Fresno Mexican restaurants you'll love

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant

8048 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
A LA CARTE CHIMICHANGA$5.99
Torta$11.99
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Village image

 

Cocina Village

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shredded Chicken Burrito$10.99
Shredded chicken with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
5 Mini Tacos$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
Asada Burrito$10.99
Carne asada with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
More about Cocina Village
Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo image

SEAFOOD

Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo

4772 E Olive Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.1 (417 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 dozens Mpreparado$16.00
Tostada Ceviche de Camaro$9.95
Taco Pescado (Tortilla Mano)$3.50
More about Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo
Quesadilla Gorilla image

 

Quesadilla Gorilla

608 E Weldon Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.7 (2833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#2 The Classic$9.75
House made chile verde with whole black beans and Spanish style rice in a white cheese dilla.
#6 Sweet Dilla$4.00
Similar to a crepe, our sweet dillas are uniquely delicious. Try Nutella and Banana dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate for a rich and delicious treat.
Chips and Salsa$2.50
House-made corn tortillas chips salted with lime made fresh to order, comes with 3 salsas for dipping
More about Quesadilla Gorilla
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno image

 

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada
3 Item Combination Plate$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
2 Item Combination Plate$15.99
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

