Fried rice in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Spicy J's
Spicy J's
165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno
|Yang Chow Fried Rice
|$15.00
|DBD Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Taiwanese Fried Rice
|$15.00
More about Hayashi Ramen
Hayashi Ramen
1755 HERNDON AVE STE102, CLOVIS
|Side Fried Rice
|$3.50
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
|Fried Rice (Yakimeshi)
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.