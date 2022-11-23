Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

556 Reviews

$$

2005 W Roscoe St

Chicago, IL 60618

Order Again

Popular Items

Chilaquiles " Levanta Los Muertos"
Burracho Burrito
Kitsch'n Tuna Melt

BRUNCH FAVORITES

BLT Candied Bacon

$17.00

Butter griddled brioche, Honey-Mayo, Candied Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Crispy Romaine. Served with Rosemary Hashbrowns.

Burracho Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar & Pepper-Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Smoky Veggies, Tequila-Ranchero Salsa Verde; Habanero Cornbread Hash

Bagel & Lox Plate

$18.00

Choice of (Once Upon A Bagel) Bagel, Toasted And Served With 2 Eggs Any Style, 3 oz OUAB Lox, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Capers, And Cream Cheese, Plus Our Rosemary Hashbrowns

Bagel Sandwich Plate

$14.00

Choice of (Once Upon A Bagel) Bagel, Toasted And Topped With Scrambled Egg, Served w/ Rosemary Hashbrowns And A Side Of Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Chilaquiles " Levanta Los Muertos"

$16.00

Our Signature Mix Of Scrambled Eggs, Fried Tortillas, Smoky Chipotle Salsa, Pepper-Jack Cheese; With Bacon And Lime Crema Garnish

Eggs in a Basket Original

$14.00

Texas toast griddled with eggs cooked over-easy inside, cherry tomato, (rosemary hashbrowns)

Eggs in a Basket- Pesto

$15.00

Texas toast griddled with eggs cooked over-easy inside, cherry tomato, pesto (nut-free); rosemary hashbrowns

French Toast Coconut Crusted

$15.00

Rich egg/cream batter dipped challah bread, butter griddled with fresh coconut shreds, raspberry sauce

Chicken & Waffle with an Egg

$17.00

Crispy fried golden chicken thigh, Belgian waffles, jalapeño honey-butter, egg any style.

Huevos Locos

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, mango-mojito salsa; warm tortillas

Green Eggs N Ham

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs, Nut-Free Basil Pesto, Smoked Ham, Scallions, Spinach; Rosemary Hashbrowns

Omelet Basil Pesto

$16.00

Golden 3-egg omelet with broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted peppers, caramelized onion, mozzarella, fresh basil pesto; rosemary hash browns.

Omelet Southwest BBQ

$16.00

Golden 3- egg omelet with smokey chicken, roasted peppers, scallions, and pepper-jack cheese, topped with pico de Gallo and a drizzle of BBQ sauce; rosemary hash browns

Pancakes

$14.00

Choice of: medley of fresh berries- or - caramel drizzle with candied pecans & cinnamon sugar- or -sliced bananas; whipped cream garnish

Pancakes Mini Stack

$7.00

Tacos- Breakfast

$16.00

Scrambled egg, goat cheese, pico de gallo, lemon-zest crema & cilantro in soft corn blanca tortillas (2) with spicy cornbread hash and salsa verde.

Two Duces & A Jack

$12.00

Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, butter griddled Texas toast; rosemary hash browns.

Melinda Special

$8.00

Two Belgian Waffles Topped With Powdered Sugar, Two Pieces Of Bacon with Sliced Green Bananas

Belgium Waffle -2 Piece

$6.00

Belgium Waffle-4 Piece

$10.00

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee- Iced

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00+

Purple Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate milk

$3.50+

OJ Fresh

$4.00+

Soda Pop

$4.00

Tea- Iced

$4.00

Tea- Hot

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Water

SHARE/SIDES

Avocado Toast 1 pc

$6.00

dry toasted wheat, avocado, olive oil, sea salt, chili flake

Bacon Side

$7.00

cherrywood smoked (5 pieces)

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

buttermilk biscuits (2), country-style sausage gravy

Candied Bacon- 3 pc

$6.00

cherrywood smoked, brown sugar glazed (3 pieces)

Candied Bacon for Bloody Mary 1 pc

$1.00

cherrywood smoked, brown sugar glazed (1 piece)

Candied bacon - 6pc

$9.00

cherrywood smoked, brown sugar glazed (6 pieces)

Chorizo Side

$6.00

Mexican Mild Chorizo

Egg Side/ 1 Egg

$2.00

Eggs any style

Egg side/ 2 eggs

$4.00

Eggs any style

Egg side/ 3 Eggs

$5.00

Eggs any style

Extra Item

French Fries- Small

$5.00

French Fries- Large

$8.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$11.00

seasonal variety fruit

Fresh Fruit Cup

$7.00

seasonal variety fruit

Ham Side

$6.00

Smokey Ham

Hashbrowns

$6.00

Rosemary Hash-browns includes (onions, red peppers, rosemary)

Hashbrowns- Habanero Cornbread

$6.00

Spicy Cornbread on Crispy Hash Browns

Mixed Greens

$6.00

Fresh Greens with dressing choice !

Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin

$8.00

golden raisins, brown sugar

Sausage Apple Maple Chicken

$7.00

apple-maple-sage breakfast sausages (4pieces)

Sausage Veggie

$7.00

Morningstar Farms vegetarian breakfast sausages (3 pieces)

Toast - 1 Piece

$2.00

Toast- 2 piece

$3.50

Cinnamon Toast - 2 pc

$5.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Avocado Side

$2.50

SANDWICHES SALADS & MORE

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, And Mozzarella Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil and Grilled On The Press

Grilled Veggie Panini

$16.00

Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Spinach, And Red Onion With Goat Cheese Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil And Grilled on The Press

BBQ Pork Panini

$16.00

House-Made Pulled Pork Drizzled With Our Zesty BBQ Sauce And Pepper-Jack Cheese Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil And Grilled On The Press

Kitsch'n Tuna Melt

$15.00

Our Signature One-Of-A-Kind Tuna Melt, Served Open-Faced With Caramelized Pepper-Jack Cheese; Choice Of Side

Tennessee Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Golden Crispy Thigh, Brioche Bun, Sweet & Spicy Pickles, Creamy Coleslaw, Spicy Mayo

Carnitas With Sweet Potato

$17.00

pulled pork, sweet potato ribbons, clarified butter, sunflower seeds, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, diced avocado

Mac N' Cheese

$15.00

breadcrumb crusted with a rich cheddar, swiss, & parmesan cheese sauce

Fish Tacos

$16.00

batter-dipped cod, chipotle aioli, mango mojito salsa, red onion & cilantro slaw; tortilla chips, pico de gallo & lime

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

crisp romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, and avocado with blue cheese dressing

Taco Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, scallions, roasted poblano peppers, corn, mango-mojito salsa, topped w/shredded herb tortilla chips; fresh lime, chipotle ranch dressing

SOUP OR CHILI

Chili Meat Bowl

$8.00

5-Time Award Winning Chili Recipe

Chili Meat Cup

$5.00

5-Time Award Winning Chili Recipe

Chili Veggie Bowl

$8.00

5-Time Award Winning Veggie Chili Recipe

Chili Veggie Cup

$5.00

5-Time Award Winning Veggie Chili Recipe

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Soup of the day !

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup of the day !

DESSERTS

Twinkie Tiramisu

$6.00

As seen on The Travel Channel!

Brownie Batter

$6.00

Cinnamon Churros

$6.00

Chocolate Coffee Cake

$6.00

KIDS BRUNCH

Cereal bowl w/ Bananas & Strawberries

$5.00

Kid's Cinnamon Toast (1pc)

$2.00

eggs

$2.00

French Toast Sticks

$4.99

Kids egg in a basket (1pc)

$4.00

kids mini stack

$4.99

Kid's Waffle -2 piece

$4.99

KIDS ENTREES

Kids Mac'N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac N Cheese Served With Your Choice Of Oranges, Grape, Brocolli, Edamame Or Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American Cheese On White Bread Served With Your Choice Of Side

Chicken Dyno Bites

$5.99

All White Meat Trans- Fat Free Dino Shaped Served With your Choice Of Side

Kids Mini Burgers

$5.99

KIDS DRINKS

Orange Juice

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kid's Soda

$1.50

BURGERS

Kitsch'n Burger

$16.00

8oz beef, Special Sauce, Tangy Pickles, And Diced Red Onion Add Cheese (1$) Bacon Or Avacado ($2) Fried Egg ($1)

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant Based Patty, Special Sauce, Tangy Pickles, And Diced Red Onions Add Cheese ($1) Add Avacado ($2)

LIQUORS

Chipotle Bloody Mary

$10.00

Secret Mix, Tito's Vodka, Pickle, Skewer Garnish Candied Bacon On Top For 1$ More

Chipotle Bloody Mary w Bacon

$11.00

SPECIALS

Banana waffle 4pc

$12.00

Canasta Salad

$15.00

Crab cakes Benedict

$20.00

Carnitas tacos

$14.00

Steak n eggs

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Since 1998, Kitsch'n On Roscoe has offered a relaxed & casual neighborhood-style space offering an award-winning comfort food & brunch menu with a hip 70's "funk-ploitation" theme & too many tongue-in-cheek cultural decor references to mention. We’ve re-opened offering Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch for Al Fresco Dining in our Backyard Patio and Sidewalk Cafe plus Curbside Pickup & Touch-Free Delivery available exclusively via www.kitschn.com Please consider supporting us during this time. Thank you, stay safe, and take care!

Location

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Kitsch'n On Roscoe / Once Upon A Bagel Menu image

