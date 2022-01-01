Chicago salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Chicago
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|WEEKLY SPECIAL
|$32.00
COLLAB WITH THALIA HALL BENEFITTING GIRLS ROCK! CHICAGO
PICKLED PINEAPPLE, PICKLED PEPPERS, FERMENTED GARLIC HONEY, RED SAUCE, MOZZ
|THE OTHER SALAD
|$10.00
KALE, GRAPES, WHITE BALSAMIC, AND CHÈVRE
|SAUSAGE
|$32.00
SAUSAGE, GIARDINIERA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Firenze - Italian Street Food
131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Nutella Bites
|$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
|Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
|Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
PIZZA • SALADS
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|6 Chubbies (Pepperoni Rolls)
|$13.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
|1 Chubby (Pepperoni Rolls)
|$2.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
|Motor City Cheesy Sticks
|$8.50
Our Detroit Style dough sprinkled with garlic and covered with a blend of cheeses and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
The Goddess And Grocer
1127 North State St, Chicago
|Potato Latkes (6)
|$15.00
|Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)
|$12.00
|Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit
|$35.00
Goddess and Grocer
1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Potato Latkes (6)
|$15.00
|Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)
|$12.00
|Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit
|$35.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
37 S La Salle, Chicago
|Wrigley Peeled
|$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
|Buffalo Bar-rito
|$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
|Healthy Club Salad
|$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Baci Amore
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago
|Chicken Parmigiano
|$13.99
Chicken breast topped with tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on our Pinsa bread
|Vegi Amore
|$11.99
(Vegan) Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and roasted tomatoes with fresh basil on our Pinsa bread
|Margherita
|$9.99
Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow cherry tomato, red grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Belmont
|$9.00
maple sausage links, smoked ham, chive cream cheese, jalapeños, scrambled egg, pepperjack cheese and Gouda cheese on an everything bagel.
Much like Belmont, it's a little nasty looking, a little sloppy, a wee bit skanky, but full of personality. So delicious.
|Breakfast Bagel
|$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
|The Dude
|$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
SALADS
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Baked French Onion Soup
|$8.00
Cheese crouton
|The Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
|Prime Rib
|$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez
|$16.50
(Topped with Cilantro)
|Jerk Chicken Tacoz
|$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
|Salmon Rolls
|$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago
|Sausage Slice
|$5.99
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
|California Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
|Factory Salad
|$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS
Craft Pizza
1252 North Damen, Chicago
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.00
|Plain Jane - 18"
|$18.00
|Margherita - 14"
|$17.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Paulie Gee's Logan Square
2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Monthly Special: Sweet and Sour Pork
|$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Pork, Pickled Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Sweet and Sour Sauce
(NOT Available Gluten Free)
|Big Bad Wolf
|$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
|Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy
|$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$10.25
2 Skewers of grilled chicken breast, marinated in our custom spice blend. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
|Lamb & Beef Handheld
|$8.75
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served on warm, hand-stretched pita
|Lamb & Beef Plate
|$10.25
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Tacoz
|$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
|Salmon Rolls
|$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
|Jerk Chicken Rolls
|$10.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
1502 w 18th st, Chicago
|Factory Salad
|$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
|Mac & Cheese Bites (8 pieces)
|$5.95
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
|Buffalo Fries
|$4.95
Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Bagel
|$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
|Dank N Eggs
|$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel
|The Dude
|$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
WRAPS • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
The Goddess and Grocer
901 N. Larrabee, Chicago
|Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit
|$35.00
|Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)
|$12.00
|Braised Brisket
|$28.00
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Mole
|$4.00
Roasted chicken, oaxacan black mole sauce, queso fresco, sour cream
|Guacamole
|$10.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, fresh made tortilla chips, morita salsa, serrano salsa
|Tinga
|$4.00
Roasted chicken, smoky chipotle-tomato sauce, caramelized onion, queso fresco, sour cream
Working From
208 N Green St, Chicago
|Hummus
|$4.00
Veggies & Pita
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
Basil | Heirloom Tomato | Brioche
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Portofino
317 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Pizza Party for 4
|$50.00
Awake Cafe
1969 Ogden Ave, Chicago
|TURTLE
Exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, caramel, and hazelnut syrup. Served hot or iced.
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
RPM Steak
66 W Kinzie St, Chicago
Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|HANGOVER 12OZ
|$9.50
|SMOKY GOAT CHEESE
|$5.75
|VEGAN CORN 12OZ
|$8.50