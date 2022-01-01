Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Egg Roll ( 5 pcs )$5.00
Deep fried mix vegetables roll with noodle
Egg Roll (2 pcs)$5.00
Deep fried ground chicken, vegetable and bean noodles
Free Veggie Egg Roll (3pcs)
Free Crab Rangoon (3 Pcs)or Free Veggie Egg Roll (3Pcs) When order $20 (Before Tax).
Select one promotion
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
THE JERK SPOT image

 

THE JERK SPOT

1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JERK EGG ROLL$6.00
Freshly Prepared to Order. (2) Eggrolls per Order / Allow 20-25 min Cook Time.
More about THE JERK SPOT
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Petite Egg Roll (8)$6.35
Bite sized egg rolls originate from Thailand and contain chicken, shrimp and bean thread noodles. Served with sweet or sour sauce.
Chinese Egg Rolls (2)$4.95
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrot, caramelized onion stuffing, sweet and sour sauce.
(Free) Veggie Egg Roll
FREE per order for the bill over $20.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
2. Vegetable Egg Roll (3) image

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
2. Vegetable Egg Roll (3)$5.95
Vegetable egg rolls, sweet chili sauce
More about Noble Thai
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hill Country Egg Rolls$12.50
Smoked brisket, corn, cheddar, black beans, hickory sauce
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Egg Rolls$6.50
Veggie Egg Rolls$7.50
Baby Egg Rolls$7.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Egg Rolls (8)$7.50
Crispy bite-sized egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, egg, bean thread noodle, carrot & chopped mushroom. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$5.50
Served with Sweet & sour sauce.
More about Talay
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwestern Egg Rolls$12.99
You wanna roll with us try our Southwestern egg rolls. Chicken breast, bell pepper, onions, cheese, corn, black beans & a creamy chipotle sauce. Rolled in a crispy tortilla shell.
More about Food On The Run
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Egg Rolls (6)$7.25
Tiny egg rolls filled with chicken, shrimp, and bean thread noodles.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Egg Rolls$5.75
Deep-fried mini rolls filled with shrimp, chicken, cilantro, & glass noodle. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Veggie Egg Rolls$5.75
Deep-fried rolls filled with cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot
Chicken Egg Rolls$6.00
Deep-fried rolls filled with ground chicken, cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot
More about Rice and Noodles
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG ROLLS BUFFALO$12.00
EGG ROLLS SOUTHWEST$12.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls (2pc)$8.50
2pc - Crunchy wrapper stuffed with pork, shrimp, glass noodles, cabbage and carrots.
(G, SH)
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Petite Egg Rolls (8)$6.95
Thai egg roll, chicken, shrimp, bean thread noodle and served sweet Thai Chili sauce.
(Free) Veggie Egg Roll
FREE per order for the bill over $20.
Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)$5.95
Very popular crisp and delicious veggie egg rolls, served with a savory & lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Item pic

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Andaa (Egg) Roll$4.99
Our breakfast roll is a classic - egg, topped with cilantro, onion, tomatoes, and lime juice.
More about Kaathis
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Egg Rolls$5.00
Vegetable egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, onion, and vermicelli noodle fried in sesame oil Served with sweet & sour sauce
More about Siam Rice
8e42b12a-9d5b-4aab-a6de-7e510388dfc1 image

 

Whadda Jerk

2015 w Division, Chicago

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Egg Rolls$11.00
More about Whadda Jerk
Eggs on a Roll image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggs on a Roll$9.00
Two soft scrambled Slagel Farm eggs with Red Barn Cupola cheese and pesto mayo on our soft deli baguette. No sides.
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg On A Roll (Hot)$16.75
Thick-Cut Hot-Smoked pastrami (5oz) with and egg, and cheese on a challah roll.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

37 S La Salle, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Mexican Egg Rolls image

 

Fiesta Mexicana

4806 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Egg Rolls$8.50
Spicy chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onion and cheese wrapped in a crispy shell. Served with an avocado cream sauce.
More about Fiesta Mexicana
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
O'Schock's Egg Rolls$13.00
Stuffed with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss cheese served with Colman’s mustard aioli.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Egg Rolls image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls$5.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap, cabbage, carrots, and celery. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (3 pieces)
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Egg Rolls image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$12.00
Fried rice wraps filled with vermicelli noodles, shrimp, pork, wood ear mushrooms, served with a ssam (wrap) of lettuce, thai basil, cilantro, pickled jicama, carrot, and red fresno, with a nuoc cham dipping sauce.
Allergies - gluten, shellfish, soy, allium, egg
More about Bixi Beer
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

235 S Franklin Street, Chicago

Avg 4 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Roll Bowl 2x$13.49
2x portion of all natural braised pork, kale, rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [660 cals, 38g protein, 14g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

251 E Huron Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Roll Bowl 2x$13.49
2x portion of all natural braised pork, kale, rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [660 cals, 38g protein, 14g net carbs]
Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
EGG ROLLS image

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Vegetable Egg Roll (V) image

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Egg Roll (V)$6.00
Deep fried rice paper wrap, cabbage, carrot, mung bean noodles, served w/ sweet tamarind sauce.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
584c32fb-9d69-41de-8233-a644aab7801f image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian fried egg rolls with sweet chili dipping sauce
Nems ( Meat Egg Rolls)$12.00
Pork egg rolls with fried rice paper with side of nuoc cham dressing and lettuce wrap (gluten free)
Fried egg rolls$6.00
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Egg Rolls$4.25
served with sweet sour sauce
Meaty Egg Rolls$4.75
ground chicken, shrimp, glass noodle served with sweet sour sauce
(Tray)Veggie Egg Rolls$35.00
[Serves 10 : 25pcs]served with sweet sour sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Provare image

 

Provare

1421 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Egg Roll$14.00
Chipotle Aioli (Contains Dairy)
More about Provare

