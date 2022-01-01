Chicago sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Chicago

Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peach's Special$13.95
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
Breakfast Bowl$12.95
Duck bacon, house potatoes, sweet peppers, onions, spinach, topped with 1 egg any style & cheddar cheese.
Salmon Croquettes & Grits$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
More about Peach's Restaurant
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA image

 

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA

1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WEEKLY SPECIAL$32.00
COLLAB WITH THALIA HALL BENEFITTING GIRLS ROCK! CHICAGO
PICKLED PINEAPPLE, PICKLED PEPPERS, FERMENTED GARLIC HONEY, RED SAUCE, MOZZ
THE OTHER SALAD$10.00
KALE, GRAPES, WHITE BALSAMIC, AND CHÈVRE
SAUSAGE$32.00
SAUSAGE, GIARDINIERA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE
More about PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Buffalo Chicken sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!
Vegetable Quesadilla$10.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Bombay Wraps image

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Lassi Smoothies
Assorted Lassi Smoothies
More about Bombay Wraps
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Avocado Club$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
Reuben$15.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
More about Frances' Brunchery
Goddess Eggy's image

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and lemon aioli on ciabatta bread.
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Breakfast of the Goddess$10.99
Two Eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon or sausage. Served with jam & butter.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Wrigleyville Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Oven Baked 1/2 Chicken$12.99
t's literally HALF OF A CHICKEN! One drumstick, one thigh, one breast, one wing all cooked in the oven... GREEK STYLE! Eat like an Ancient Greek!! The plate comes with Rice, Potatoes, a Side Salad and one piece of Garlic Bread. Can't get a better CHICKEN DINNER!
#4 Gyros Sandwich$14.50
Now this is food! A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread. All this food is accompanied by French Fries and a Soft Drink!! Nothing Better!!!
#2 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$11.50
Perfectly cooked Quarter Pound Cheeseburger that comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. No secret sauce necessary. All accompanied by our golden French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Cafe Press Chicago image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
Custom Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Local Breads, Aged Cheddar, Grade A Large Eggs.
Cafe Turkey BLT$8.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Our signature Turkey BLT with swiss & chimi mayo. Includes housemade potato chips. (Shown here Breakfast-style, with egg added.)
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Continental Buffet (priced per person)$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

3474 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1297 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN - MEAL$16.99
Make it your own, includes two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
HOUSE STYLE$9.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch.
HOUSE STYLE MEAL$16.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch and includes two sides or a side and a dessert (+$1).
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
Bombay Wraps image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

330 E Ohio St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Water & Soda
Assorted drinks
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Lunch Box - Bowl$14.99
A delicious Grab n Go option.
Enjoy at work, a picnic or just on the go.
Rice or Salad Bowl + Cookies.
More about Bombay Wraps
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
Berliner Beignet Plain$2.50
Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.
Croissant$2.95
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
More about La Fournette
Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Della Casa$8.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
PIZZA MACELLO$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Cerignola
Olives, Barese Sausage & Burrata
Pollo E Patate al Forno$24.00
Roasted Chicken in our Wood-Burning
Oven Marinated in Italian Herbs finished
with White Wine Sauce
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Firenze - Italian Street Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Firenze - Italian Street Food

131 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Bites$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
More about Firenze - Italian Street Food
Goddess And the Baker image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess And the Baker
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Steakburger$16.00
Chicken Wings 10 pc$14.50
Chopped Chicken$13.00
More about Flo & Santos
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRT Carne Asada$14.99
Taco Ground Beef$3.99
Chips and Salsa Guacamole Pico De Gallo$8.99
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
Drip Coffee$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
More about Oromo Cafe
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
The Goddess And Grocer image

 

The Goddess And Grocer

1127 North State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Latkes (6)$15.00
Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)$12.00
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
More about The Goddess And Grocer
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Reuben$13.00
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
BLT$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
Cookie$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
More about Same Day Cafe
Goddess and Grocer image

 

Goddess and Grocer

1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Latkes (6)$15.00
Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)$12.00
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
More about Goddess and Grocer
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.45
Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)
Foghorn Salad$15.95
Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing
Big Jer Burger$14.95
2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Single Bagel (Loose)$2.10
Boiled and baked fresh daily
Steingold's Classic Lox (Cold)$13.25
House cured Skuna Bay lox, choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, and pickled cucumbers.
16oz Drip Coffee (Dark Matter Love Supreme)$3.50
A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.
More about Steingold’s of Chicago
Soul & Smoke image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Soul & Smoke

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
Grilled Buttermilk Wings$15.00
Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Cajun Buffalo or Jerk Sauce.
7 Wings
*Gluten Free
Chicken from Harrison's Poultry Farm
Smoked Brisket$30.00
Smoked and sliced brisket by the pound, Original BBQ Sauce.
*Gluten Free
More about Soul & Smoke
Spoken, A Cafe image

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lox Special$12.75
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
All Day Breakfast Bagel$9.65
Your choice of meat, choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap… available all day.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich$1.65
(Meat/Egg/Cheese, Egg/Cheese, or the Breakfast Bagel is a different item.)
You can order a simple bagel as is or a fully customized sandwich with this item. This method will start to add up. Lots of cheeses, veggies, meats, and other toppings to choose from!
Vegan? No worries! The Pizza Bialy does have cheese, but the rest are vegan. Check out our vegan spreads like hummus, nut butters, and jams!
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.

3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Pound$11.00
1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.
Double Burger$9.00
Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.
Single Dog$5.00
One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.
More about Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.

