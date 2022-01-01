Blueberry pancakes in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Blueberry (2) Pancakes
|$10.00
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Blueberry Lemon Pancakes
|$13.99
Pancakes with blueberry compote and lemon curd. Topped with whipped cream.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Blueberry Pistachio Pancakes
|$16.00
Blueberry-lemon compote, chopped toasted pistachios, mascarpone whipped cream
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|(SAT/SUN ONLY) Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake BAGEL with Ricotta Lemon Cream Cheese
|$5.50
(SAT/SUN Only) Our May Bagel of the Month is a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake with Lemon Ricotta Maple Cream Cheese! Proceeds in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund.
|(SAT/SUN ONLY) Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake BAGEL/NO CREAM CHEESE
|$4.00
(SAT/SUN Only) Our May Bagel of the Month is a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake (this one doesn't come with cream cheese....click the other pancake bagel special tab to get yours with cream cheese!) Proceeds in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund.
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.99
Filled with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Sweet Maple Cafe
1339 W Taylor St, Chicago
|1/2 Blueberry Pancakes
|$5.95
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$11.75
The Original Pancake House
10437 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.49
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter with blueberries added and served with fresh blueberry compote and powdered sugar
Another Bite
6632 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.99
3 fluffy golden pancakes filled with blueberries.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancake Pastry Sour 4pk
|$15.99
Lightly-soured ale with fresh blueberry, luscious maple syrup and milk sugar flavors. Yum!
ALC BY VOL: 6.0%
IBU: 10