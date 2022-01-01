Beef sausages in Chicago
PIZZA
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave
1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Beef Italian Sausage
|$30.00
Halal Beef Italian Sausage, Mozzeralla, Red Sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's Restaurant
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Beef and Sausage Combo
|$13.95
One of our classic delicious sandwiches — no description needed!
Star Gyros
3400 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago
|12" Italian Combo (Beef + Sausage)
|$16.00
French bread, meats cooked in our own special gravy dressed with different condiments topped with Giardiniera peppers. Served with Fries and Can Pop
Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
4250 North Central Avenue, Chicago
|Beef/ Sausage Combo
|$10.25
Deluxe Sandwiches include coleslaw & French fries.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art of Pizza on State Street
727 South State st., Chicago
|Stuffed Meaty Delight (Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ground Beef, Roast Beef)
|$5.25