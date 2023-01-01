Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve philly rolls

Consumer pic

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey - 1408 W Diversey Pkwy

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly roll$3.95
Six pcs. Smoke salmon, cream cheese and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey - 1408 W Diversey Pkwy
Philly Roll image

 

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$4.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Philly Roll image

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
More about Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western
Main pic

 

Diva Thai & Sushi

3542 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly roll$10.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with fresh salmon
More about Diva Thai & Sushi

