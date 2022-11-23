Breakfast & Brunch
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
556 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Since 1998, Kitsch'n On Roscoe has offered a relaxed & casual neighborhood-style space offering an award-winning comfort food & brunch menu with a hip 70's "funk-ploitation" theme & too many tongue-in-cheek cultural decor references to mention. We’ve re-opened offering Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch for Al Fresco Dining in our Backyard Patio and Sidewalk Cafe plus Curbside Pickup & Touch-Free Delivery available exclusively via www.kitschn.com Please consider supporting us during this time. Thank you, stay safe, and take care!
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618
