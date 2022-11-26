Restaurant header imageView gallery

J Pot

235 east paseo del centro

FRESNO, CA 93720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The J Pot 林式招牌锅
APP Egg fried rice 蛋炒饭
Spicy Teriyaki Dry Pot

Pots

Veggie Pot 健康蔬菜锅

$19.00

Bangkok Pot 泰式酸辣锅

$23.00

Cali Tasty Dry Pot 加州干锅

$22.00

Chang Le Pot 长乐锅

$22.00

Chong Qing Pot 重庆辣辣锅

$23.00

Curry Pot 咖喱锅

$21.00Out of stock

Gluten Free DRY Pot 无麸质干锅

$20.00

Gluten Free Pot 无麸质锅

$20.00

Hai De Pot 海鲜鲜鲜锅

$28.00

Pho Real Pot 越南锅

$22.00

Pismo's Dry Pot 海鲜干锅

$25.00

Seoul Pot 韩式辣辣锅

$24.00

Spicy Teriyaki Dry Pot

$22.00

Szechuan Dry Pot 四川干锅

$23.00

Tokyo Pot 东京锅

$25.00

Veggie DRY Pot 蔬菜干锅

$19.00

Plain Pot 原味锅

$12.00

The J Pot 林式招牌锅

$24.00

Appetizers

APP Calamari Rings 炸鱿鱼圈

$11.00

APP Fried Cuttlefish Balls 炸墨鱼丸

$9.00

APP Garlic Ribs 蒜香骨

$11.00

APP Hot & Spicy Edamame 蒜香毛豆

$6.00

APP K's Wings 香酥鸡翅

$11.00

APP Spicy Popcorn Chicken 香辣盐酥鸡

$9.00

APP Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

$9.00

APP Loaded Gyoza 锅贴

$8.00

APP Sea Salt Edamame 盐毛豆

$6.00

APP Egg fried rice 蛋炒饭

$8.00

Vegetable & More

Garlic Butter Mixed Mushroom

$8.00

Eggplant

$6.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Sweet Corn

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Potato

$4.00

Sesame Balls

$5.00

Skewers

Bacon Wrapped Enoki Mushroom

$8.00

Beef Negimaki

$7.00

Beef Yakitori

$8.00

Chicken Cartilage

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Gizzard

$5.00

Chicken Thigh

$6.00

Chicken Wing

$6.00

Fish Tofu

$5.00

Lamb Yakitori

$8.00

Oysters

$8.00

Pig Intestine

$6.00

Pig Throttle

$5.00

Scallops

$8.00

Shrimp Head On & Shell On

$8.00

Squid

$6.00

Taiwanese Sausage

$6.00

Sides

SIDE A Choy A菜

$3.00

SIDE Beef & Tendon Meat Ball 牛筋丸

$7.00

SIDE Brown Rice

$3.00

SIDE Corn 玉米

$5.00

SIDE Cuttlefish Ball 鱿鱼丸

$7.00

SIDE Enoki Mushroom 金针菇

$5.00

SIDE Fish Ball 鱼丸

$7.00

SIDE Fish Tofu 鱼豆腐

$7.00

SIDE Fried Chinese Churros 炸油条

$5.00

SIDE Fried Taro 炸芋头

$5.00

SIDE Fried Tofu 炸豆腐

$5.00

SIDE Shrimp 虾

$9.00

SIDE Iced Tofu 冻豆腐

$5.00

SIDE Ramen 方便面

$3.00

SIDE Pig Intestines 猪大肠

$7.00

SIDE Pig Throttles 猪脚

$7.00

SIDE Pork Blood Cubes 猪血块

$7.00

SIDE Quail Eggs 鹌鹑蛋

$5.00

SIDE Angus Beef 牛肉片

$9.00

SIDE Chicken 鸡肉片

$7.00

SIDE Lamb 羊肉片

$9.00

SIDE Pork 猪肉片

$7.00

SIDE Steamed Rice

$3.00

SIDE Tempura 甜不辣

$7.00

SIDE Udon 乌冬

$3.00

SIDE Vermicelli 粉丝

$3.00

SIDE Pork Ribs 炸排骨

$7.00

SIDE Raw Egg 生鸡蛋

$2.00

SIDE of French Fries 炸薯条

$5.50

Off Menu Sides

Side Beef Tripe 牛百叶

$7.00

Side Cabbage 包菜

$5.00

Side Calamari Rings 鱿鱼圈

$7.00

Side Clams 蛤蜊

$7.00

Side Kimchi 泡菜

$5.00

Side of Fish Fillet (1 big pc) 鱼片（1块）

$6.00

Side of Gyoza (2pc) 饺子

$4.00

Side of Lobster Tail (1/2 pc) 龙虾尾

$9.00

Side of Lotus Roots (4pc) 藕片

$5.00

Side of Potatos (5pc) 土豆

$5.00

Side of Scallops (1pc) 扇贝

$4.00

Side of Tomato (4pc) 番茄

$5.00

Side Rice Cake 年糕

$5.00

Side Shirtaki Noodles 魔芋丝

$7.00

Side Wide Vermicelli Noodles 宽粉

$5.00

Side of Green Beans 青豆

$5.00

Side Of Seaweed Knots (4 pcs)海带结

$5.00

Side Of Spam (6pcs)

$5.00

Boba

Ceylon Milk Tea

$5.25

Chai Milk Tea

$5.25

Coffee Milk Tea

$6.00

Creamy Oreo Milk Tea

$6.25

Panda Milk Tea

$5.25

Rose Milk Tea

$5.75

Strawberry Rose Milk Tea

$6.25

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Thai Green Milk Tea

$5.25

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Three Monks Milk Tea

$6.00

Tshui Ta Signature Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75

Tshui-Ta Signature Milk Tea

$5.75

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.75

Taro Latte

$5.75

Black Sugar Bomb

$5.75

Fresh Original Lemonade

$5.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.75

Black Sugar Slushy w/ Boba&Pudding

$6.25

Caramel Slushy w/ Boba&Pudding

$6.25

Chocolate Slushy w/ Boba&Pudding

$6.25

Strawberry Slushy w/ Boba&Pudding

$6.25

Taro Slushy w/ Boba&Pudding

$6.50

Original Matcha Latte

$6.25

Fluffy Matcha Dream

$6.25

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Red Bean Matcha Latte

$6.25

Red Bean Matcha Smoothies

$6.25

Strawberry Milk Frost

$6.25

Avocado Milk Frost

$6.25

Mango Milk Frost

$6.25

Honeydew Milk Frost

$6.25

Oreo Monster Milk Frost

$6.25

Coconut Milk Frost

$6.25

Strawberry Bannana Milk Frost

$6.25

Thai Tea Milk Frost

$6.25

Ultimate Fruit Bomb

$6.95

Passionfruit fantasy

$6.50

Fresh Honey Lemon Tea

$6.25

Cucumber Mint Tea

$6.25

Orange's Carnival

$6.25

Strawberry Mojito Tea

$6.25

Tshui Ta Signature Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Tshui Ta Signature Black Tea

$5.25

Peach Oolong Tea

$5.25

Dark Roast Oolong Tea

$5.25

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Latte

$5.25

Americano

$4.25

Mocha

$5.50

Sea Salt Coffee

$5.25

Caramel Frappe

$5.25

N/A DRINKS

Apple Juice

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$5.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Desserts

Green Tea Macaron

$6.00

Cappucino Macaron

$6.00

Strawberry Macaron

$6.00

Vanilla Macaron

$6.00

Bubble Waffle With Ice Cream

$9.00

Traditional Ice Cream

$5.00

Kiddie Meals

Fiona's Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

Landon's Favorite Chicken Skewers

$9.00

Kiddie Pot

$11.00

Kiddie Fried Rice

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

J-Pot specializes in mini hot pots, and we also have authentic Chinese-style barbeque (Kao Chuan), and milk tea (boba). J-Pot only uses top-quality ingredients to prepare our pots. We simmer our broth overnight with whole chicken and beef bones daily. All pots are prepared in-house daily.

Website

Location

235 east paseo del centro, FRESNO, CA 93720

Directions

Gallery
