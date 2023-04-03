Hino Oishi Hino Oishi
3091 E Campus Pointe Dr
Fresno, CA 93710
Bar
Oishi Cocktails
Blackberry Mule
Tito's vodka, fresh mint, fresh blackberries, and lime juice topped with ginger beer
Cadillac Margarita
Azunia organic tequila, Cointreau, sweet and sour, lime juice, a splash of orange juice, and a float of Grand Marnier
Cucumber Mojito
Bacardi rum, fresh mint leaves, fresh cucumber, sugar, and lime juice topped with soda water and a splash of sprite
Exotic
Raspberry vodka, X-Rated, pineapple juice, and sprite
Fuji Appletini
Ciroc apple vodka, apple sake, and apple pucker
Lavender Bee's Knees
Etsu Japanese gin, lemon juice, lavender simple syrup, and a splash of honey
Mango Peach Saketini
Tito's vodka, Triple Sec, lemon juice, hana white peach sake, and mango puree with a tajin rim
Oishi Old Fashioned
Four Roses Bourbon, sugar, bitters, black cherries, and orange peel
Sake Lemon Drop
Tito's vodka, Nigori sake, Triple Sec, fresh lemon juice, and simple Syrup
Starburst
Strawberry vodka, Triple Sec, sweet & sour, grenadine, and a splash of Red Bull
The Annabelle
Cîroc red berry, strawberry puree, and a splash of pineapple, lemon, and orange juice finished with a splash of sprite
The Geisha
Tito's vodka, strawberry puree, and guava juice topped with sparkling sake
Tokyo Blue
Bacardi rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice, lime juice, and piña colada mix
Wet N Wild
Vodka, Gin, Coconut Rum, Peach Schnapps, and a splash of pineapple and cranberry juice
Popular Cocktails
Shooters
Sake
375 ml Sho-Chiku Bai Nigori Sake
Dry, delicate, and fruity sake with a clean refreshing finish. Pairs well with one of our delicious noodle soups.
750 ml Sho-Chiku Bai Nigori Sake
Dry, delicate, and fruity sake with a clean refreshing finish. Pairs well with one of our delicious noodle soups.
G-Joy Genshu
300 m Rich, full fruit, and earthy flavor with hints of ripe melon, pear, plum, cinnamon, and cardamom. Pairs well with a wide variety of Japanese food.
Hana Awaka Sparkling Flower
300 m Refreshing sake with a cheerful balance of bursting sweetness, bright fruit flavors, and tangy bubbles. Pairs well with spicy food. Pairs well with sweet dishes and desserts.
Hana Awaka Sparkling Mix Berry
300 m Sparkling sake with a burst of sweet berries and a vibrant aroma. Pairs well with salad and dessert.
Hana Sake
Delightful aromas and flavors of a delicious Fuji apple or a ripe white peach. Pair well with desserts. | Choice of apple or peach flavor 330 ml
Horin Junmai Daiginjo
300 ml Mild fruity aroma with delicate notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, and honeysuckle. Pairs well with fresh sashimi.
LG Hot Sake
Deep, rich, full-bodied flavors. Pairs well with a wide variety of Japanese food. Perfect for the winter.
SM Hot Sake
Deep, rich, full-bodied flavors. Pairs well with a wide variety of Japanese food. Perfect for the winter.
Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori Sake
330 ml Bright and fresh aroma with a lovely ricey and fruity flavor. Pairs well with fresh sashimi, spicy food, and desserts.
Ty-Ku Cucumber
330 ml Light and refreshing with a natural cucumber flavor. Pairs well with a wide variety of Japanese food.
Yoshinogawa Winter Warrior
300 ml Medium-bodied with honeydew and peach flavor that is clean and refreshing. Pairs well with sushi.
Yuki Mango Nigori
375 ml Full-bodied and creamy with a mango and peach flavor. Pairs well with dessert.