Beach Plis

review star

No reviews yet

341 TRES PINOS RD SUITE 101

Hollister, CA 95023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

CREATE YOUR MASTER BEACH

Shrimp (with head)

$17.00

Snow crab

$25.00

Craw fish

$12.99

Shrimp

$17.00

SIDE BEACHES

Garlic noodles - 32 OZ

French Fries

$6.99

Steamed White Rice

$7.99

SAUSAGE LINK

$6.99

1 SAUSAGE LINK

PARTY TRAYS

HAWAIIAN GARLIC BUTTER PRAWNS

$190.00

PARTYTRAYS

SHRIMP/LOBSTER 1/2 SHEET

$190.00

PARTY TRAYS

SNOW CRAB/SHRIMP /FULL SHEET

$300.00

PARTYTRAYS

CRAWFISH/SHRIMP/ HALF SHEET

$120.00

PARTYTRAYS

PRAWNS

$90.00

PARTYTRAYS

STEAMED WHITE RICE/ HALF SHEET

$45.00

PARTYTRAYS

SHRIMP / HALF SHEET

$75.00

PARTYTRAYS

SEAFOOD MIX / HALF SHEET

$135.00

PARTYTRAYS

SNOW CRAB

PARTYTRAYS

SHRIMP/LOBSTER /SNOW CRAB FULL SHEET

$250.00

PARTYTRAYS

GARLIC NOODLES/ HALF TRAY

$30.00

PART TRAY

SHRIMP/ FULL TRAY

$140.00

PARTY TRAYS

SEAFOOD MEDLY PASTA/ HALF TRAY

$45.00

PARTY TRAYS

HEADLESS SHRIMP/FULL TRAY

$180.00

PARTY TRAYS

LUGGAGES

BORA BORA

$149.99

PACKAGE

CANCUN

$349.99

PACKAGE

IBIZA

$499.99

PACKAGE

DELIVERY (INTOWN)

REGULAR DELIVERY

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

SEAFOOD-BOIL | FOOD DELIVERY SERVICE

Location

341 TRES PINOS RD SUITE 101, Hollister, CA 95023

Directions

