Egg rolls in Chicago

Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetable Egg Roll ( 5 pcs )
|$5.00
Deep fried mix vegetables roll with noodle
|Egg Roll (2 pcs)
|$5.00
Deep fried ground chicken, vegetable and bean noodles
|Free Veggie Egg Roll (3pcs)
Free Crab Rangoon (3 Pcs)or Free Veggie Egg Roll (3Pcs) When order $20 (Before Tax).
Select one promotion
THE JERK SPOT
1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO
|JERK EGG ROLL
|$6.00
Freshly Prepared to Order. (2) Eggrolls per Order / Allow 20-25 min Cook Time.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Petite Egg Roll (8)
|$6.35
Bite sized egg rolls originate from Thailand and contain chicken, shrimp and bean thread noodles. Served with sweet or sour sauce.
|Chinese Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.95
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrot, caramelized onion stuffing, sweet and sour sauce.
|(Free) Veggie Egg Roll
FREE per order for the bill over $20.
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|2. Vegetable Egg Roll (3)
|$5.95
Vegetable egg rolls, sweet chili sauce
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Hill Country Egg Rolls
|$12.50
Smoked brisket, corn, cheddar, black beans, hickory sauce
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$6.50
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$7.50
|Baby Egg Rolls
|$7.50
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Baby Egg Rolls (8)
|$7.50
Crispy bite-sized egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, egg, bean thread noodle, carrot & chopped mushroom. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Veggie Egg Rolls (2)
|$5.50
Served with Sweet & sour sauce.
Food On The Run
8040 S Ashland, Chicago
|Southwestern Egg Rolls
|$12.99
You wanna roll with us try our Southwestern egg rolls. Chicken breast, bell pepper, onions, cheese, corn, black beans & a creamy chipotle sauce. Rolled in a crispy tortilla shell.
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Baby Egg Rolls (6)
|$7.25
Tiny egg rolls filled with chicken, shrimp, and bean thread noodles.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Baby Egg Rolls
|$5.75
Deep-fried mini rolls filled with shrimp, chicken, cilantro, & glass noodle. Served with sweet & sour sauce
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$5.75
Deep-fried rolls filled with cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Deep-fried rolls filled with ground chicken, cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|EGG ROLLS BUFFALO
|$12.00
|EGG ROLLS SOUTHWEST
|$12.00
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Egg Rolls (2pc)
|$8.50
2pc - Crunchy wrapper stuffed with pork, shrimp, glass noodles, cabbage and carrots.
(G, SH)
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Petite Egg Rolls (8)
|$6.95
Thai egg roll, chicken, shrimp, bean thread noodle and served sweet Thai Chili sauce.
|(Free) Veggie Egg Roll
FREE per order for the bill over $20.
|Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)
|$5.95
Very popular crisp and delicious veggie egg rolls, served with a savory & lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Andaa (Egg) Roll
|$4.99
Our breakfast roll is a classic - egg, topped with cilantro, onion, tomatoes, and lime juice.
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$5.00
Vegetable egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, onion, and vermicelli noodle fried in sesame oil Served with sweet & sour sauce
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Eggs on a Roll
|$9.00
Two soft scrambled Slagel Farm eggs with Red Barn Cupola cheese and pesto mayo on our soft deli baguette. No sides.
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Egg On A Roll (Hot)
|$16.75
Thick-Cut Hot-Smoked pastrami (5oz) with and egg, and cheese on a challah roll.
Protein Bar & Kitchen
37 S La Salle, Chicago
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Mexican Egg Rolls
|$8.50
Spicy chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onion and cheese wrapped in a crispy shell. Served with an avocado cream sauce.
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|O'Schock's Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Stuffed with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss cheese served with Colman’s mustard aioli.
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Egg Rolls
|$5.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap, cabbage, carrots, and celery. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (3 pieces)
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Fried rice wraps filled with vermicelli noodles, shrimp, pork, wood ear mushrooms, served with a ssam (wrap) of lettuce, thai basil, cilantro, pickled jicama, carrot, and red fresno, with a nuoc cham dipping sauce.
Allergies - gluten, shellfish, soy, allium, egg
Protein Bar & Kitchen
235 S Franklin Street, Chicago
|Egg Roll Bowl 2x
|$13.49
2x portion of all natural braised pork, kale, rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [660 cals, 38g protein, 14g net carbs]
Protein Bar & Kitchen
251 E Huron Street, Chicago
|Egg Roll Bowl 2x
|$13.49
2x portion of all natural braised pork, kale, rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [660 cals, 38g protein, 14g net carbs]
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS
|$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Vegetable Egg Roll (V)
|$6.00
Deep fried rice paper wrap, cabbage, carrot, mung bean noodles, served w/ sweet tamarind sauce.
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Fried Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian fried egg rolls with sweet chili dipping sauce
|Nems ( Meat Egg Rolls)
|$12.00
Pork egg rolls with fried rice paper with side of nuoc cham dressing and lettuce wrap (gluten free)
|Fried egg rolls
|$6.00
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$4.25
served with sweet sour sauce
|Meaty Egg Rolls
|$4.75
ground chicken, shrimp, glass noodle served with sweet sour sauce
|(Tray)Veggie Egg Rolls
|$35.00
[Serves 10 : 25pcs]served with sweet sour sauce
