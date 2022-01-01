Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef sausages in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve beef sausages

Item pic

PIZZA

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave

1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Italian Sausage$30.00
Halal Beef Italian Sausage, Mozzeralla, Red Sauce
More about Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's Restaurant

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Beef and Sausage Combo$13.95
One of our classic delicious sandwiches — no description needed!
More about Colletti's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Star Gyros

3400 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
12" Italian Combo (Beef + Sausage)$16.00
French bread, meats cooked in our own special gravy dressed with different condiments topped with Giardiniera peppers. Served with Fries and Can Pop
More about Star Gyros
Main pic

 

Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue

4250 North Central Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef/ Sausage Combo$10.25
Deluxe Sandwiches include coleslaw & French fries.
More about Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
Art of Pizza on State Street image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art of Pizza on State Street

727 South State st., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2237 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Meaty Delight (Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ground Beef, Roast Beef)$5.25
More about Art of Pizza on State Street
Item pic

 

Forza Meats - Lakeshore

601 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Beef & Sausage Combo$13.00
hot or mild Italian sausage and thin-sliced Italian beef on a Turano sub roll with your choice of provolone cheese and hot or sweet peppers
More about Forza Meats - Lakeshore

