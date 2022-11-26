  • Home
  • Fresno
  • Sequoia Brewing Company Champlain - 1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107
Sequoia Brewing Company Champlain 1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107

1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107

Fresno, CA 93720

Order Again

Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Rasperry Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Redbull

$3.00

SF Redbull

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Short Sleeve

Irish Stout SS

$20.00

Thunderhead SS

$20.00

Sequoia Black SS

$20.00

Big Horn SS

$20.00

Jackass SS

$20.00

Garage Sale SS

$22.00

Brewers Shirt

$40.00

Pray 4 Snow SS

$22.00

Rootbeer SS

$20.00

Long Sleeve

Garage Sale LS

$22.00

Sequoia Black LS

$22.00

Red Horn LS

$22.00

Pray 4 Snow LS

$22.00

Marley LS

$24.00

Sweatshirt

Pray 4 Snow Sweatshirt

$35.00

Sequoia Black Hoodie

$35.00

Sequoia Grey Zip Up

$40.00

Misc.

Trucker Hat

$28.00

Flax Fit Hat

$25.00

Baseball Cap

$30.00

Sequoia Pint Glass

$5.00

Sequia Can Glass

$6.00

Sequoia Tote

$8.00

Sequoia Belgian

$8.00

Sequoia Blanket

$20.00

Sequoia Sticker

$2.00

Sequoia Stein

$20.00

1/2 Gallon Koozie

$12.00

Sequoia Copper

$20.00

Sequoia Mask

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Local brewery with inspiration from the surrounding Sequoia National Forest. Pub style food, microbrews, and cocktails.

1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107, Fresno, CA 93720

