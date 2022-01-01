Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRUIT TART SM$7.50
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tart$8.00
Sweet dough baked with oat frangipane and topped with brown sugar diplomat cream and fresh fruit. Contains dairy, wheat, eggs. Fruit selection changes daily based on availability.
More about Kasama
Item pic

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tart 8"$32.50
Almond Pastry Cream, Seasonal Fresh Fruit
-order 24 hours in advance
Fruit Tart$7.65
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Fruit Tart$4.95
More about Cafe Selmarie
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRUIT TART$12.00
More about Petterino's
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tart$6.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

