Fresno Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fresno
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
8048 N. Cedar, Fresno
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$12.99
|A LA CARTE CHIMICHANGA
|$5.99
|Torta
|$11.99
More about Cocina Village
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|Popular items
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Shredded chicken with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
|5 Mini Tacos
|$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
|Asada Burrito
|$10.99
Carne asada with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
More about Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo
SEAFOOD
Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo
4772 E Olive Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|1/2 dozens Mpreparado
|$16.00
|Tostada Ceviche de Camaro
|$9.95
|Taco Pescado (Tortilla Mano)
|$3.50
More about Quesadilla Gorilla
Quesadilla Gorilla
608 E Weldon Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|#2 The Classic
|$9.75
House made chile verde with whole black beans and Spanish style rice in a white cheese dilla.
|#6 Sweet Dilla
|$4.00
Similar to a crepe, our sweet dillas are uniquely delicious. Try Nutella and Banana dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate for a rich and delicious treat.
|Chips and Salsa
|$2.50
House-made corn tortillas chips salted with lime made fresh to order, comes with 3 salsas for dipping
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada
|3 Item Combination Plate
|$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
|2 Item Combination Plate
|$15.99
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans