce

Linquini with Clams

Linquini with Clams

$26.00

Sautéed and Chopped Clams, White Wine or Spicy Tomato Sauce

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$21.00

Prosciutto, Peas, Cream Sauce

Buccatini

Buccatini

$20.00

Calabrian Chilis, Crumbled Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Rigatoni Arrabiata

$20.00

Zesty Marinara Sauce, Prosciutto

Spicy Penne Pesto

$20.00

Spicy Pesto Cream Sauce, Prosciutto, Capers

Pappadelle

Pappadelle

$26.00

Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Spinach in a White Wine Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Entree

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Garlic, Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Vesuvio

Chicken Vesuvio

$25.00

Bone-In, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Vesuvio Potatoes

24 oz. Bone-In Ribeye

24 oz. Bone-In Ribeye

$80.00

Dry Aged Linz Heritage Prime Angus beef. Served with Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Veggies, Topped with Compound Butter.

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Chicken Limone

$25.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Served with Pasta

Veal Limone

$28.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Served with Pasta

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Breaded Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian Vinaigrette, Served on a Bed of Roasted Potatoes

Veal Milanese

$28.00

Breaded Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian Vinaigrette, Served on a Bed of Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Calabrese

$25.00

Mushrooms, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions

Veal Calabrese

$28.00

Mushrooms, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions

Chicken Giardniera

Chicken Giardniera

$25.00

Breaded Cutlet, House-Made Giardiniera, Roasted Potatoes

Veal Giardniera

$28.00

Breaded Cutlet, House-Made Giardiniera, Roasted Potatoes

Pork Chop Vesuvio

Pork Chop Vesuvio

$30.00

Bone-In, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Vesuvio Potatoes

Pork Chop Marsala Style

$30.00

Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Roasted Potatoes

Pork Chop Calabrese Style

Pork Chop Calabrese Style

$30.00

Mushrooms, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Lemon Caper Sauce, Served with Pasta

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Lemon Caper Sauce, Served with Pasta

Sides

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Sauteed Rapini

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.00

Mixed Veggies

$8.00

Side Sausage

$9.00

Side Meatballs

$9.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Italian Fries

$7.00

Side Of Giardiniera

$4.00

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Loaf Of Bread

$4.00

Dessert

Cannoli Cake

Cannoli Cake

$12.00

A family favorite! Layers of vanilla cake with our famous cannoli filling

Cannoli Dip

Cannoli Dip

$12.00

IL Culaccino's Modern take on an Italian Classic, Homemade Cannoli Filling with Pasta chips for dipping

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Homemade Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$14.00

Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Whipped mascarpone layered with rum and coffee soaked lady finger cookies

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Sausage Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken And Mixed Veggies

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Franco’s Restaurant Group is excited to introduce Il Culaccino, open for your enjoyment seven days a week in the South Loop’s McCormick Square community. Sample unique wines and delicious plates accompanied by the friendly and superior service that has become the hallmark of Franco’s Restaurant Group, family-owned since 1989.

Website

Location

2134 South Indiana, Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

