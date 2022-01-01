Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve veggie salad

D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Veggie Salad$16.95
grilled cauliflower, red peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, mushroom, red onions, baby kale, baby red chard, wild arugula, sweet corn, sunflower greens, creamy avocado dressing, and crumble queso fresco.
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Pasta Salad$3.69
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad Bowl (priced per person)$3.69
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad$3.69
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE SALAD$7.25
More about Medici On 57th
Roasted Vegetable Balsamic w/ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Firenze - Italian Street Food

131 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Vegetable Balsamic w/ Chicken Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Roasted Pepper, Roma Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Dressing. Balsamic Dressing always comes on the side
More about Firenze - Italian Street Food
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Mixed Salad$10.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Pasta Salad Bowl$3.69
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad$3.69
Vegetable Pasta Salad$3.69
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Vegetable Salad$15.00
Eggplant, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini,
Brussel sprouts, grilled tomato tossed with
feta cheese, almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
and spring lettuce mix
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Shaved Vegetable Salad image

 

Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern

114 N. Green Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaved Vegetable Salad$14.95
Blue cheese, candied walnuts
More about Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern
Art of Pizza on State Street image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art of Pizza on State Street

727 South State st., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2237 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Salad$6.50
More about Art of Pizza on State Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Lobsters

Pastries

Dosa

Sauteed Spinach

Salmon Salad

Shrimp Burritos

Macaroni Salad

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston