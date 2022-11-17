Main picView gallery

99 Craft Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

585 W. Nees Ave. Unit 123

Fresno, CA 93711

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic cheesy bread
Pinnacle PBR Detroit
Build Your Own California

Pizza

Build Your Own Detroit

Build Your Own Detroit

$13.00+
Build Your Own California

Build Your Own California

$13.00+
BYO Gluten Free

BYO Gluten Free

$16.00

Signature Detroit

Red Top Detroit

Red Top Detroit

$13.00+

House Cheese Blend, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Double Pep Detroit

Double Pep Detroit

$17.00+

Cupped and Flat Pepperoni, House Red Sauce

Valley Deluxe Detroit

Valley Deluxe Detroit

$21.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Garlic, Basil, House Red Sauce

Underground Garden Detroit

Underground Garden Detroit

$18.00+

Bell Peppers, Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Creamy Garlic White Sauce, Topped with Fresh Arugula and Balsamic Glaze

Pinnacle PBR Detroit

Pinnacle PBR Detroit

$19.00+

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Hot Honey and House Red Sauce

Spicy Hawaiian Detroit

Spicy Hawaiian Detroit

$19.00+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Hot Honey and House Red Sauce

BBQ Chicken Detroit

BBQ Chicken Detroit

$19.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro and BBQ Sauce

Carnivore Detroit

Carnivore Detroit

$21.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon and House Red Sauce

Garlic Chicken Detroit

Garlic Chicken Detroit

$19.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Creamy Garlic White Sauce

CBR Detroit

CBR Detroit

$18.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Pesto Club Detroit

Chicken Pesto Club Detroit

$19.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Pesto

Signature California

Double Pep California

Double Pep California

$17.00+

Cupped and Flat Pepperoni, House Red Sauce

Valley Deluxe California

Valley Deluxe California

$21.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Garlic, Basil, House Red Sauce

Underground Garden California

Underground Garden California

$18.00+

Bell Peppers, Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Creamy Garlic White Sauce, Topped with Fresh Arugula and Balsamic Glaze

Pinnacle PBR California

Pinnacle PBR California

$19.00+

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Hot Honey and House Red Sauce

Spicy Hawaiian California

Spicy Hawaiian California

$19.00+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Hot Honey and House Red Sauce

BBQ Chicken California

BBQ Chicken California

$19.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro and BBQ Sauce

Carnivore California

Carnivore California

$21.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon and House Red Sauce

Garlic Chicken California

Garlic Chicken California

$19.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Creamy Garlic White Sauce

CBR California

CBR California

$18.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Pesto Club California

Chicken Pesto Club California

$19.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Pesto

Large Pepperoni California Special

Large Pepperoni California Special

$14.00

Appetizers

Garlic cheesy bread

Garlic cheesy bread

$13.00

Side of Red Sauce

Wings 8

$11.00

8 pc. Tossed with One Sauce: Buffalo, Sweet Chili or BBQ.

French fries

$6.00

House Cut Chipperbec Potatoes, Double Fried and served with a side of Ketchup

Salads

Garden salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Croutons

Caesar salad

$7.00

Hearts of Romain, Parmesan, Croutons Add Chicken +3

Antipasto salad

Antipasto salad

$10.00

Romaine, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoni, Salami, Black Olives, Sweety Drops Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

2 liter

$4.00

Sides

BBQ Side

$1.00

Blue Cheese Side

$1.00

Buffalo Side

$1.00

Ceasar Side

$1.00

Hot Honey Side

$2.00

Italian Side

$1.00

Jalapeño Side

$1.00

Pesto Side

$1.00

Ranch Side

$1.00

Red Sauce Side

$1.00

White Sauce Side

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

585 W. Nees Ave. Unit 123, Fresno, CA 93711

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

