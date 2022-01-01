Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets$6.50
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age$10.00
cage free chicken thigh, togarashi mayo dip
More about Ramen Wasabi
Chicken Nuggets image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
Hot Chicken Nuggets$10.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Banner pic

 

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.95
All kids come with a choice of side: seasoned fries, steamed broccoli, sliced pear, side salad or giant pickle
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
Chicken Nuggets image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
Hot Chicken Nuggets$10.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.95
NUGGETS W/ FRIES
More about El Tarasco
Hot Chicken Nuggets image

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chicken Nuggets$10.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nuggets$6.95
breaded and fried
More about Italian Express
Chicken Karaage Nuggets image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Karaage Nuggets$9.00
Cage free chicken thigh served with zesty tongarashi mayo
More about Ramen Takeya
Hot Chicken Nuggets image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chicken Nuggets$10.00
Hand cut white meat, fried, and tossed in Parson's hot, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Consumer pic

 

Mis Moles Restaurant

3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken nuggets with fries$7.99
More about Mis Moles Restaurant
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets - 10 Pcs$5.99
More about Burger Boy Lounge

