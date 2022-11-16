Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Jacks Urban Eats

654 Reviews

$$

718 W Shaw Ave

Fresno, CA 93704

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Steak Salad
Small Urban Fries

FEATURED

Greek Chicken Salad - New!

Greek Chicken Salad - New!

$12.95

Romaine, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, mixed olives, artichoke, pickled onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and pita chips topped with lemon thyme chicken.

Fried Chicken Sandwich - New!

Fried Chicken Sandwich - New!

$11.95

Crisp-fried chicken breast, jalapeno kale slaw, pickle, swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll.

BOWLS

Korean BBQ Steak Bowl

Korean BBQ Steak Bowl

$13.95

Seared Steak, black rice & red quinoa, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, cilantro, sesame dressing and Gochujang chile sauce.

Achiote Chicken Bowl

Achiote Chicken Bowl

$13.75

Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and feta, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.

Impossible Taco Bowl - vg

Impossible Taco Bowl - vg

$14.25

Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.

SALADS

Dressings come on the side for to-go orders.
Greek Chicken Salad - New!

Greek Chicken Salad - New!

$12.95

Romaine, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, mixed olives, artichoke, pickled onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and pita chips topped with lemon thyme chicken.

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$10.25

Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$13.75

Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.

Blackened Salmon Cobb

Blackened Salmon Cobb

$15.50

Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Chicken

Santa Fe Chicken

$13.25

Chargrilled chicken, romaine & arugula, grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, fire-roasted red bell pepper, jicama, pickled jalapeno, tomato and tortilla strips with cilantro lime dressing.

Chinese Chicken

Chinese Chicken

$13.25

Mandarin glazed chicken, asian lettuce mix, crisp wontons, fresh cut oranges, carrots, broccoli, jicama, pickled red onion, and plum vinaigrette

Superfood Salad - vg

Superfood Salad - vg

$12.95

Arugula, spinach, asparagus, paprika cauliflower, avocado, quinoa, pickled red onion, strawberries, sunflower & pumpkin seed mix, with red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Spicy Buffalo Salad

Spicy Buffalo Salad

$13.95

Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.

Western BBQ Steak Salad

Western BBQ Steak Salad

$13.95

Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.

SANDWICHES

Fried Chicken Sandwich - New!

Fried Chicken Sandwich - New!

$11.95

Crisp-fried chicken breast, jalapeno kale slaw, pickle, swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll.

BBQ Tri Tip

BBQ Tri Tip

$12.50

Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$11.75

Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.

Spicy Buffalo Sandwich

Spicy Buffalo Sandwich

$12.50

crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.

Mediterranean Veggie

Mediterranean Veggie

$11.75

Kalamata Hummus, provolone, pickled zucchini, roasted red bell, tzatziki, red onion, tomato, arugula, on sliced wheat.

Cajun Chicken

Cajun Chicken

$11.50

Blackened chicken breast, Swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, topped with mango salsa on a sourdough roll.

Reuben NY Style

Reuben NY Style

$12.25

Lean corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dresssing, and whole grain mustard on thick-cut rye bread.

California Cheese Steak

California Cheese Steak

$11.50

Chargrilled tri-tip, pepper jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, roasted peppers, onion, and spicy aioli on a Ciabatta roll.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$11.95

Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.95

Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.95

Chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$10.75

Jack's Classic Turkey sandwich includes caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.

Classic Tri Tip

Classic Tri Tip

$10.75

Jack's Classic Tri-Tip sandwich includes caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$10.75

Jack's Classic Chicken sandwich includes caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.

PLATES

Sonoma Steak Plate

Sonoma Steak Plate

$16.75

Certified Angus Tri Tip (6 oz.) topped with mushrooms, shallots, blue cheese, and balsamic reduction. Served with choice of two sides.

Chargrilled Tri Tip Plate

Chargrilled Tri Tip Plate

$16.25

Chargrilled Tri-Tip (6 oz.) with choice of (2) sides and house-made chipotle-mango bbq dipping sauce.

Lemon Thyme Chicken Plate

Lemon Thyme Chicken Plate

$15.25

Chargrilled chicken (6 oz.) seasoned with lemon, thyme, garlic, and olive oil, served with choice of (2) sides.

Roasted Turkey Plate

Roasted Turkey Plate

$15.50

Oven Roasted Turkey, 6 oz of white, dark, or mixed meat with choice of (2) sides and house-made cranberry sauce.

Carved Meats + Fish

Al La Carte Items. Select from the following.

SIDES

Sliced Artisan Bread

Sliced Artisan Bread

$1.00
Baked Cheese Bread

Baked Cheese Bread

$2.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$4.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Broccoli No Cheese

$4.95
Broccoli w/ Cheese

Broccoli w/ Cheese

$4.95
Veg- Apple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

Veg- Apple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$4.95
Veg- Rustic Vegetables

Veg- Rustic Vegetables

$4.95

Carrots, green beans, yellow bells, and red onion roasted with garlic, thyme, and spices.

Soup- Tomato Bisque

Soup- Tomato Bisque

$5.75
Soup- Turkey Corn Chowder

Soup- Turkey Corn Chowder

$5.75
Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.50

Selection may vary.

Veg- Stuffing

$5.25

FRIES + CHICKEN STRIPS

Small Urban Fries

Small Urban Fries

$4.95

Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.

Large Urban Fries

Large Urban Fries

$6.75

Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.

Small Garlic Fries

Small Garlic Fries

$4.95

Fries tossed with roasted garlic, garlic oil, sea salt, parsley and parmesan cheese.

Large Garlic Fries

Large Garlic Fries

$6.75

Fries tossed with roasted garlic, garlic oil, sea salt, parsley and parmesan cheese.

Small Sweet Potato Fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95
Large Sweet Potato Fries

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50
Regular French Fries

Regular French Fries

$3.75
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$4.75
Chicken Strips and Fries

Chicken Strips and Fries

$10.75

(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with your choice of one side.

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce

Kids Chicken Plate

Kids Chicken Plate

$7.50

served with your choice of one side.

Kids Steak Plate

Kids Steak Plate

$7.50

served with your choice of one side.

Kids Turkey Plate

Kids Turkey Plate

$7.50

served with your choice of one side.

DRINKS

Coke - 20oz. Bottle

Coke - 20oz. Bottle

$3.50
Sprite - 20oz. Bottle

Sprite - 20oz. Bottle

$3.50
Diet Coke - 20oz. Bottle

Diet Coke - 20oz. Bottle

$3.50
Pelegrino - Lemon

Pelegrino - Lemon

$2.50
Smart Water - 20oz.

Smart Water - 20oz.

$3.00
Honest Tea - 16oz.

Honest Tea - 16oz.

$4.00

BEER & WINE

**Must be 21 to purchase alcohol. Please have I.D. when picking up order.
Firstone Walker 805 16oz CAN

Firstone Walker 805 16oz CAN

$5.95

16 OZ Can, 4.7% ABV A light, refreshing blonde ale with subtle malt sweetness.

Full Circle Juicy NEIPA

Full Circle Juicy NEIPA

$9.25

16oz. NE IPA. 6.6% ABV Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado, Amarillo and Centennial hops, along with Vermont ale yeast, makes for a stupendously aromatic and flavorful New England-inspired IPA.

Murphy Good Sauv Blanc, 375ml

$8.95

Carmel Road Pinot Noir, 375ml

$9.95

KJ Vintner Res Cabernet, 375ml

$16.65

KJ Vintner Res Chardonnay, 375ml

$11.65

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal. Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93704

