Fudge in Chicago

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger - Huron
161 E Huron St, Chicago
|Hot Fudge Shake
|$3.99
Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel
|Hot Fudge Malt
|$3.99
Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|SALTED FUDGE BROWNIE
|$3.00
FROM OUR FRIENDS AT GOOD AMBLER
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$9.00
Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge
Medici On 57th
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|FUDGE BANANA SHAKE
|$5.00
|KIDS FUDGE SUNDAE
|$3.99
|HOT FUDGE SUNDAE
|$5.50
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Hot Fudge Shake
|$6.05
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$16.00
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Mocha Cookie Fudge Sundae
|$7.50
A chocolate and coffee lover's dream! A base of our coffee ice cream topped with: crunchy double chocolate cookie pieces, hot fudge, whipped cream, salted almonds and a spicy cherry.
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$2.25
351 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Fudge Brownie
|$4.60
Fudgy, chocolatey brownie
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Fudge Sundae Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Chocolate cake; fudge filling; vanilla mousse; crushed peanuts, sprinkles, maraschino cherry, and fudge drizzle
|Signature Fudge
Chocolate cake layers, yema (thick custard) filling, fudge frosting
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art of Pizza on State Street
727 South State st., Chicago
|Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice
|$3.75
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$14.00
Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|Classic Chocolate Fudge Square
|$4.00
|Cake Batter Fudge Square
|$4.00
|Chocolate Peanut butter Fudge
|$4.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Fudge Brownie
|$4.60
Fudgy, chocolatey brownie
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago
|Hot Fudge Shake
|$6.05