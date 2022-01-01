Garlic chicken in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Chardonnay Garlic Chicken
|$10.00
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a devouring chardonnay garlic sauce, garnished with steamed broccoli.
More about Rice and Noodles
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Chicken Noodles
|$10.50
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
|Garlic Chicken Noodles
|$8.75
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
More about Colletti's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Jumbo wings prepared with fresh garlic, butter, and parmesan cheese
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Chardonnay Garlic Chicken
|$11.95
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a devouring chardonnay garlic sauce, garnished with steamed broccoli.
More about 3 Kings Jerk
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
3 Kings Jerk
5451 W. Madison st., Chicago
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Roll
|$3.25
More about Andros Taverna
SEAFOOD
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Garlic Chicken
|$31.00
½ Green circle chicken, Andros seasoning, cooked over the coals until crispy and juicy. Finished with a smattering of “mountain herbs."
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Chardonnay Garlic Chicken
|$10.25
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a chardonnay garlic sauce with steamed broccoli.
More about Pizza Capri
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Creamy Garlic Chicken
fettuccine sautéed with chicken and broccoli in garlic cream sauce