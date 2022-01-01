Garlic chicken in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chardonnay Garlic Chicken$10.00
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a devouring chardonnay garlic sauce, garnished with steamed broccoli.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Chicken Noodles$10.50
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
Garlic Chicken Noodles$8.75
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings$12.95
Jumbo wings prepared with fresh garlic, butter, and parmesan cheese
More about Colletti's
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chardonnay Garlic Chicken$11.95
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a devouring chardonnay garlic sauce, garnished with steamed broccoli.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
3 Kings Jerk image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

3 Kings Jerk

5451 W. Madison st., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Roll$3.25
More about 3 Kings Jerk
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Chicken$31.00
½ Green circle chicken, Andros seasoning, cooked over the coals until crispy and juicy. Finished with a smattering of “mountain herbs."
More about Andros Taverna
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chardonnay Garlic Chicken$10.25
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a chardonnay garlic sauce with steamed broccoli.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Garlic Chicken
fettuccine sautéed with chicken and broccoli in garlic cream sauce
More about Pizza Capri
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Feet w/ Garlic Sauce 豉汁鳳爪$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant

