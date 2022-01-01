Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve chili

Spicy J's image

 

Spicy J's

165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sliced Beef in Chili Oil$13.00
Chili Oil
Szechuan Chili Pepper Chicken$14.00
More about Spicy J's
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings

255 N Clovis Ave # 115, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili
More about Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Bread

Fajitas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Noodles

Edamame

Cake

Chicken Teriyaki

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston