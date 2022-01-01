Restaurant header imageView gallery

Batter Up Pancakes 8029 N Cedar Ave

8029 N Cedar Ave

Fresno, CA 93720

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll Cake
Old Fashion
Pumpkin Cake

Pancakes

Call Us Old-Fashioned, But We Believe It's The Best Way. All Pancakes Are Made from Scratch Using Fresh Buttermilk! Choose Between Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal
Old Fashion

Old Fashion

$10.99+

Made from scratch with real buttermilk

Whole Grain Blue Corn Meal

$10.99+

Made from scratch with real buttermilk Whole Grain and Bluecorn

Gluten Free

$12.99+

We use Josie's Best GF and real buttermilk. Note: Cooked on the same griddle as wheat flour.

Protein Cake

$14.99+

Speciality Cakes

Cinnamon Roll Cake

Cinnamon Roll Cake

$13.99+

Just Like Eating the Center of a Cinnamon Roll in Every Bite.

Nina

$13.99+

Chocolate Chips, Bananas, Oats

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$13.99+

Topped With a Thin Layer of Cream-Cheese Frosting, Crushed Graham Crackers & a Drizzle of our Special Sauce Made from Sour Cream, Pure Vanilla Extract, House-Made Lemon Syrup & Powered Sugar

Apple Cinn Chip Crunch

Apple Cinn Chip Crunch

$13.99+

Apples & Cinnamon Chips Topped with an Oatmeal Brown Sugar Streusel

Bunt Cake

$13.99+

Pecans & Your Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Banana

Oreo Cake

$12.78+

Crushed Oreo's Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce & Whipped Cream

Coco's Cake

$13.99+

Chocolate Buttermilk Pancake with Chocolate Chips & Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce Topped with Whipped Cream

Hawaiian Cake

Hawaiian Cake

$13.99+

Macadamia Nuts & Banana Topped with Whipped Cream, a Slice of Grilled Pineapple & Homemade Coconut Syrup

Letti's S'More Cake

Letti's S'More Cake

$13.99+

Honey Grahams & Chocolate Chips Topped with Crushed Grahams, Homemade Marshmallow Topping & Chocolate Drizzle

The Intimidator

$16.99+

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage & Ham all Cooked inside Cake

BUP Style Funnel Balls

BUP Style Funnel Balls

$14.99

Our Pancake batter deep fried

Chip Cake

$12.78+

Your Choice of M&Ms, Chocolate Chips, Toffee Chips or Cinnamon Chips, Topped with Whipped Cream

Nikke's Eggless Cookie Dough

Nikke's Eggless Cookie Dough

$13.99+

Eggless Cookie Dough Topped with More Cookie Dough

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$13.99+

Cooked With Cinnamon Topped with Homemade Coffee Cake Crumbles

Trio-Specialty Cakes

$21.99
Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Cake

$13.99+

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake

$14.99+

French Toast

French Toast

$13.99+

Soaked in our Secret Batter then Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$18.99

Homemade Cinnamon Roll Bread Soaked in our Secret Batter Then Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Banana Bread French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$18.99

Sliced Bananas, Fresh Blueberries & Strawberries Scattered atop Homemade Banana Bread & Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Combo Meals

Turn Two

$16.99

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal & Two Eggs (Any Style)

The Mike

$18.99

Two Buttermilk Pancakes Choice of Old Fashion, Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal or French Toast. Two Eggs (Any Style) & Two Pieces of Bacon, Sausage or Ham

1-2-3

1-2-3

$17.99

One Buttermilk Pancake, Choice of Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal, Two Eggs (Any Style) & Three Pieces of Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Egg Dishes

Linguica & Eggs

Linguica & Eggs

$19.99

Two Eggs (Any Style) With Grilled Linguica

Green Eggs & Ham

$19.99

Two Eggs (Any Style) With Ham Cooked in Basil Pesto & Butter

Chicken Fried Steak Meal

Chicken Fried Steak Meal

$19.99

Two Eggs (Any Style)

Home Plate

$19.99

Two Eggs (Any Style) Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Vegan

Vegan Gluten Free Pancakes

$13.99+

Made with Gluten Free Pancake Mix and Almond Milk

Vegan Old Fashion

$12.99+

Made with our Old-Fashioned Pancake Mix and Almond Milk

Vegan Meal

Vegan Meal

$16.99

Tomatoes, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Mushrooms Served on Hash Browns Whole Meal Cooked with Olive Oil

3-Egg Omelet

Trip To The Mound Omelet

$20.99

Omelet With Your Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes Cheddar & Jack Cheese

Wild Pitch Omelet

$20.99

Omelet With Jalapeño, Sautéed Spinach, Ham, Onions & Bell Peppers, Cheddar & Jack Cheese

Chorizo Omelet

$19.99

Omelet Stuffed with Chorizo, Anaheim Chiles, Onions & Tomatoes, With Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese Inside & Out. Topped With Avocado

Throw The Cheese Omelet

$14.99

Omelet With Nothin' but Cheddar, Jack & Swiss Cheeses

Pork Chili Verde Omelet

Pork Chili Verde Omelet

$20.99

Omelet Stuffed & Smothered with Pork Chili Verde & Jack Cheese with Avocado on top

Roasted Chicken Chili Omelet

Roasted Chicken Chili Omelet

$20.99

3 Egg Omelet Stuffed & Smothered with Chicken Chili, Cheddar, Jack Cheese & Avocado. Comes with Sides

The Cristina Omelet

$19.99

Omelet Sautéed in Basil Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Avocado & Swiss Cheese

All Veggie Omelet

$16.99

Omelet With Tomatoes, Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers Jack & Swiss Cheeses

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$16.99

Omelet With Ham & Cheese

Meat Lovers Omelet

$22.99

Omelet Stuffed With 4 Choices of Meat Choose From: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Pastrami or Salami Jack & Swiss Cheese

The Denver Omelet

$18.99

Omelet With Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Jack & Swiss Cheeses

The Nonna Omelet

The Nonna Omelet

$18.99

OmeletWithSwiss Cheese, Sautéed Spinach,Onion, Avocado& Salsa

Tri-Tip & Potato

$21.99

Omelet Served Flat with Onions, Mushrooms, Country Potatoes, Jack, and Pepper Jack Cheeses. Topped With Avocado

Caprese w/ Shrimp Omelet

$22.99

Omelet Served Flat with Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Scallions, Mozzarella & Jack Cheese and Shrimp

Caprese w/ Prosciutto Omelet

Caprese w/ Prosciutto Omelet

$19.99

Omelet Served Flat with Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Scallions, Mozzarella & Jack Cheese Choice of Prosciutto

BYO Omelet

BYO Omelet w/2 sides

$14.99

BYO Omelet w/NO SIDES

$11.99

Breakfast Burritos & Tacos

Yellow Corn Tortillas mixed with Gabby's Home Made Red Sauce, Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Topped with Chopped Cilantro, Diced Red Onion, and Queso Fresco.

BYO Breakfast Burrito

$19.99
Sarah's Burrito

Sarah's Burrito

$19.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 3 Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Plus Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Roasted Chicken Chili Burrito

Roasted Chicken Chili Burrito

$19.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 2 Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese Top with Avocado

Pork Chili Verde Burrito

Pork Chili Verde Burrito

$19.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Smothered with Chili Verde & Jack Cheese Inside & out Topped with Avocado

Grey's Way Burrito

Grey's Way Burrito

$19.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 3 Eggs, Crunchy Hash Browns, Cheddar Cheese, With Gravy Inside & Out. Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Tri-Tip Burrito

$20.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 3 Eggs, Tri-Tip, Hash Browns & jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese

3 Teesha's Tacos

3 Teesha's Tacos

$17.99

3 Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Melted Jack Cheese & Your Choice of Protein Topped with Diced Red Onion, Chopped Cilantro, and Diced Avocado

2 Teesha's Tacos

$14.99

1 Teesha's Taco

$9.99

Side of Tortillas Chips

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Breakfast Sandwich

$15.99

2 Eggs Cooked to Order with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. Topped With Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese

Breakfast Club Sandwich

Breakfast Club Sandwich

$18.99

2 Eggs Cooked to Order with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. Topped With Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese

Biscuits Up, Based Loaded

Biscuits Up, Based Loaded

$19.99

2 Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar & Jack Cheese all Piled High on top of Hash Browns and a Biscuit Smothered in Gravy

Lighter Meals

Benny's Super Meal

$16.99

Choose 1 Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal Buttermilk Pancake, One Egg (Any Style) Two Bacon or Two Sausage -

Two-Egg Omelet

$16.99

2-Egg Omelet with Your Choice of 2 Fillings Topped with Cheddar & Jack Cheese. Choose Between Toast or 1 Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal Pancake -

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$16.99

Egg Beaters or Egg Whites, Tomatoes, Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions & Bell Peppers. Comes With Cottage Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Salsa on the Side No Substitutes - 15.99

Easy Does It

$13.99

2 Eggs (Any Style) Toast, Bacon, Sausage or Ham (No Sides or Substitutes) -12.99

Kaily's Avocado Toast

Kaily's Avocado Toast

$16.99

One Poached Egg on Top of Whole Grain Bread with Avocado, Mixed Greens & Tomatoes on the side

Caveman Paleo

Caveman Paleo

$17.99

2 Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes Sauteed in Olive Oil & Pesto Sauces Served on Mixed Greens with 1⁄2 Avocado & Choice of Two Pieces of Bacon or Sausage –

Fruit Plate

$9.99
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$8.99

Granola Cereal

$6.99

Protein Meals

Warrior Fitness

Warrior Fitness

$20.99

Two 2oz Protein Pancakes & 3-Egg Omelet with Basil Pesto, Onion, Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Peppers & Tukey Bacon Topped with Provolone Cheese Served on a Bed of Spinach - 19.99

Fit 4 Life

Fit 4 Life

$20.99

3-Egg White Scramble with Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Spinach, Topped with Provolone Cheese Served on a Bed of Spinach with Two 2oz Protein Pancakes topped with Strawberries and Blueberries - 19.99

Fort Washington Fitness

Fort Washington Fitness

$19.99

2 - 2oz Protein Pancakes & 3-Egg Omelet with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Chicken Breast & Topped with Avocado & Your Choice of Cheese, Served on a bed of Spinach

Protein Pancakes

Protein Pancakes

$14.99+

Each Protein Pancake is Made with Nutrishop's Multi- Source PROTEIN SYNTHESIS 7 (Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Casein Protein) Delivering 30g of Protein Per Serving, Gluten Free Pancake Mix, 0% No-Fat Greek Yogurt, Milk, Pure Cinnamon Powder, Real Vanilla Extract, Egg Whites, and Olive Oil

Burgers

The Monster Burger

$19.99

Ham, Bacon, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Swiss, Jalapeño Pepper Jack, Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce & Pickle -

Hammerin Hank Burger

Hammerin Hank Burger

$20.99

Hamburger Patty With 4 oz. of Italian Sausage, Bacon, Sautéed Jalapeños, Onions, Cheddar, Swiss & Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles, Mayo & Ketchup. Shoestring Potato Chips Will Add The “CRUNCH”-

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$17.99

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce & Pickle -

Cheeseburger Burger

$14.99

Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce & Pickle

The Basic Burger

$12.99

Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce & Pickle -

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$14.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Served on Toasted Sourdough with Basil Mayo –

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Lots of Oozy Cheddar & Jack Cheese on Whole Wheat or Sourdough –

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$20.99

Our Tri-tip on a Soft French Roll, Choice of Cheese, Sauteed Peppers & Onions with Pickle on the Side

The Club Sandwich

The Club Sandwich

$19.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce & Mayo Served Stacked Between 3 Slices of Toasted Sourdough

Italian Hero Sandwich

$18.99

Salami, Ham, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Yellow Waxed Peppers, Herbs & Italian Balsamic Dressing on a soft French Roll –

Salami Sandwich

$16.99

Salami with Tomato, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Mustard on Sourdough –

Tuna Sandwich

$16.99

Our Amazing Albacore Tuna Salad with Tomato, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese & Basil Mayo on Lightly Toasted Whole Wheat –

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$19.99

Hot Pastrami, Spicy Brown Mustard, Yellow Wax Peppers, Topped with Melted Provolone & Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye

Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Choose Turkey or Ham. Served with Tomato, Lettuce, Basil Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Whole Wheat – 15.99

Ham Sandwich

$15.99

Choose Turkey or Ham. Served with Tomato, Lettuce, Basil Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Whole Wheat – 15.99

Turkey & Ham Sandwich

$17.99

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.99

Salads

Fancy Salad

$14.99

Scoop of Our Tuna Salad or Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Apples, Pecans & Choice of Dressing -

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes & Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Bacon Bleu Cheese Salad

$14.99

1/2 Avocado on a Bed of Lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon & Crumbled Blue Cheese Italian Balsamic Vinaigrette –

Side Salad

$6.99

Coffee/Tea/Cocoa

Coffee

$4.99+

Tea

$4.99

ICED TEA

$4.79

Senior Tea

$3.99

Senior Ice Tea

$3.99

Hot Cocoa

$4.79

Refill Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Green Tea Matcha

$6.99

Spiced Chai Latte

$6.99

Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.99

Juice

OJ

$3.99+

Apple J

$3.99+

Cran J

$3.99+

Milk & Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.99+

Non Fat Milk

$3.99+

2% Milk

$3.99+

Whole Milk

$3.99+

1/2 & 1/2 milk

$3.99+

Almond Milk

$3.99+

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$4.79

Diet Coke

$4.79

Sprite

$4.79

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$4.79

Pibb Extra

$4.79

Powerade Mountain Blast

$4.79

Iced Tea

$4.79

Kids Meal Choice

Kids Pancake & 1 Egg

$10.99

Kids French Toast & 1 Egg

$10.99

Kids Cheesy Egg

$9.99

Kids Pancake & Fruit

$8.99

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kids Burger

$10.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Breakfast Meats & Eggs

Eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Ham Slice

$4.99

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Linguiça

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Italian Sausage

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$4.99

Tri-Tip

$5.49

5 Piece Shrimp

$5.49

Potatoes

Hash Browns

$4.99

Country Potatoes

$4.99

Homemade Chips

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Breads/Tortillas

White Toast

$3.99

Wheat Toast

$3.99

Sourdough Toast

$3.99

Rye Toast

$3.99

English Muffin

$3.99

Biscuit

$3.99

One Flour Tortilla

$1.79

Two Corn Tortillas

$1.79

Hash Browns

Country Potatoes

Fruit

Veggie / Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$5.49

Strawberry Cup

$5.49

Blueberry Cup

$5.49

Banana

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Avocado

$1.99

Peanut Butter

$1.99

Jalapeno

$1.99

A la Carte

One Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99

Two Biscuits And Gravy

$8.99

Bowl Of Chicken Chili

$8.99

Bowl Of Chili Verde

$8.99

Chicken Fried Steak With Gravy

$8.99

Bowl Of Gravy

$5.79

Monkey Bowl Chili Verde 4 oz.

$4.79

Monkey Bowl Roasted Chicken Chili 4 oz.

$4.79

Monkey Bowl Gravy 4 oz.

$4.79

Syrup Choice

Syrup Choice

CHIALQUILES SAUCE

MONKEY BOWL CHILAQUILES SAUCE

$2.49

Pancake Mix

Old Fashion Pancake Mix

$9.99

Whole Grain Blue Corn Mix

$9.99

Protein Pancake Mix

$14.99

BUP Coffee Mug

BUP Coffee Mug

$9.49

BUP Hat

BUP Hat

$27.79

Dry Rub

Nicolla's Dry Rub

$6.99

1 lb Nicolla's Dry Rub

$14.99

Cinnamon Burst Bread

Cinnamon Burst Bread loaf

$9.99
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday 4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday 4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:00 pm
8029 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

