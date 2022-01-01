Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve fudge

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger - Huron

161 E Huron St, Chicago

Avg 4 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Fudge Shake$3.99
Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel
Hot Fudge Malt$3.99
Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel
More about MBurger - Huron
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA

1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALTED FUDGE BROWNIE$3.00
FROM OUR FRIENDS AT GOOD AMBLER
More about PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$9.00
Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge
More about Franco's Ristorante
Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FUDGE BANANA SHAKE$5.00
KIDS FUDGE SUNDAE$3.99
HOT FUDGE SUNDAE$5.50
More about Medici On 57th
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fudge Shake$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$16.00
More about Rosebud on Rush
SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mocha Cookie Fudge Sundae$7.50
A chocolate and coffee lover's dream! A base of our coffee ice cream topped with: crunchy double chocolate cookie pieces, hot fudge, whipped cream, salted almonds and a spicy cherry.
More about Same Day Cafe
Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$2.25
351 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
More about Room 500
Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Fudge Cupcake$2.25
More about Beverly Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fudge Brownie$4.60
Fudgy, chocolatey brownie
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Sundae Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Chocolate cake; fudge filling; vanilla mousse; crushed peanuts, sprinkles, maraschino cherry, and fudge drizzle
Signature Fudge
Chocolate cake layers, yema (thick custard) filling, fudge frosting
More about Jennivees Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art of Pizza on State Street

727 South State st., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2237 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice$3.75
More about Art of Pizza on State Street
Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie | Fudge$1.95
More about Cafe 1935
Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$14.00
Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge
More about Il Culaccino
Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Chocolate Fudge Square$4.00
Cake Batter Fudge Square$4.00
Chocolate Peanut butter Fudge$4.00
More about Kitchen 17
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fudge Brownie$4.60
Fudgy, chocolatey brownie
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Stan's Donuts & Coffee

5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fudge Shake$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Pie Eyed Pizzeria

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$7.00
More about Pie Eyed Pizzeria

