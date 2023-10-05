FOOD

Waffles

Original Belgian

$12.49

Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$15.99

Blueberry cheesecake waffle

$13.49

Red Velvet Waffle

$14.49

Banana cream pie waffle

$13.49

Cheddar & Short Rib Waffle

$16.99

Cherry and peach waffle

$12.99

Chicago’s Waffles Best

$16.49

Chocolate Waffle

$14.99

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$12.99

Cookies and ice cream waffle

$13.49

Green Tea Waffle

$13.49

Heart Healthy Waffle

$15.49

Liege Waffle

$12.99

Mexican Waffle

$13.49

Waffle chicken sandwich

$14.99

Waffle Flight

$17.49

Waffle Sandwich

$15.49

Eggs Your Way

Eggs Your Way-1

$10.49

Eggs Your Way-2

$10.99

Corned Beef Hash Heaven

$16.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Healthy Breakfast 2x2x2

$13.49

Avocado Toast

$14.49

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$16.49

Chop Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Ham Steak & Eggs

$17.49

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$25.99

Country fried chicken

$15.99

Omelettes

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$15.99

Build-your-own Omelette

$11.49

Denver Omelette

$16.49

Egg white chicken Omelette

$17.49

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Mediterranean Omelette

$16.49

Mexican Omelette

$15.99

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$18.49

Steak Omelette

$18.49

Three Cheese Omelette

$13.49

Vegetarian Omelette

$16.49

Pancakes

Cherry and peach pancakes

$12.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.49

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes

$12.49

Five Pancakes

$11.99

Nutella Pancakes

$12.49

Red Velvet Pancakes

$12.49

Very Berry Pancakes

$12.49

French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$13.49

Red Velvet French Toast

$13.49

VERY BERRY FRENCH TOAST

$14.99

French Toast Flight

$15.99

Crepes

Banana Nut Crepes

$12.49

Granny’s Special Crepes

$13.49

Red White & Blue Crepes

$12.49

Stuffed Crepes

$12.49

Half Orders

Half Egg & Breakfast Meat

$8.25

1/2 Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$9.99

1/2 Belgian Waffle

$7.25

1/2 Cheddar & Short Rib Waffle

$9.25

1/2 Green Tea Waffle

$7.49

1/2 Heart Heathy Waffle

$8.99

1/2 Liege Waffle

$6.99

1/2 Red Velvet Waffle

$7.49

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$8.25

Cinnamon Short Stack

$8.25

Nutella short Stack

$8.25

Red Velvet Short Stack

$8.25

Short Stack Pancakes

$8.25

Very Berry Short Stack

$8.25

1/2 Cinnamon Liege Waffle

$6.25

Sides

Bacon very crispy

$5.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.25

Breakfast potato

$4.85

Breakfast potatoes with onions

$5.49

Chicken sausage

$6.49

cup of fruits

$6.99

Oatmeal

$7.25

Onions rings

$5.49

Short rib 6oz cheddar and scallions

$8.99

Side 2 Eggs

$4.49

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.99

Side Chicken

$4.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.49

Side English Muffin

$1.99

Side Fresh Fruit

$8.99

Side Ham

$6.99

Side Maple Bacon Breakfast Sausage

$6.49

Side Pancakes

$3.99

Side Sausage Links

$5.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$6.49

Side Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.99

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.99

waffle fries

$4.99

Yogurt & Granola

$7.25

Skillets

BBQ pull pork skillet

$17.49

BUILD YOUR OWN SKILLET

$11.49

Fresh Garden Skillet

$16.25

Healthy Breakfast Skillet

$18.49

Maple Bacon Sausage Skillet

$18.49

Meatlover’s Skillet

$18.49

Mexican Skillet

$18.49

Shakshuka

$15.99

Short rib skillet

$18.49

Steak Skillet

$18.49

Tri color Quinoa

$17.99

On The Beny Side

Original Beny

$13.49

Duck Benedict

$18.99

Florentino Beny

$15.49

Irish Beny

$15.49

Salmon Benedict

$17.49

Waffle Benedict

$18.49

Waffle Benedict Trio

$20.99

South Of The Border

Breakfast Burrito

$15.49

Chicken Flautas

$13.49

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Huevos Ranchenos

$13.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Chitown Burger

$16.99

Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Ham and bacon sandwich

$14.99

Monte Cristo sandwich

$15.49

Old School Burger

$15.99

Pepper and egg sandwich

$14.49

San Francisco Chicken

$16.99

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Salads

Waffles Chop Salad

$15.49

Spinach Salad

$15.49

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.49

Cobb’s Best Salad

$15.49

KIDS MENU

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Waffles

$6.99

Kids 1 Egg with Bacon & Potatoes

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$6.99

Kids Beverages

Kids Orange Juice

$2.99

Kids Apple Juice

$2.99

Kids Milk

$2.99

Kids Coke

$2.99

Kids Sprite

$2.99

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.99

Kids Lemonade

$2.99

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Kids Tomato Juice

$2.99

Kids Chocolate milk

$2.99

DRINKS

Sodas

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Grape Fruit Juice

$4.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Orange juice craft

$13.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Coffees & Teas

Coffee

$3.99

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.99

Latte

$4.99

Mocha

$4.99

Americano

$3.99

Doppio

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Whole Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Skim Milk

$3.75

Brewed Mighty Leaf Iced Tea

$4.99

Hot Tea

$4.75

Iced Americano

$3.99

Iced coffee

$3.99

Iced Latte

$4.99

Iced Tea

$4.99

ALCOHOL BEVERAGES

Angel's Envy

$14.95

Baily's or Kahlua shot

$4.95

BERRY MOJITO

$13.95

Between the sheets

$14.95

BLOODY MARY

$13.99

Blue MoFo

$15.95

BLUEBERRY MOJITO

$13.95

Bombay Sapphire

$7.95

Bottle of Prosecco

$28.95

Bottle of red wine

$19.95

Bottle of white wine

$19.95

BOURBON

$8.95

Casamigos blanco

$8.95

Casamigos mizcal

$12.95

Casamigos reposado

$10.95

Champagne Moet & Chandon

$79.95

Chicago Waffles cafe Martini

$13.95

Chocolate Margarita

$13.95

Classic Margarita

$12.99

CLASSIC MOJITO

$12.95

Cognac Margarita

$14.99

Domestic beer

$5.45

Don Julio blanco

$7.95

Don Julio reposado

$9.95

GIN COCTAIL

$10.95

High Noon

$5.95

Imported beer

$5.45

IRISH COFFEE

$12.95

jack Daniels

$8.95

Jack Daniels and Coke

$10.95

jameson

$8.95

Long Island

$15.95

Mai Tai

$11.95

MIMOSA

$9.50

Mojito

$11.95

PALOMA

$11.95

Pineapple Margarita

$13.95

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.95

Screwdriver

$10.99

Spicy cucumber margarita

$13.95

Strawberry Margarita

$13.95

Tito's

$6.95