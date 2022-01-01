Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bakeries

The Exchange

11 Reviews

224 S Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60604

Popular Items

Chi Piccata
Cauliflower
Potatoes

Specialties

Artic Char

$34.00

Chi Piccata

$34.00

Exchange Cheeseburger

$18.00

Hooks 3 year cheddar, onion, lettuce, special sauce, Exchange pullman sourdough

Rigatoni

$26.00

Short Rib

$38.00

Tofu

$22.00

pickled zucchini, coconut rice, snap peas

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Carrots

$12.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

Potatoes

$10.00

Sweet Potatoes

$12.00

Broccoli

$13.00

Dessert

Coconut Sorbet

$6.00

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Seasonal crisp

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Bread to go

Country Loaf ToGo

$10.00Out of stock

Baguette ToGo

$5.00Out of stock

Whole Wheat Loaf ToGo

$10.00Out of stock

Sarah's Buns

$3.00Out of stock

Sarah's Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Bread

Country Sourdough

$10.00

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
A chef-driven, vegetable forward menu with the decadence of your favorite steakhouse.

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60604

Consumer pic
The Exchange image
The Exchange image

