Chicago salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Chicago

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA image

 

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA

1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WEEKLY SPECIAL$32.00
COLLAB WITH THALIA HALL BENEFITTING GIRLS ROCK! CHICAGO
PICKLED PINEAPPLE, PICKLED PEPPERS, FERMENTED GARLIC HONEY, RED SAUCE, MOZZ
THE OTHER SALAD$10.00
KALE, GRAPES, WHITE BALSAMIC, AND CHÈVRE
SAUSAGE$32.00
SAUSAGE, GIARDINIERA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE
More about PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
Firenze - Italian Street Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Firenze - Italian Street Food

131 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Bites$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
More about Firenze - Italian Street Food
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such image

PIZZA • SALADS

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such

1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Chubbies (Pepperoni Rolls)$13.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
1 Chubby (Pepperoni Rolls)$2.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
Motor City Cheesy Sticks$8.50
Our Detroit Style dough sprinkled with garlic and covered with a blend of cheeses and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
The Goddess And Grocer image

 

The Goddess And Grocer

1127 North State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Latkes (6)$15.00
Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)$12.00
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
More about The Goddess And Grocer
Goddess and Grocer image

 

Goddess and Grocer

1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Latkes (6)$15.00
Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)$12.00
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
More about Goddess and Grocer
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

37 S La Salle, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrigley Peeled$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Healthy Club Salad$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Baci Amore image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Baci Amore

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiano$13.99
Chicken breast topped with tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on our Pinsa bread
Vegi Amore$11.99
(Vegan) Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and roasted tomatoes with fresh basil on our Pinsa bread
Margherita$9.99
Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow cherry tomato, red grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves
More about Baci Amore
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Belmont$9.00
maple sausage links, smoked ham, chive cream cheese, jalapeños, scrambled egg, pepperjack cheese and Gouda cheese on an everything bagel.
Much like Belmont, it's a little nasty looking, a little sloppy, a wee bit skanky, but full of personality. So delicious.
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
The Dude$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
Cheese crouton
The Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
Prime Rib$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
More about Savannah Supper Club
Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez$16.50
(Topped with Cilantro)
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Slice Factory image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago

Avg 4.3 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Slice$5.99
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
California Cobb Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
Factory Salad$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
More about Slice Factory
Craft Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Craft Pizza

1252 North Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
Plain Jane - 18"$18.00
Margherita - 14"$17.00
More about Craft Pizza
Paulie Gee's Logan Square image

PIZZA • SALADS

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Monthly Special: Sweet and Sour Pork$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Pork, Pickled Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Sweet and Sour Sauce
(NOT Available Gluten Free)
Big Bad Wolf$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
More about Paulie Gee's Logan Square
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Plate$10.25
2 Skewers of grilled chicken breast, marinated in our custom spice blend. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
Lamb & Beef Handheld$8.75
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served on warm, hand-stretched pita
Lamb & Beef Plate$10.25
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
More about Greek Kitchen
Phlavz - Maxwell image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
Jerk Chicken Rolls$10.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Slice Factory image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Factory Salad$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Mac & Cheese Bites (8 pieces)$5.95
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
Buffalo Fries$4.95
Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
More about Slice Factory
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
Dank N Eggs$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel
The Dude$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
The Goddess and Grocer image

WRAPS • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Goddess and Grocer

901 N. Larrabee, Chicago

Avg 4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)$12.00
Braised Brisket$28.00
More about The Goddess and Grocer
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar image

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mole$4.00
Roasted chicken, oaxacan black mole sauce, queso fresco, sour cream
Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, fresh made tortilla chips, morita salsa, serrano salsa
Tinga$4.00
Roasted chicken, smoky chipotle-tomato sauce, caramelized onion, queso fresco, sour cream
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Working From image

 

Working From

208 N Green St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus$4.00
Veggies & Pita
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Basil | Heirloom Tomato | Brioche
More about Working From
Pizzeria Portofino image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Portofino

317 N Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza Party for 4$50.00
More about Pizzeria Portofino
Awake Cafe image

 

Awake Cafe

1969 Ogden Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TURTLE
Exclusive Debonaire espresso with your choice of milk, house made chocolate syrup, caramel, and hazelnut syrup. Served hot or iced.
More about Awake Cafe
RPM Steak image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

RPM Steak

66 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
Takeout
More about RPM Steak
Beatrix Market Loop image

 

Beatrix Market Loop

155 N Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beatrix Market Loop
Riccardo Enoteca image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Riccardo Enoteca

2116 North Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (352 reviews)
Takeout
More about Riccardo Enoteca
Eastman Egg image

 

Eastman Egg

500 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Eastman Egg
RPM Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

RPM Seafood

317 N Clark, Chicago

Avg 4 (269 reviews)
Takeout
More about RPM Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HANGOVER 12OZ$9.50
SMOKY GOAT CHEESE$5.75
VEGAN CORN 12OZ$8.50
More about Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz Food Truck

717 W Maxwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
Takeout
More about Phlavz Food Truck

