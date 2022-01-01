Hollister restaurants you'll love

The Grove image

 

The Grove

7511 Pacheco Pass Highway, Hollister

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dutch Apple$18.00
Order by 11/22 | Pick Up by Wednesday, 11/25
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
BBQ BRISKET$13.00
PRICKLY PEAR$7.95
Main pic

 

Micheladas Bar and Grill

427 San Benito st, Hollister

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesabirria$8.00
Quesadilla de birria y consomé al lado
Mango Crunchy Roll$16.00
Frijoles$4.00
Running Rooster image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Running Rooster

800 San Benito St, Hollister

Avg 4.2 (1510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Tacos$8.00
Beer-battered Pollock, cilantro slaw, pica de gallo, & ancho crema
Cobb Salad$16.00
Swank Farms leafy greens, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, avocado, pickled egg, & smoked turkey breast. Dressing of your choice.
El Jefe Burger$19.00
This popular entry is made with 1/3# Beef, our house-roasted Jalapenos, Pepperjack cheese, & Applewood Bacon. Popular modifications include switching to Ghost Pepperjack cheese or adding our Habanero Death Salsa on the side.
Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Onions, Garlic, Eggs
Gluten Free: No
LOS CUATES TAQUERIA image

 

LOS CUATES TAQUERIA

220 San Felipe Rd, Hollister

Avg 4.6 (6080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Fries$12.99
loaded fries topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos. choice of chicken or beef.
Super Nachos$11.99
tortilla chips, choice of meat, beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & jalapenos.
Super Breakfast Burrito$10.99
includes eggs, ham, chorizo, potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese.
The Silo image

 

The Silo

3028 Cienega Road, Hollister

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mangia Italian Kitchen image

 

Mangia Italian Kitchen

1709 Airline Hwy A, Hollister

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
