Security & Cleaning Deposit

$500.00

I understand that I must clean up the venue of my personal items the day of the event. If any items are left behind, they will be disposed of and I will forfeit my deposit. This includes items you have rented like tables, chairs etc. I will also loose my deposit if the venue is left extra dirty. This includes hard to clean substances like melted marshmallows, etc. In addition to cleaning up if there are any security issues at all I understand I will loose this deposit. This includes but is not limited to, excessive noise decibel, disrespect to staff, etc.