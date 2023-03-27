  • Home
  • /
  • Clovis
  • /
  • Pete's Teriyaki-Clovis - Herndon and Willow
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pete's Teriyaki-Clovis Herndon and Willow

review star

No reviews yet

605 West Herndon Avenue

#400

Clovis, CA 93612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Special Fried Chicken Plate
Chicken Bowl (Dark) *Recommended*
Chicken Bowl (White)

Food

Plates

Special Fried Chicken Plate

Special Fried Chicken Plate

$12.50

Special Fried Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies

(Dark) Chicken Teriyaki Plate *Recommended*

(Dark) Chicken Teriyaki Plate *Recommended*

$12.50

Grilled Dark Meat Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies. *Dark is recommended because it’s more tender and juicy.*

(White) Chicken Teriyaki Plate

(White) Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$13.50

Grilled White Meat Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies

(Mix) Chicken Teriyaki Plate

(Mix) Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$13.50

Grilled Dark and White Meat Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies.

Beef Teriyaki Steak Plate

Beef Teriyaki Steak Plate

$15.75

Beef Steak, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Pork Teriyaki Plate

Pork Teriyaki Plate

$14.50

Grilled Pork, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Holiday Chicken Plate

Holiday Chicken Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Holiday plate: Sweet, creamy, spicy Holiday sauce over fried chicken. Comes with rice and tempura veggies.

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$15.75

Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Combo Meats Plate

Combo Meats Plate

$15.75

Grilled Dark Meat Chicken, Pork, Thin Cut Beef, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Shrimp Tempura Plate

Shrimp Tempura Plate

$14.50

Fried Shrimp, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Shrimp and Chips Plate

Shrimp and Chips Plate

$14.50

Fried Shrimp, French Fries

Fish and Chips Plate

Fish and Chips Plate

$14.50

Fried Fish, French Fries

Fish Tempura Plate

Fish Tempura Plate

$14.50

Fried Fish, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Mixed Seafood Plate

Mixed Seafood Plate

$15.75

Fried Fish, Shrimp and Squid, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Squid Plate

$14.50
Tofu Plate

Tofu Plate

$14.50

Fried Tofu, Veggie Egg Rolls, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Kid's Special Fried Chicken

Kid's Special Fried Chicken

$9.50

KID'S SIZE- Special Fried Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Kid's Grilled Chicken (Dark)

$10.50

KID'S SIZE-Grilled Dark Meat Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies

Family Meal

Family Meal

$59.00

Grilled Dark Meat Chicken, Special Fried Chicken,Rice, Tempura Veggies, 5 pcs Veggie Egg Rolls, 5 Pcs Shrimp Tempura FEEDS 4-6

Bowl

Chicken Bowl (Dark) *Recommended*

Chicken Bowl (Dark) *Recommended*

$9.95

Grilled Dark Meat Chicken, Rice, Steam Veggies

Chicken Bowl (White)

Chicken Bowl (White)

$10.50

Grilled White Meat Chicken, Rice, Steam Veggies

Chicken Bowl (Mix)

Chicken Bowl (Mix)

$10.50

Grilled White and Dark Meat Chicken, Rice, Steam Veggies

Holiday Chicken Bowl

$11.50Out of stock
Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$12.75

Thin Cut Beef, Rice, Steam Veggies

Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$10.50

Grilled Pork, Rice, Steam Veggies

Special Bowl

Special Bowl

$9.95

Special Fried Chicken, Rice, Steam Veggies

Steam Veggie Bowl

$8.00

Rice, Steam Veggies

Sides

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$6.95

5 pieces

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50

8 pieces

Tempura Veggies

Tempura Veggies

$6.95
4 pc Tempura Shrimp

4 pc Tempura Shrimp

$8.00

8 pc Tempura Shrimp

$14.00

12 pc Tempura Shrimp

$20.00

2 pc Tempura Fish

$5.95

Side Steam Veg

$5.50

Side of Rice

$3.95

Grilled Shrimp (3 skewers)

$9.50

Tempura Squid

$9.00

French Fries

$6.50
Holiday Fries

Holiday Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Fries, crispy chicken, holiday sauce

Egg Roll (3 Pcs)

$5.25

Side of Special Fried Chicken

$11.50

MEAT ONLY, NO RICE, NO VEGGIES

Side of Chicken Teriyaki (DARK)

$11.50

MEAT ONLY, NO RICE, NO VEGGIES

Side of Chicken Teriyaki (WHITE)

$12.50

MEAT ONLY, NO RICE, NO VEGGIES

Side of Beef Teriyaki

$14.75

MEAT ONLY, NO RICE, NO VEGGIES

Side of Pork Teriyaki

$12.50

MEAT ONLY, NO RICE, NO VEGGIES

Add Sauces

Extra Teriyaki

$0.50

Extra SPICY Teriyaki

$0.50

Cucumber Salad

$0.50

Extra Tempura Sauce

$0.50
Sauce Bottle (Regular)

Sauce Bottle (Regular)

$7.00
Sauce Bottle (SPICY)

Sauce Bottle (SPICY)

$7.00

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Party Trays

Small Party Trays

Pete's Party Pack (SMALL)

$185.00

SMALL Tray of Each: Special Fried Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies, Veggie Egg Rolls (30 pcs) FEEDS 10-15 PPL

Special Fried Chicken (SMALL)

$70.00

SMALL Tray of Special Fried Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki (Dark) (SMALL)

$75.00

SMALL Tray Grilled Dark Meat Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki (White) (SMALL)

$80.00

SMALL Tray Grilled White Meat Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki(Dark) & Special (SMALL)

$85.00

Beef Teriyaki (Steak) (SMALL)

$100.00

Pork Teriyaki (SMALL)

$85.00

Shrimp Tempura (SMALL)

$50.00

Egg Rolls (SMALL)

$40.00

Gyoza (SMALL)

$45.00

Tempura Veggies (SMALL)

$45.00

Steamed Rice (SMALL)

$30.00

Medium Party Trays

Pete's Party Pack (MED)

$370.00

MEDIUM Tray of Each: Special Fried Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies, Veggie Egg Rolls (60 pcs) FEEDS 20-30 PPL

Special Fried Chicken (MED)

$150.00

MEDIUM Tray of Special Fried Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki (Dark) (MED)

$150.00

MEDIUM Tray Grilled Dark Meat Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki (White) (MED)

$160.00

MEDIUM Tray Grilled White Meat Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki(Dark) & Special (MED)

$170.00

Beef Teriyaki (Steak) (MED)

$200.00

Pork Teriyaki (MED)

$170.00

Shrimp Tempura (MED)

$100.00

Egg Rolls (MED)

$80.00

Gyoza (MED)

$85.00

Tempura Veggies (MED)

$90.00

Steamed Rice (MED)

$60.00

Large Party Trays

Pete's Party Pack (LARGE)

$550.00

LARGE Tray of Each: Special Fried Chicken, Rice, Tempura Veggies, Veggie Egg Rolls (90 pcs) FEEDS 50+ PPL

Special Fried Chicken (LARGE)

$210.00

LARGE Tray of Special Fried Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki (Dark) (LARGE)

$225.00

LARGE Tray Grilled Dark Meat Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki (White) (LARGE)

$240.00

LARGE Tray Grilled White Meat Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki(Dark) & Special (LARGE)

$255.00

Beef Teriyaki (Steak) (LARGE)

$300.00

Pork Teriyaki (LARGE)

$255.00

Shrimp Tempura (LARGE)

$150.00

Egg Rolls (LARGE)

$120.00

Gyoza (LARGE)

$130.00

Tempura Veggies (LARGE)

$130.00

Steamed Rice (LARGE)

$90.00

Family Meal

Family Meal

Family Meal

$59.00

Grilled Dark Meat Chicken, Special Fried Chicken,Rice, Tempura Veggies, 5 pcs Veggie Egg Rolls, 5 Pcs Shrimp Tempura FEEDS 4-6

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

605 West Herndon Avenue, #400, Clovis, CA 93612

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

13 Prime Steak - 1345 N Willow Suite 190
orange star4.6 • 18
1345 N Willow Suite 190 Clovis, CA 93619
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings - 255 N Clovis Ave # 115
orange star4.1 • 30
255 N Clovis Ave # 115 Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 547
7006 North Cedar Avenue Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
TOFAS Mediterranean Grill - Clovis Crossing - Clovis
orange starNo Reviews
1095 Herndon Ave., Ste. 107 Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Colorado Grill Willow Clovis - 1207 Willow Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Willow Avenue Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Hunan Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 5,897
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clovis

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant - Clovis
orange star4.4 • 4,913
408 Clovis Ave Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Colton's Social House - Clovis, CA
orange star4.1 • 1,338
1150 Shaw Ave Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.1 • 323
1420 Clovis Ave Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Rollie Rollie (NEW) - Clovis
orange star4.5 • 188
1840 Herndon Ave Clovis, CA 93611
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings - 255 N Clovis Ave # 115
orange star4.1 • 30
255 N Clovis Ave # 115 Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
13 Prime Steak - 1345 N Willow Suite 190
orange star4.6 • 18
1345 N Willow Suite 190 Clovis, CA 93619
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clovis
Fresno
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Sonora
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston