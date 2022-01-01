Chicago sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Chicago
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Popular items
|Peach's Special
|$13.95
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$12.95
Duck bacon, house potatoes, sweet peppers, onions, spinach, topped with 1 egg any style & cheddar cheese.
|Salmon Croquettes & Grits
|$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|WEEKLY SPECIAL
|$32.00
COLLAB WITH THALIA HALL BENEFITTING GIRLS ROCK! CHICAGO
PICKLED PINEAPPLE, PICKLED PEPPERS, FERMENTED GARLIC HONEY, RED SAUCE, MOZZ
|THE OTHER SALAD
|$10.00
KALE, GRAPES, WHITE BALSAMIC, AND CHÈVRE
|SAUSAGE
|$32.00
SAUSAGE, GIARDINIERA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Buffalo Chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$10.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
122 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
|Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
|Lassi Smoothies
Assorted Lassi Smoothies
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado Club
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
|Reuben
|$15.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and lemon aioli on ciabatta bread.
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
|Breakfast of the Goddess
|$10.99
Two Eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon or sausage. Served with jam & butter.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Oven Baked 1/2 Chicken
|$12.99
t's literally HALF OF A CHICKEN! One drumstick, one thigh, one breast, one wing all cooked in the oven... GREEK STYLE! Eat like an Ancient Greek!! The plate comes with Rice, Potatoes, a Side Salad and one piece of Garlic Bread. Can't get a better CHICKEN DINNER!
|#4 Gyros Sandwich
|$14.50
Now this is food! A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread. All this food is accompanied by French Fries and a Soft Drink!! Nothing Better!!!
|#2 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$11.50
Perfectly cooked Quarter Pound Cheeseburger that comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. No secret sauce necessary. All accompanied by our golden French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
|Custom Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.25
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Local Breads, Aged Cheddar, Grade A Large Eggs.
|Cafe Turkey BLT
|$8.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Our signature Turkey BLT with swiss & chimi mayo. Includes housemade potato chips. (Shown here Breakfast-style, with egg added.)
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Continental Buffet (priced per person)
|$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
|Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
|$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
|Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
3474 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN - MEAL
|$16.99
Make it your own, includes two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
|HOUSE STYLE
|$9.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch.
|HOUSE STYLE MEAL
|$16.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch and includes two sides or a side and a dessert (+$1).
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
330 E Ohio St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Water & Soda
Assorted drinks
|Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
|Lunch Box - Bowl
|$14.99
A delicious Grab n Go option.
Enjoy at work, a picnic or just on the go.
Rice or Salad Bowl + Cookies.
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
|Berliner Beignet Plain
|$2.50
Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.
|Croissant
|$2.95
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Della Casa
|$8.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
|PIZZA MACELLO
|$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Cerignola
Olives, Barese Sausage & Burrata
|Pollo E Patate al Forno
|$24.00
Roasted Chicken in our Wood-Burning
Oven Marinated in Italian Herbs finished
with White Wine Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Firenze - Italian Street Food
131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Nutella Bites
|$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
|Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
|Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)
|$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Angus Steakburger
|$16.00
|Chicken Wings 10 pc
|$14.50
|Chopped Chicken
|$13.00
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|BRT Carne Asada
|$14.99
|Taco Ground Beef
|$3.99
|Chips and Salsa Guacamole Pico De Gallo
|$8.99
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
The Goddess And Grocer
1127 North State St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Potato Latkes (6)
|$15.00
|Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)
|$12.00
|Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit
|$35.00
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$13.00
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
|BLT
|$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
|Cookie
|$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
Goddess and Grocer
1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Potato Latkes (6)
|$15.00
|Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)
|$12.00
|Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit
|$35.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.45
Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)
|Foghorn Salad
|$15.95
Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing
|Big Jer Burger
|$14.95
2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo
Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Bagel (Loose)
|$2.10
Boiled and baked fresh daily
|Steingold's Classic Lox (Cold)
|$13.25
House cured Skuna Bay lox, choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, and pickled cucumbers.
|16oz Drip Coffee (Dark Matter Love Supreme)
|$3.50
A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Soul & Smoke
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
|Grilled Buttermilk Wings
|$15.00
Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Cajun Buffalo or Jerk Sauce.
7 Wings
*Gluten Free
Chicken from Harrison's Poultry Farm
|Smoked Brisket
|$30.00
Smoked and sliced brisket by the pound, Original BBQ Sauce.
*Gluten Free
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Lox Special
|$12.75
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
|All Day Breakfast Bagel
|$9.65
Your choice of meat, choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap… available all day.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
|Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich
|$1.65
(Meat/Egg/Cheese, Egg/Cheese, or the Breakfast Bagel is a different item.)
You can order a simple bagel as is or a fully customized sandwich with this item. This method will start to add up. Lots of cheeses, veggies, meats, and other toppings to choose from!
Vegan? No worries! The Pizza Bialy does have cheese, but the rest are vegan. Check out our vegan spreads like hummus, nut butters, and jams!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Pound
|$11.00
1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.
|Double Burger
|$9.00
Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.
|Single Dog
|$5.00
One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.