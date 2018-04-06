Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis 1125 Shaw Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings - 255 N Clovis Ave # 115
4.1 • 30
255 N Clovis Ave # 115 Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Clovis
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings - 255 N Clovis Ave # 115
4.1 • 30
255 N Clovis Ave # 115 Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurant