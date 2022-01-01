Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Silo

review star

No reviews yet

3028 Cienega Road

Hollister, CA 95023

Order Again

Wine Slushies

Margarita

$7.00

Peach Mango

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Sangria

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

White Peach Sangria

$7.00

Blue Hawian

$7.00

Water Mellon

$7.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.00

Chelada

$5.00

Topo Chico Selzer

$5.00

Beer

0 - Belching Beaver PB Stout - 5.3 ABV

$3.00+

O - Belching Beaver PB Stout - 5.3 ABV

$3.00+

1 - New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale 5.2 ABV

$3.00+

2 - Sierra Nevada Big Little Thing - Imperial IPA - 9 ABV

$3.00+

3 - Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat - Fruit Beer - 5 ABV

$3.00+

4 - New Belgium - Voodoo Ranger - Juicy Hazy IPA - 7.5 ABV

$3.00+

5 - PBC - Truly Wild Berry - 5% ABV

$3.00+

6 - Empty PBC - Lemonade

$3.00+

7 - PBC - Porter 6.8 ABV

$3.00+

8 - PBC/Code3 Collaboration - Blonde Ale - 4.2 ABV

$3.00+

9 - PBC Lemondrop IPA ABV 6.0

$3.00+

10 - PBC - Hazy IPA - 6.8 ABV

$3.00+

11 - PBC - 3 Peak Imperial Double IPA - 8 ABV

$3.00+

12 - PBC - Kolsch - 5 ABV

$3.00+

13 - Coors Light - 4.10 ABV

$3.00+

14 - Modelo Especial - American Lager - 4.4 ABV

$3.00+

15 - Blue Moon - Belgin White - 5.4 ABV

$3.00+

16 - Cali Coast - Kolsch - 4.8 ABV

$3.00+

17 - Deschutes Black Butte Porter - 5.2 ABV

$3.00+

Modelo

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

16oz PBC

$7.00

4 Pack 16 oz PBC

$28.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Code 3 Collaboration 16oz

$7.00

Brewery 25 Collaboration 16oz

$7.00

Wine

GLS Estate Pinot 2020 Damm Vineyards

$15.00

GLS Malbec 2020 Damm Vineyards

$16.00

GLS Cabernet 2020 Damm Vineyards

$17.00

GLS Petite Syrah 2020 Damm Vineyards

$14.00

BTL Estate Pinot 2020 Damm Vineyards

$48.00

BTL Malbec 2020 Damm Vineyards

$50.00

BTL Cabernet 2020 Damm Vineyards

$62.00

BTL Petite Syrah 2020 Damm Vineyards

$45.00

GLS Viognier 2020 Damm Vineyards

$11.00

GLS Estate Chardonnay 2021

$10.00

BTL Viognier 2020 Damm Vineyards

$32.00

BTL Estate Chardonnay 2021

$30.00

BTL Rose 2021 Damm Vineyards

$24.00

GLS Rose 2021 Damm Vineyards

$10.00

BTL Viognier 2021 Damm Vineyards

$32.00

GLS Viognier 2021 Damm Vineyards

$11.00

GLS Calera Mt Harlen Pinot Noir 2019

$10.00

GLS Eden Rift 2018 Estate Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Eden Rift 2019 Dickson Block Zinfandel

$12.00

GLS Derose Moon Merlot 2016

$11.00

BTL Calera Mt Harlen Pinot Noir 2019

$30.00

BTL Eden Rift 2018 Estate Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Eden Rift 2019 Dickson Block Zinfandel

$45.00

BTL Derose Moon Merlot 2016

$35.00

GLS Champagne

$7.00

BTL Champagne

$37.00

NA Beverages

Root Beer PBC 13oz

$4.00

Root Beer PBC 5oz

$2.00

Lemonade PBC 13oz

$4.00

lemonade PBC 5oz

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Wings

$10.00

12 pack with celery stix and dip

Steak Bites

$11.00

Nachos

$10.00

Meat Balls

$7.00

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Side Dish

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Chips

$2.00

Asparagus

$2.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.25

Lunch Salad

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Sandwich Build Your Own

$10.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$4.50

Corn Dog

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Apple Slices

$1.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Dessert

Haagen-Dazs Van Milk Choc Almond

$5.00

It’s It Mint

$4.00

It’s It Chocolate

$4.00

Haagen-Dazs Van Milk chocolate

$5.00

Hagen-Dazs Coffee Almond Crunch

$5.00

Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate

$5.00

It’s it Vanilla

$4.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Peperoni Pizza

$11.00

Margarita Pizza

$12.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust Cheese

$10.00

Hot Doggies

Hot Dog

$2.00

Polish Dog

$5.00

Hot Dog 5 Pack

$10.00

Saint Patrick's Day

Corn Beef Sliders and Chips

$6.00

Silo Rental

Security & Cleaning Deposit

$500.00

I understand that I must clean up the venue of my personal items the day of the event. If any items are left behind, they will be disposed of and I will forfeit my deposit. This includes items you have rented like tables, chairs etc. I will also loose my deposit if the venue is left extra dirty. This includes hard to clean substances like melted marshmallows, etc. In addition to cleaning up if there are any security issues at all I understand I will loose this deposit. This includes but is not limited to, excessive noise decibel, disrespect to staff, etc.

Silo Rent

$1,500.00

Silo Rent

$2,000.00

Hats

Hat

$30.00

Shirts

T Shirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Brewery, Winery with delicious beer, wine and grub. Set at the edge of Damm Vineyards on world famous Cienega Wine Trail, just outside Hollister California.

Website

Location

3028 Cienega Road, Hollister, CA 95023

Directions

Gallery
The Silo image
The Silo image
Main pic

