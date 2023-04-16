Restaurant header imageView gallery

D4 Irish Pub & Cafe

No reviews yet

345 East Ohio Street

Chicago, IL 60611

Popular Items

D4 Burger
French Onion Soup
Chicken Sandwich

Food Menu

Soup & Salads

French Onion Soup

$10.00

melted gruyere, crostini

Soup of the Day

$8.00

made fresh daily

House Salad

$10.00

field greens, bacon, chopped egg, carrot, roasted corn. red cabbage, tomato, croutons, house vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$19.00

romaine, grilled chicken, corn, avocado, tomato, goat cheese, dates, almonds, house vinaigrette

D4 Cobb Salad

$19.00

mixed field greens, crispy chicken, avocado chopped egg, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, buttermilk

Sandwiches

D4 Burger

$20.00

1/2 pound fresh angus beef patty, irish cheddar, fried onion curls, lettuce, tomato, pretzel bun*

Beyond Burger

$22.00

Rodeo Burger

$21.00

1/2 pound fresh angus beef patty, double swiss cheese, smokehouse bacon, crispy onions, bbq sauce, pretzel bun

Mortadella Melt

$18.00

pan fried mortadella, irish mornay sauce, pistachio pesto, brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

baby swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, ciabatta roll

GU Grilled Cheese

$16.00

gruyere, irish cheddar and smoked gouda, tomato jam, arugula, sourdough

Corned Beef

$22.00

3/4 pound house braised corned beef, apple mostarda, marbled rye bread

Reuben

$24.00

3/4 pound house braised corned beef, baby swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, marbled rye bread

Large plates

Shepherd's Pie

$24.00

chopped beef, english peas, carrots, mashed potatoes, melted irish cheddar

Chicken Pot Pie

$24.00

english peas, carrots, roasted corn, potatoes, onions, puff pastry

Fish &Chips

$25.00

beer battered fresh icelandic cod, housecut fries, coleslaw

Bone-in Beef Shortrib

$38.00

braised short rib, smoked soy, au jus, garlic mashed potatoes, crispy brussel sprouts (limited availability)

Pork Schnitzel

$19.00

herbed creme fraiche, charred lemon, sweet and sour red cabbage

Sides

Mushroom Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

whipped potatoes, mushroom ragout, truffle oil

Coleslaw

$6.00

danish ball head cabbage, lime buttermilk dressing

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

truffle aioli

Housecut Fries

$8.00

chipotle aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

chipotle aioli

Side Curry Sauce

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Queso4 OZ

$4.00

SIDE Pico

$2.00

SIDE Sauce

$0.25

Sliced tomatoes

$2.00

SIDE Dressing

$0.25

Extra Foccacia

$2.00

Side Bread

Side Salad

$7.00

Tortilla Chips Side

$4.00

Dessert

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

warm housemade chocolate chip cookie, vanilla bean ice cream

Bread Pudding

$10.00

créme anglaise, candied walnuts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Caramel Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

ADD Ice Cream

$3.50

Birthday

Lava Cake

$10.00

Kids

KIDS Mini Burger

$10.00

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$10.00

KIDS Fish Nuggets

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$9.00

KIDS Fruit Side

$6.00

Drinks Menu

N/A Beverage

Pellegrino

$7.00

Sprech Ginger ale

$5.00

Sprech Rootbeer

$5.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Cappucino

$5.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.00

Flights

Ireland Flight

$25.00

Kentucky's Flight

$22.00

Johnnie Flight

$55.00

Rye Flight

$25.00

Scotch Flight

$35.00

World Flight

$25.00

Novice Flight

$22.00

Apprentice Flight

$30.00

Expert Flight

$65.00

Retail

Women's Black T-Shirts

Women's Black Small

$24.00

Women's Black Medium

$24.00

Women's Black Large

$24.00

Women's Black X-Large

$24.00

Men's Black T-Shirts

Men's Black Small

$24.00

Men's Black Medium

$24.00

Men's Black Large

$24.00

Men's Black X-Large

$24.00

Other Merchandise

D4 Pint Glass

$9.00

D4 Baseball Cap

$14.00

Utensils

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

D4 Irish Pub & Cafe, named after Dublin's premiere zip code, brings a taste of Dublin to Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. Serving modern favorites with an Irish flair, our kitchen puts the comfort of home cooking into all of our dishes. From our rustic shepherd's pie and hand battered fish & chips to our towering Angus beef burgers and warm bread pudding, we use the finest and freshest ingredients in all of our homemade recipes. Cozy up next to one of our two fireplaces during the colder months or enjoy a private table in our main dining room. Alfresco dining is also available on our lush and expansive outdoor patio during the summer months. D4's libations list offers a vast collection of craft and imported beers, wines from around the world, seasonal cocktails and an extensive scotch and whiskey list to satisfy your every whim. Join us for a business lunch, a memorable dinner or a relaxing weekend brunch (March-December) and experience a little taste of home.

Location

345 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

