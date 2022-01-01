Veggie salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve veggie salad
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Grilled Veggie Salad
|$16.95
grilled cauliflower, red peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, mushroom, red onions, baby kale, baby red chard, wild arugula, sweet corn, sunflower greens, creamy avocado dressing, and crumble queso fresco.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Vegetable Pasta Salad
|$3.69
|Mediterranean Vegetable Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$3.69
|Mediterranean Vegetable Salad
|$3.69
Firenze - Italian Street Food
131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Roasted Vegetable Balsamic w/ Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Roasted Pepper, Roma Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Dressing. Balsamic Dressing always comes on the side
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Veggie Mixed Salad
|$10.99
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Vegetable Pasta Salad Bowl
|$3.69
|Mediterranean Vegetable Salad
|$3.69
|Vegetable Pasta Salad
|$3.69
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Grilled Vegetable Salad
|$15.00
Eggplant, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini,
Brussel sprouts, grilled tomato tossed with
feta cheese, almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
and spring lettuce mix
Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern
114 N. Green Street, Chicago
|Shaved Vegetable Salad
|$14.95
Blue cheese, candied walnuts