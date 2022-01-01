Lox in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve lox

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nova Lox Sandwich$15.00
Deconstructed sandwich with center cut Nova Atlantic salmon, scoop of cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers with a bagel
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Lox Sandwich$12.99
Lox & Bagel$15.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Capers with your Choice of Bagel
More about Drunken Bean
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Sandwich$14.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox & Bagel$15.49
smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, bagel
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Flat & Point image

 

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Smoked salmon, scallion schmear, red onion, lettuce, cucumber, capers.
More about Flat & Point
Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Goldy Lox$13.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels Lakeview

2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOX & Cream Cheese$12.00
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
Lox 1/2 Pound$21.00
Cold-smoked salmon. Comes with arugula, toamto, red onion, capers.
More about Gotham Bagels Lakeview
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOX BAGEL$11.25
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox & Bagel$15.49
smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, bagel
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox & Bagel$15.49
smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, bagel
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox & Bagel$15.49
smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, bagel
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/4lb Smoked Nova Lox$10.00
1/4lb Pastrami-Smoked Lox$11.75
Lox Platter (Serves 6-8)$155.00
1 dozen bagels, 1/2lbs of house-cured lox, 1/2lbs of pastrami-spiced lox, 8oz smoked whitefish salad, 8oz of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, whitefish salad, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onion, pickled cucumbers, and 3.5oz capers.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Lox Special image

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Special$12.75
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
2oz Portion of Lox$5.25
This portion of Lox is perfect for a single bagel. We also have 1/2 pound Lox available in the "GROCERY" section of our menu if you are looking for 4+ servings.
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox Spread Bagel$5.50
Our new homemade deluxe lox spread - loaded with lox, capers, chives & dill. Delicious.
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel & Lox$9.00
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nova Lox - Pound$35.99
Pastrami Nova Lox - Pound$34.99
Pastrami Nova Lox - Half Pound$18.99
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Pastrami Lox image

 

Orkenoy

1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Lox$11.00
Pastrami Cured Lox, Whipped Cream cheese, Capers, Lemon, on brioche
More about Orkenoy
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels South Loop

520 South Plymouth Court, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOX & Cream Cheese$12.00
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
Lox 1/2 Pound$21.00
Cold-smoked salmon. Comes with arugula, toamto, red onion, capers.
More about Gotham Bagels South Loop
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox and Bagel$14.99
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels Gold Coast

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOX & Cream Cheese$12.00
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
Lox 1/2 Pound$21.00
Cold-smoked salmon. Comes with arugula, toamto, red onion, capers.
More about Gotham Bagels Gold Coast
Item pic

SALADS

Kale My Name

3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jackfruit Lox$17.00
Everything bagel, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, jackfruit, and a sprinkle of kale with a side of rosemary potatoes.
More about Kale My Name
Reno. image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Lox$5.00
More about Reno.
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel & Lox Plate$17.00
Choice of (Once Upon A Bagel) Bagel, Toasted And Served With 2 Eggs Any Style, 3 oz OUAB Lox, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Capers, And Cream Cheese, Plus Our Rosemary Hashbrowns
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe
Item pic

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox Cream Cheese Bagel$5.50
Our new homemade deluxe lox spread - loaded with lox, capers, chives & dill. Delicious. This is premade and contents cannot be changed. We only steam, not toast! *This cream cheese spread is already mixed and CANNOT be changed!
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Lox Plate$15.00
Delicate Slices of Nova Scotia lox and fresh bagel plated with red onions, capers, scallions, cucumbers, olives and cream cheese
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lox Loaded Latke$10.00
Lox by the 1/4#$10.00
house cured with notes of citrus and dill
More about Jeff and Judes
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Center Cut Nova Lox$32.00
1lb Pastrami Nova Lox$36.00
Lox & Cream Cheese Sandwich (Cold)$17.95
Center-cut Nova lox with your choice of toppings and bread.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel and Lox$16.95
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, salmon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & capers
More about Eggy's Diner
Smack Dab Chicago image

PIZZA

Smack Dab Chicago

6730 North Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1520 reviews)
Takeout
PERFECT LOX$10.95
GF PERFECT LOX$13.75
More about Smack Dab Chicago
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eleven City Diner

1112 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox & Latke$16.99
Potato Latke , Nova Lox , Green Onion, Capers. Sour Cream or Cream Cheese.
More about Eleven City Diner

