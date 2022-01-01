Chicken nuggets in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Nuggets
|$6.50
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age
|$10.00
cage free chicken thigh, togarashi mayo dip
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Nuggets
|$9.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
|Hot Chicken Nuggets
|$10.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$7.95
All kids come with a choice of side: seasoned fries, steamed broccoli, sliced pear, side salad or giant pickle
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Nuggets
|$9.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
|Hot Chicken Nuggets
|$10.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Hot Chicken Nuggets
|$10.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Nuggets
|$9.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Nuggets
|$6.95
breaded and fried
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Chicken Karaage Nuggets
|$9.00
Cage free chicken thigh served with zesty tongarashi mayo
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Hot Chicken Nuggets
|$10.00
Hand cut white meat, fried, and tossed in Parson's hot, served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Nuggets
|$9.00
Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Mis Moles Restaurant
3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Chicken nuggets with fries
|$7.99