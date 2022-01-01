Fruit tarts in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fruit tarts
More about Kasama
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Fruit Tart
|$8.00
Sweet dough baked with oat frangipane and topped with brown sugar diplomat cream and fresh fruit. Contains dairy, wheat, eggs. Fruit selection changes daily based on availability.
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Fruit Tart 8"
|$32.50
Almond Pastry Cream, Seasonal Fresh Fruit
-order 24 hours in advance
|Fruit Tart
|$7.65
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Mixed Fruit Tart
|$4.95