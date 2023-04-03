Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hino Oishi Hino Oishi

review star

No reviews yet

3091 E Campus Pointe Dr

Fresno, CA 93710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Bar

Oishi Cocktails

Blackberry Mule

$13.00+

Tito's vodka, fresh mint, fresh blackberries, and lime juice topped with ginger beer

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00+

Azunia organic tequila, Cointreau, sweet and sour, lime juice, a splash of orange juice, and a float of Grand Marnier

Cucumber Mojito

$13.00+

Bacardi rum, fresh mint leaves, fresh cucumber, sugar, and lime juice topped with soda water and a splash of sprite

Exotic

$13.00+

Raspberry vodka, X-Rated, pineapple juice, and sprite

Fuji Appletini

$13.00+

Ciroc apple vodka, apple sake, and apple pucker

Lavender Bee's Knees

$13.00+Out of stock

Etsu Japanese gin, lemon juice, lavender simple syrup, and a splash of honey

Mango Peach Saketini

$13.00+

Tito's vodka, Triple Sec, lemon juice, hana white peach sake, and mango puree with a tajin rim

Oishi Old Fashioned

$15.00+

Four Roses Bourbon, sugar, bitters, black cherries, and orange peel

Sake Lemon Drop

$13.00+

Tito's vodka, Nigori sake, Triple Sec, fresh lemon juice, and simple Syrup

Starburst

$13.00+

Strawberry vodka, Triple Sec, sweet & sour, grenadine, and a splash of Red Bull

The Annabelle

$13.00+

Cîroc red berry, strawberry puree, and a splash of pineapple, lemon, and orange juice finished with a splash of sprite

The Geisha

$13.00+

Tito's vodka, strawberry puree, and guava juice topped with sparkling sake

Tokyo Blue

$13.00+

Bacardi rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice, lime juice, and piña colada mix

Wet N Wild

$13.00+

Vodka, Gin, Coconut Rum, Peach Schnapps, and a splash of pineapple and cranberry juice

Popular Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00+

AMF

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00+

Daiquiri

$10.00+

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00+

Midori Sour

$10.00+

Irish Trash Can

$16.00

Pina Colada

$10.00+

Sex on the Beach

$10.00+

Tequila sunrise

$10.00+

White Russian

$12.00+

Moscow Mule

$10.00+

Stockholm Royale

$14.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Irish Mule

$12.00+

Shooters

Green Tea

$10.00

Wet Pu**y

$10.00

Gummy Bear

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Mexican Candy

$11.00

Scooby Snack

$11.00

Sweet Tart

$10.00

Watermelon Rollercoaster

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Sake

375 ml Sho-Chiku Bai Nigori Sake

$17.00

Dry, delicate, and fruity sake with a clean refreshing finish. Pairs well with one of our delicious noodle soups.

750 ml Sho-Chiku Bai Nigori Sake

$32.00

Dry, delicate, and fruity sake with a clean refreshing finish. Pairs well with one of our delicious noodle soups.

G-Joy Genshu

$18.00

300 m Rich, full fruit, and earthy flavor with hints of ripe melon, pear, plum, cinnamon, and cardamom. Pairs well with a wide variety of Japanese food.

Hana Awaka Sparkling Flower

$15.00

300 m Refreshing sake with a cheerful balance of bursting sweetness, bright fruit flavors, and tangy bubbles. Pairs well with spicy food. Pairs well with sweet dishes and desserts.

Hana Awaka Sparkling Mix Berry

$15.00

300 m Sparkling sake with a burst of sweet berries and a vibrant aroma. Pairs well with salad and dessert.

Hana Sake

$15.00

Delightful aromas and flavors of a delicious Fuji apple or a ripe white peach. Pair well with desserts. | Choice of apple or peach flavor 330 ml

Horin Junmai Daiginjo

$25.00

300 ml Mild fruity aroma with delicate notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, and honeysuckle. Pairs well with fresh sashimi.

LG Hot Sake

$10.00

Deep, rich, full-bodied flavors. Pairs well with a wide variety of Japanese food. Perfect for the winter.

SM Hot Sake

$6.00

Deep, rich, full-bodied flavors. Pairs well with a wide variety of Japanese food. Perfect for the winter.

Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori Sake

$17.00

330 ml Bright and fresh aroma with a lovely ricey and fruity flavor. Pairs well with fresh sashimi, spicy food, and desserts.

Ty-Ku Cucumber

$22.00

330 ml Light and refreshing with a natural cucumber flavor. Pairs well with a wide variety of Japanese food.

Yoshinogawa Winter Warrior

$17.00

300 ml Medium-bodied with honeydew and peach flavor that is clean and refreshing. Pairs well with sushi.

Yuki Mango Nigori

$20.00

375 ml Full-bodied and creamy with a mango and peach flavor. Pairs well with dessert.

Sake Bomb

$7.00

White Wine by the GLS

GLS Beringer White Zinfandel

$7.00

GLS Choya

$8.00

GLS Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$7.00

GLS Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Robert Mondavi Buttery Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Rodney Strong

$10.00

GLS Round Hill Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Underwood Rosé

$7.00

White Wine by the BTL

Korbel Brut Champagne

$9.00

BTL Beringer White Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$28.00

BTL Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Buttery Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Rodney Strong

$32.00

BTL Underwood Rosé

$30.00

Red Wine by the GLS

GLS Angeline Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GLS Noble Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Roscato Rosso Dolce

$9.00

GLS Round Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS Round Hill Merlot

$7.00

Red Wine by the BTL

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$27.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

BTL Noble Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Roscato Rosso Dolce

$29.00

Beer Bottles

Asahi Large Bottle

$10.00

Bud Light Bottle

$6.00

Budweiser Bottle

$6.00

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00

Corona Bottle

$7.00

Heineken Bottle

$7.00

Heineken Zero Bottle

$7.00

Kirin Large Bottle

$10.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Bottle

$7.00

Sapporo Large Bottle

$10.00

Truly

$7.00

Draft Beer

805

$7.00+

Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00+

Asahi

$7.00+

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Bud Light

$6.00+

Cali-Squeeze Blood Orange

$7.00+

Coors Light

$6.00+

Dos XX

$7.00+

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00+

Mango IPA

$7.00+

Michelob Ultra

$6.00+

Modelo

$7.00+

Sapporo

$7.00+

Valley Haze IPA

$7.00+

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00+

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00+

Jack Daniel's

$8.00+

Jack Daniel's Fire

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$8.00+

Gentlemen Jack

$14.00+

Bird Dog Chocolate Whiskey

$9.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Suntory Toki

$11.00+

Hibiki

$13.00+

Hinotori

$12.00+

Umiki

$12.00

Kikori

$12.00+

Scotch

Dewar's White Label

$10.00+

Glenfiddich 18

$19.00+

Glenlivet 12

$14.00+

Glenlivet 18

$20.00+

Highland Park 12

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$38.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Macallan 12

$12.00+

Macallan 15

$33.00+

Macallan 18

$61.00+

Oban

$14.00+

The Balvenie 12

$18.00+

Rum

Bacardi Superior White

$9.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Vodka

Absolute Citron

$9.00+

Absolute Vodka

$9.00+

Belvedere Vodka

$11.00+

Ciroc Apple

$11.00+

Ciroc Peach

$11.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$11.00+

Effen Cucumber Vodka

$10.00+

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00+

Ketel One Vodka

$9.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00+

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarindo

$9.00+

Smirnoff Strawberry

$8.00+

Tito's Vodka

$9.00+

Liqueurs

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Cointreau

$10.00+

Chambord

$11.00+

Cinzano Dry Vermouth

$7.00+

Cinzano Sweet Vermouth

$7.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Chartreuse

$9.00+

X-rated

$9.00+

Hpnotiq

$8.00+

Absinthe

$12.00+

Disarrono

$9.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Baileys

$7.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Frangelico

$7.00+

Tequila

Azunia

$10.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942

$28.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Sabe

$11.00+

Gin

Hendricks

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00+

Etsu

$13.00+

Cognac/Brandy

Hennessy

$14.00+

Hennessey VSOP

$18.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00+

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00+

Well Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bourbon/Rye

Makers Mark

$14.00+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Bullet Bourbon

$9.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00+

Blantans Bourbon

$20.00+

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$11.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$13.00+

Four Roses Bourbon

$12.00+

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Tea/Coffee/Milk