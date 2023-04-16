Restaurant info

D4 Irish Pub & Cafe, named after Dublin's premiere zip code, brings a taste of Dublin to Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. Serving modern favorites with an Irish flair, our kitchen puts the comfort of home cooking into all of our dishes. From our rustic shepherd's pie and hand battered fish & chips to our towering Angus beef burgers and warm bread pudding, we use the finest and freshest ingredients in all of our homemade recipes. Cozy up next to one of our two fireplaces during the colder months or enjoy a private table in our main dining room. Alfresco dining is also available on our lush and expansive outdoor patio during the summer months. D4's libations list offers a vast collection of craft and imported beers, wines from around the world, seasonal cocktails and an extensive scotch and whiskey list to satisfy your every whim. Join us for a business lunch, a memorable dinner or a relaxing weekend brunch (March-December) and experience a little taste of home.