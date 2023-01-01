Philly rolls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve philly rolls
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey - 1408 W Diversey Pkwy
Gorilla Sushi Diversey - 1408 W Diversey Pkwy
1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Philly roll
|$3.95
Six pcs. Smoke salmon, cream cheese and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Philly Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Philly Roll
|$4.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
|Philly Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
More about Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Philly Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese