Blueberry pancakes in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry (2) Pancakes$10.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Lemon Pancakes$13.99
Pancakes with blueberry compote and lemon curd. Topped with whipped cream.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pistachio Pancakes$16.00
Blueberry-lemon compote, chopped toasted pistachios, mascarpone whipped cream
More about Sociale Chicago
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(SAT/SUN ONLY) Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake BAGEL with Ricotta Lemon Cream Cheese$5.50
(SAT/SUN Only) Our May Bagel of the Month is a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake with Lemon Ricotta Maple Cream Cheese! Proceeds in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund.
(SAT/SUN ONLY) Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake BAGEL/NO CREAM CHEESE$4.00
(SAT/SUN Only) Our May Bagel of the Month is a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake (this one doesn't come with cream cheese....click the other pancake bagel special tab to get yours with cream cheese!) Proceeds in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$10.99
Filled with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Maple Cafe

1339 W Taylor St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Blueberry Pancakes$5.95
Blueberry Pancakes$11.75
More about Sweet Maple Cafe
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

10437 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancakes$10.49
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter with blueberries added and served with fresh blueberry compote and powdered sugar
More about The Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Another Bite

6632 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$8.99
3 fluffy golden pancakes filled with blueberries.
More about Another Bite
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Pastry Sour 4pk$15.99
Lightly-soured ale with fresh blueberry, luscious maple syrup and milk sugar flavors. Yum!
ALC BY VOL: 6.0%
IBU: 10
More about District Brew Yards
Item pic

 

Bacon & Jam

3335 W 111th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Multigrain Pancakes$11.50
More about Bacon & Jam
Beacon Doughnuts image

 

Beacon Doughnuts

810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancake$3.85
Maple cake filled with blueberry jam, topped with powdered sugar. Vegan!
More about Beacon Doughnuts

