Lox in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve lox
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$15.00
Deconstructed sandwich with center cut Nova Atlantic salmon, scoop of cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers with a bagel
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Sesame Lox Sandwich
|$12.99
|Lox & Bagel
|$15.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Capers with your Choice of Bagel
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Lox & Bagel
|$15.49
smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, bagel
Flat & Point
3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$12.00
Smoked salmon, scallion schmear, red onion, lettuce, cucumber, capers.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Goldy Lox
|$13.99
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|LOX & Cream Cheese
|$12.00
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
|Lox 1/2 Pound
|$21.00
Cold-smoked salmon. Comes with arugula, toamto, red onion, capers.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|1/4lb Smoked Nova Lox
|$10.00
|1/4lb Pastrami-Smoked Lox
|$11.75
|Lox Platter (Serves 6-8)
|$155.00
1 dozen bagels, 1/2lbs of house-cured lox, 1/2lbs of pastrami-spiced lox, 8oz smoked whitefish salad, 8oz of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, whitefish salad, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onion, pickled cucumbers, and 3.5oz capers.
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Lox Special
|$12.75
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
|2oz Portion of Lox
|$5.25
This portion of Lox is perfect for a single bagel. We also have 1/2 pound Lox available in the "GROCERY" section of our menu if you are looking for 4+ servings.
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Lox Spread Bagel
|$5.50
Our new homemade deluxe lox spread - loaded with lox, capers, chives & dill. Delicious.
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Nova Lox - Pound
|$35.99
|Pastrami Nova Lox - Pound
|$34.99
|Pastrami Nova Lox - Half Pound
|$18.99
Orkenoy
1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago
|Pastrami Lox
|$11.00
Pastrami Cured Lox, Whipped Cream cheese, Capers, Lemon, on brioche
Kale My Name
3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Jackfruit Lox
|$17.00
Everything bagel, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, jackfruit, and a sprinkle of kale with a side of rosemary potatoes.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Side of Lox
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Bagel & Lox Plate
|$17.00
Choice of (Once Upon A Bagel) Bagel, Toasted And Served With 2 Eggs Any Style, 3 oz OUAB Lox, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Capers, And Cream Cheese, Plus Our Rosemary Hashbrowns
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Lox Cream Cheese Bagel
|$5.50
Our new homemade deluxe lox spread - loaded with lox, capers, chives & dill. Delicious. This is premade and contents cannot be changed. We only steam, not toast! *This cream cheese spread is already mixed and CANNOT be changed!
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Lox Plate
|$15.00
Delicate Slices of Nova Scotia lox and fresh bagel plated with red onions, capers, scallions, cucumbers, olives and cream cheese
Jeff and Judes
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Lox Loaded Latke
|$10.00
|Lox by the 1/4#
|$10.00
house cured with notes of citrus and dill
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|1lb Center Cut Nova Lox
|$32.00
|1lb Pastrami Nova Lox
|$36.00
|Lox & Cream Cheese Sandwich (Cold)
|$17.95
Center-cut Nova lox with your choice of toppings and bread.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Bagel and Lox
|$16.95
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, salmon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & capers
PIZZA
Smack Dab Chicago
6730 North Clark Street, Chicago
|PERFECT LOX
|$10.95
|GF PERFECT LOX
|$13.75