Hollister restaurants you'll love

The Grove
7511 Pacheco Pass Highway, Hollister
|Dutch Apple
|$18.00
Order by 11/22 | Pick Up by Wednesday, 11/25
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
|BBQ BRISKET
|$13.00
|PRICKLY PEAR
|$7.95
Micheladas Bar and Grill
427 San Benito st, Hollister
|Quesabirria
|$8.00
Quesadilla de birria y consomé al lado
|Mango Crunchy Roll
|$16.00
|Frijoles
|$4.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Running Rooster
800 San Benito St, Hollister
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$8.00
Beer-battered Pollock, cilantro slaw, pica de gallo, & ancho crema
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Swank Farms leafy greens, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, avocado, pickled egg, & smoked turkey breast. Dressing of your choice.
|El Jefe Burger
|$19.00
This popular entry is made with 1/3# Beef, our house-roasted Jalapenos, Pepperjack cheese, & Applewood Bacon. Popular modifications include switching to Ghost Pepperjack cheese or adding our Habanero Death Salsa on the side.
Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Onions, Garlic, Eggs
Gluten Free: No
LOS CUATES TAQUERIA
220 San Felipe Rd, Hollister
|Asada Fries
|$12.99
loaded fries topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos. choice of chicken or beef.
|Super Nachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips, choice of meat, beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & jalapenos.
|Super Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
includes eggs, ham, chorizo, potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese.
Mangia Italian Kitchen
1709 Airline Hwy A, Hollister