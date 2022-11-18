Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery

619 Reviews

$$

132 W Ness Ave, Ste 108

Fresno, CA 93711

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Shoyu Ramen
Chashu Bao

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$11.00

Shoyu Ramen

$11.00

Ramen Salad

$10.00

Brothless Ramen

$10.00

Beef Ramen

$10.00Out of stock

Tantan Ramen Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Ramen

$11.00

Tonkotsu Broth

$7.00

Shoyu Broth

$7.00

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Tri Tip Bowl

$12.50

Karaage Bowl

$10.00

Chashu Bowl

$11.00

Korokke Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Pork Soboro Don

$11.00Out of stock

Plates

Chicken Plate

$11.50

Tri Tip Plate

$15.00

Karaage Plate

$12.50

Chashu Plate

$13.50

Teri Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Katsu Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Katsu Curry Noodle

$12.00Out of stock

Baos

Chicken Bao

$3.00

Tri Tip Bao

$4.50

Karaage Bao

$3.00

Chashu Bao

$3.50

Bao No Protein

$1.50

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Tri Tip Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Karaage Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chashu Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Salad No Protein

$6.50Out of stock

Sides

Blanched Bean Sprouts Side

$2.00

Bok Choy Side

$4.00

Chashu Side

$6.00

Rice Side

$3.00

Noodles Side

$3.00

Scallions Side

$1.00

Soft Boiled Egg Side

$2.00

Tri Tip Side

$6.50

Karaage Side

$7.00

Edamame Butter Soy Garlic

$5.50

Edamame Salted

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.50

Plastic Utensils

Chopsticks

Noodles + RS Dressing

$1.00

Katsu Sando

$10.00Out of stock

Katsu Curry Fries

$11.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Ramune

$2.50

Hot Tea

Out of stock

Mango Creamy Soda

$3.50

Moshi Yuzu Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

Melon Creamy Soda

$3.50

Calpico Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Oolong Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

T-Shirts

Ramen Boy Black T-Shirt

$20.00

Ramen Boy White T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

132 W Ness Ave, Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93711

Directions

Gallery
Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery image
Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery image
Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery image
Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery image

