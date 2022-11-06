Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eli Tea Bar - Chicago 5507 N Clark St

review star

No reviews yet

5507 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

Popular Items

Ube Tres Leches Bubble
Pumpkin Chai Boba
Samosa

FRESH MILK BUBBLE TEA

All of our bubble teas are made fresh daily, using loose leaf tea and natural cane brown sugar. We do not use any powders, syrups, or artificial flavorings/sweetners. Each bubble tea contains tapioca pearls.
Ube Tres Leches Bubble

Ube Tres Leches Bubble

$5.75+

Vanilla and sweet, like taro but better. Iced and made with milk, brown sugar ,lychee jasmine green tea and our Ube mixture (cardamom, ube, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk). Includes boba. What is ube? A sweet purple yam with a bright vanilla and coconut-y flavor. Low caffeine.

Thai Chai Bubble

Thai Chai Bubble

$5.75+

Coconut-y and sweet, just like Thailand. Iced and made with milk, brown sugar, thai chai and black tea. Includes boba. High in caffeine.

Rose White Bubble

Rose White Bubble

$5.75+

12 dozen roses. Iced and made with rose water beet powder, white matcha tea, sugar, and milk. Includes boba. Cannot make less sweet or remove any ingredients. Low caffeine.

Honey Green Matcha Bubble

Honey Green Matcha Bubble

$5.75+

Matcha Ice Cream. Iced and made with honey, matcha green tea, and milk. Includes boba. High in caffeine.

Mint Matcha Red Bean Bubble

Mint Matcha Red Bean Bubble

$5.75+

Sweet mint. Iced and made with mint, matcha, cardamom, and brown sugar. Includes boba. High caffeine.

Strawberry Matcha Bubble

Strawberry Matcha Bubble

$6.00+

Strawberry green tea latte. Iced and made with cut strawberry pieces, milk, brown sugar, and topped with matcha green tea. Includes boba. High caffeine.

Strawberry Milk Bubble

Strawberry Milk Bubble

$5.00+

Strawberry milk. Iced and made with cut strawberry pieces, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba. **No syrup or artificial flavoring. Strawberry flavor comes from the strawberries themselves. No caffeine.

Matcha Mango Bubble

Matcha Mango Bubble

$5.50+

Iced and made with real mango juice, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. Topped with a small amount of matcha green tea. Very low caffeine. Can be made caffeine free without adding matcha on top.

Mango Milk Boba

$5.00+

Ingredients: mango, milk, sugar, tapioca

Coffee Bubble

Coffee Bubble

$5.00+

Iced coffee with cream. Iced and made with cold brew coffee, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba. Very high caffeine.

Assam Black Milk Tea Bubble

Assam Black Milk Tea Bubble

$5.00+

Black milk tea. Iced and made with assam black tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. High caffeine.

Cinn Rooibos Bubble

Cinn Rooibos Bubble

$5.75+

Cinnamon oatmeal. Iced and made with cinnamon, rooibos matcha tea (ground rooibos), brown sugar, and oat milk. Includes boba. No caffeine.

Brown Sugar Bubble

$5.00+
Dirty Thai Chai Bubble

Dirty Thai Chai Bubble

$5.75+Out of stock

Half Thai chai half cold brew coffee High in caffeine.

Lychee Jasmine Boba

Lychee Jasmine Boba

$5.75+

Peaches and honey. Iced made with peach white tea, brown sugar, honey, and milk. Includes boba. Low in caffeine.

London Fog Bubble

London Fog Bubble

$5.75+

A twist on the traditional london fog. Made with our vanilla lavender earl grey tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. High caffeine.

Matcha Bae Bubble

$6.00+

Friends On The Beach

$5.75+

It's Corn!

$5.00+Out of stock

Corn juiced, spiced, and served with oat milk

Pumpkin Chai Boba

Pumpkin Chai Boba

$5.75+

House made pumpkin butter, thai chai tea, maple syrup

CHEESE TEA

Cheese Tea Bubble

Cheese Tea Bubble

$6.00+

Sweetened iced black tea with liquid cheesecake on top. Made with our assam gold black tea, brown sugar, tapioca pearls, and housemade cheesecake topping. High caffeine.

Cheese Tea (No Bubble)

Cheese Tea (No Bubble)

$4.50+

Sweetened iced black tea with liquid cheesecake on top. Made with our assam gold black tea, brown sugar, and housemade cheesecake topping. High caffeine.

LEMONADE

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00+

Passion Butterfly Lem Lg

$5.00

Lemonade Plain

$4.50

TEA LATTES

London Fog Latte

$4.75+

A twist on the traditional london fog. Made with our vanilla lavender earl grey tea, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.

Lavender Chocolate Rooibos

$5.00

A floral desserty tea latte. Made with lavender, hazelnut rooibos tea, honey, and coconut milk. No caffeine.

Indian Chai Latte

Indian Chai Latte

$4.75+

A traditional masala chai, blended from Eli's family recipe. Spiced with cardamom, black pepper, and ginger. Made with indian chai, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.

Thai Chai Latte

Thai Chai Latte

$4.75+

Our best-seller. A sweet, vanilla coconut-y chai. Notes of coconut, vanilla, and anise. Made with thai chai, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.

Rooibos Chai

Rooibos Chai

$4.75+

A caffeine-free version of our spiced chai. Spiced with cardamom, black pepper, and ginger and a desserty aftertaste. Made with rooibos chai, brown sugar, and milk. No caffeine.

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Creamy matcha. Made with our maruyasu matcha green tea, honey, and milk. High caffeine.

Lapsang Mocha

Lapsang Mocha

$5.00+

A smokey chocolatey tea latte. Made with lapsang, hot chocolate, brown sugar, cinnamon and milk. High caffeine.

Mint Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Cinnamon Rooibos Latte

$4.75+
Pumpkin Chai Latte

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.75+

House made pumpkin butter + Thai Chai

BLACK TEA

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: High A humble brisk blend of black tea from India, Sri Lanka, and Kenya.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: High A classic black tea blended with bergamot oil and corn flowers.

Lapsang Souchong

Lapsang Souchong

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: High A smoky black tea dried over a pine wood fire.

Black Rose

Black Rose

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: High Nilgiri Black Tea blended with rose petals

Assam

Assam

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: High | Organic A strong organic multi-black tea grown in Assam, India

Darjeeling Summer

Darjeeling Summer

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: High | Organic A light foresty black tea high in caffeine.

Blood Orange-Black

$3.75+Out of stock

Premium| Caffeine: High English Breakfast black tea, mixed with our herbal Blood Orange

Nilgiri Glendale

Nilgiri Glendale

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: High A south Indian grown black tea with amber notes and a smooth finish.

Vanilla Lavender Grey

Vanilla Lavender Grey

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: High A specialty Earl Grey blended with lavender, and vanilla.

Assam Gold (TGFOP)

Assam Gold (TGFOP)

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: High | Organic An organic Assam tea composed of tippy golden flower orange pekoe leaves

Jasmine Cardamom Gold

Jasmine Cardamom Gold

$3.75+

Rare | Caffeine: High A brisk floral blend of Assam Gold spiced with Jasmine & Cardamom.

Darjeeling Spring

Darjeeling Spring

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: Medium A slow grown Darjeeling tea with a subtle forest flavor.

OOLONG TEA

Rose Lavender Oolong

Rose Lavender Oolong

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A warm fruity blend of rose, lavender, and oolong.

Ti Guan Yin

Ti Guan Yin

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A light oolong tea, with honey dew notes and low astringency

Roasted Slimming Oolong

Roasted Slimming Oolong

$3.75+

Premium| Caffeine: Medium A strong malty oolong tea, with a muscatel flavor great for multiple infusions

Milk Oolong

Milk Oolong

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A well pronounced oolong with a heavy viscosity and milk like aroma

Love Oolong Time

Love Oolong Time

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A light oolong with goji, strawberry, and coconut

Coconut Osmanthus

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A darker oolong with tropical and coconut notes.

Formosa Oolong

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A specialty oolong from Taiwan with notes of honey.

Gaba

Gaba

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: Medium A special oolong treated with nitrogen gas and named for it’s high level of the GABA (γ-Aminobutyric acid ), a calming neurotransmitter

GREEN TEA

China Green

China Green

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: Low | Organic A classic pan-fried Chinese style green tea.

Japanese Sencha

Japanese Sencha

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: Low A steamed Japanese style green tea with a strong vegetal flavor.

Lychee Jasmine

Lychee Jasmine

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: Low A fruity green tea with jasmine flowers and natural lychee flavor extract.

Kyoto Sencha Rose

Kyoto Sencha Rose

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Steamed Japanese sencha flavored with rose petals, cherry and citrus.

Darjeeling Green

Darjeeling Green

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Low A steamed green tea grown in India with a foresty aroma.

Genmaicha

Genmaicha

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Japanese green tea blended with popped rice.

Hojicha

Hojicha

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | A roasted Japanese green tea with a toasty flavor.

Crème Orange

Crème Orange

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | A simple green tea, with jasmine flowers, vanilla and orange.

Winter Spice

Winter Spice

$3.75+Out of stock

Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Gunpowder green tea, with mint, cloves, anise, and orange peel.

Roasted Hojicha

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium | Organic A rolled green tea, full-bodied and earthy in taste.

Jasmine Pearls

Jasmine Pearls

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: Low A high altitude green tea with a foresty aroma.

Gyokuro

Gyokuro

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: Low | Organic A shade grown green tea with a deep vegetal flavor.

MATCHA

Matcha Straight

Matcha Straight

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: High | A specialty harvest from Shiga, Japan.

Add Matcha to Any Drink

$1.50

WHITE TEA

White Peony

White Peony

$3.75+

Caffeine: Very Low A subtle white tea with floral-lily notes.

Kenyan Safari White

Kenyan Safari White

$3.75+

Premium| Caffeine: Very Low A stronger white tea from Kenya with earthy notes.

Peach White

Peach White

$3.75+

Premium| Caffeine: Very Low A fruity white tea with jasmine, rose, and hibiscus petals.

Vanaberry

Vanaberry

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Low A fruity summer blend, of white tea, strawberry, guava, lemongrass, and flowers

Silver Needle

Silver Needle

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: High A highly revered white tea, with a subtle flavor and ivory brew.

HERBAL (CAFFEINE FREE)

Bamboo Chamomile

$3.75+

Everyday | Caffeine: None| Chamomile flowers with bamboo, pineapple, and pink cornflower petals.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: None An herbal infusion of citrus, safflowers, hibiscus, lemongrass and roses.

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic Chamomile flowers harvested along the Nile River, great with a spoon of honey

Chocolate Rooibos

Chocolate Rooibos

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: None Herbal rooibos tea with cocoa nibs and hazelnut

Colorado Lavender- Folgate

Colorado Lavender- Folgate

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: None | Organic A smooth bodied lavender with a deep lavender color

Fire Roasted Ginger

Fire Roasted Ginger

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: None A fire-roasted ginger, blended with lemon juice. Great with turmeric /or honey!

Happy Tummy Blend

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic An herbal infusion of the Oregon mint, chamomile, and rooibos

Honeybush

Honeybush

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: None | Organic An aromatic organic lavender grown in Colorado.

Oregon Mint

Oregon Mint

$3.50+

Caffeine: None| Organic A blend of organic spearmint and peppermint grown in Oregon

Passionfruit Wanderlust

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: None| An exotic vitamin C rich tea blend with apple, orange, elderberry, cinnamon, papaya, strawberry, rosehip, raspberry, kiwi, hibiscus, rose, sunflower, cornflower, passionfruit.

Rooibos

Rooibos

$3.50+

Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic An herbal infusion with light vanilla notes and high in Vitamin C.

Rooibos Chai

$3.75+

Caffeine: None South African rooibos, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, pepper, and clove.

Lemon Lavender Sage

Lemon Lavender Sage

$3.75+Out of stock

Premium | Caffeine: None A fruity blend with cherries roasted in cinnamon and sunflower oil

Tuscan Pear Rooibos

$3.75+

Apple Ginger Spice

$3.00

SPECIALTY BLENDS

Green-Green Ginger

Green-Green Ginger

$6.00

Caffeine: High A highly caffeinated combination of matcha, yerba maté , and fire-roasted ginger

Coconut H20 & Matcha

Coconut H20 & Matcha

$6.75

Caffeine: High Iced coconut water with matcha; great for hydration!

Townhouse Blend

$4.25+

Caffeine: Medium A blend of ginger, yerba maté, darjeeling green tea, mint, and hibiscus.

Mental Clari-Tea Blend

Mental Clari-Tea Blend

$4.25+

Caffeine: Low Great for concentration! A blend of rhodiola, assam black tea, hazelnut, and rooibos

Call Me By Your Name

$5.00+Out of stock

PUERH TEA

Mandarin Black

Mandarin Black

$5.00

| Caffeine: High Black tea dried and packed inside of a mandarin orange. WARNING: Very Strong.

Brûlée Pu-erh

$4.25+
Green Toucha

Green Toucha

$3.50+Out of stock

Premium | Caffeine: Low An aged green tea, pressed into a bird’s nest-like shape.

Black Heart

$4.25+Out of stock

Rare| Caffeine: Medium A brisk, aged black tea, pressed into the form of a heart

Not Tea Specials

Pour-Over Coffee ☕

$4.00+

A hand-grind of coffee, brewed through a Hario V16. Local coffee supplied by Dessert Oasis and ASHE Supply Co.

Lavender Coffee Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Caffeine: High Local coffee, Lavender Grosso, Brown Sugar, Milk

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Caffeine: High Indian Chai, Local Coffee, Brown Sugar, Milk

Yerba Mate

$3.00+

Caffeine: High A vegetal caffeinated leaf from South America

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Caffeine: Very Low Pete’s Hot Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Lavender Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Caffeine: Very Low Pete’s Hot Chocolate, Lavender Grosso, Steamed Milk

Savory

Samosa

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Specialty tea shop + weekend sober bar

Website

Location

5507 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

