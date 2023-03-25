Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al's Hot Chicken- Fresno

6460 N Blackstone Ave suite 105

Fresno, CA 93710

FOOD

Combos

Combo #1 Slider, Fries, & Tender

Combo #1 Slider, Fries, & Tender

$14.95
Combo #2 Two Sliders & Fries

Combo #2 Two Sliders & Fries

$15.95

2 Sandwiches and Fries. Sandwich comes with Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce.

Combo #3 Two Tenders and Fries

Combo #3 Two Tenders and Fries

$12.95

Two Tenders Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Tenders

Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Tenders

$14.95

Two waffles, two tenders, butter and syrup

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.95

Al's crinkle cut Fries sprinkled with Al's secret seasoning

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.95

Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Carrots, and Al's Sauce mix

Al's Loaded Fries

Al's Loaded Fries

$11.95

A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and Al's secret sauce

Al's Loaded Mac & Cheese

Al's Loaded Mac & Cheese

$12.95

A bowl of mac and cheese, topped with chopped chicken tenders, and Al's sauces

Extras

1 Slider

1 Slider

$6.95

Sandwich with Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce.

1 Tender

1 Tender

$4.95

1 tender with Pullman bread and pickle

1 Waffle

1 Waffle

$4.95

One waffle, butter, and syrup

Pickles

$0.50

Al's White Sauce

$0.50

Al's Hot Sauce

$0.50

Al's Honey Sauce

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Toast

$1.00

DRINK

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6460 N Blackstone Ave suite 105, Fresno, CA 93710

Directions

