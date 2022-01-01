Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve chili

Brooks Burgers image

 

Brooks Burgers

190 El Camino, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Golden State Burger$10.50
Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.
Brooks Burger$6.33
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.
Brooksy BBQ$10.25
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
Bacon Chili Crunch Burger image

 

Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
Hunan Chinese Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno

Avg 4.5 (5897 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice With Numbing Chili Sauce 老乾媽炒飯 Web$13.49
