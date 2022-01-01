Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve fried rice

Spicy J's image

 

Spicy J's

165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yang Chow Fried Rice$15.00
DBD Fried Rice$15.00
Taiwanese Fried Rice$15.00
More about Spicy J's
Hayashi Ramen image

 

Hayashi Ramen

1755 HERNDON AVE STE102, CLOVIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$3.50
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
Fried Rice (Yakimeshi)
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
More about Hayashi Ramen

