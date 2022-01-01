Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Armory

review star

No reviews yet

208 S Green St.

Sonora, CA 95370

Order Again

Popular Items

Armory Chicken Sandwich
Harvest Bowl
Loaded Fries

FOOD

Ahi Poke Tostada

Ahi Poke Tostada

$15.00

ahi tuna, sriracha mayo, mango, scallion, crispy wonton *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Armory Chicken Sandwich

Armory Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken breast, Nashville spicy sauce, house-made pickles, garlic aioli, iceberg, brioche bun

Bang Bang Chicken

$20.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$16.00

Braised Short Ribs

$22.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, house-made caesar dressing, ciabatta asiago croutons, parmesan (v)

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Giant Bavarian pretzel, salt, smoked queso, and whole-grain beer mustard

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.00

Harvest Bowl

$15.00

(gf) roasted delicata squash, quinoa, apple, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, power slaw, goat cheese crumbles, honey balsamic vinaigrette *can be vegan without goat cheese crumbles

Kobe Sliders

$18.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$15.00

choice of house-made chorizo or beans (v), smoked queso, pickled red onions and cabbage, Nashville spicy sauce, scallions

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$18.00

8oz. grilled tenderloin (skewered), herbed truffle fries, gorgonzola, chives (gf)

TACO- Fish

$5.00

TACO- Pork

$5.00

TACO- Roasted Squash (veg)

$5.00

TACO- Short Rib

$5.00Out of stock

TACO-Shrimp

$5.00

Wings- 6

$12.00

Wings-12

$18.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.00

chicken tenders and waffle fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla & Chips/Salsa

$8.00

kids quesadilla, choice of chicken or black beans on a flour tortilla, cheddar cheese. Served with chips and house-made pineapple tomatillo salsa.

Dessert

Basque-Style Cheesecake

Basque-Style Cheesecake

$10.00

peach preserves, sweetened cream

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

triple chocolate Ghiradelli brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, bourbon caramel sauce

Beer

Belching Beaver Brewing Phantom Bride

Belching Beaver Brewing Phantom Bride

$7.00

IPA 7.1% (16oz.) Named after the ethereal song by the one and only Deftones, Phantom Bride IPA is a blend of Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic hops delicately balanced for the perfectly drinkable mix of citrus and hoppy goodness. A truly original Deftones/ Belching Beaver collaboration envisioned by Chino Moreno and skillfully crafted by Thomas Peters. Sit back, put on your headphones and drink away.

Bud Light

$6.00
Central Coast Brewing Monterey St Pale Ale

Central Coast Brewing Monterey St Pale Ale

$7.00

Central Coast Pale Ale 5.5% (16oz.) "2015 Gold, 2016 Silver, 2017 Gold Medal Winner at GABF Named after the Historic street in Downtown San Luis Obispo where our brewery calls home, this new-school American Pale Ale is a must-try for hop lovers. Featuring the dynamic new hop Mosaic, this beer is bursting with layers of tropical fruits and bright citrus. To balance out the flavor profile, we chose a blend of malts that lend a subtle toasty foundation that complements the hops beautifully."

El Segundo Brewing Broken Skull American Lager

El Segundo Brewing Broken Skull American Lager

$7.00

American Lager 4.8% (16oz.) This beer is our take on the classic American Lager. Made for the working man and woman, this beer is brewed with the finest American-grown barley and hops and is the ultimate reward for a hard days work. Coming in at 4.8%, this beer goes down easier than a 3-day weekend. Cheers!

Firestone- Oaktoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Modern Times Black House

$7.00
Montucky

Montucky

$5.00

Lager 4.1% (16oz.)

Canned Other

Greenbar Distillery Gin & Tonic

Greenbar Distillery Gin & Tonic

$5.00

Organic Gin & Tonic. 7% ABV

Greenbar Distillery Hibiscus Spritz

Greenbar Distillery Hibiscus Spritz

$5.00

Organic Hibiscus Spritz. 6% ABV

Greenbar Distillery Rum & Cola

Greenbar Distillery Rum & Cola

$5.00

Organic Rum & Cola. 7% ABV

Greenbar Distillery Whiskey & Soda

Greenbar Distillery Whiskey & Soda

$5.00

Organic single-malt whiskey & soda. 7% ABV

High Noon Grapefruit

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

Vodka Spritz 4.5%

High Noon Mango

High Noon Mango

$6.00

Vodka Spritz 4.5%

High Noon Passion Fruit

High Noon Passion Fruit

$6.00

Vodka Spritz 4.5%

High Noon Watermelon

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Vodka Spritz 4.5%

Long Drink Cranberry

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.00

The Finnish Long Drink: Cranberry Gin Spritz 5.5% ABV

Long Drink Strong

Long Drink Strong

$7.00

The Finnish Long Drink: Strong Gin Spritz 8.5% Gin with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors.

Long Drink Traditional

Long Drink Traditional

$6.00

The Finnish Long Drink: Traditional Gin Spritz 5.5% Gin with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors

Long Drink Zero Sugar

Long Drink Zero Sugar

$6.00

The Finnish Long Drink: Zero Sugar Gin Spritz 5% Gin with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors.

Nectar Hard Seltzer Asian Pear

Nectar Hard Seltzer Asian Pear

$6.00

Hard Seltzer 4.7% ABV 0g sugars, 1g carbs

Nectar Hard Seltzer: Lychee

Nectar Hard Seltzer: Lychee

$6.00

Hard Seltzer 4.7% 0g sugars, 1g carbs

Nectar Hard Seltzer: Mandarin

Nectar Hard Seltzer: Mandarin

$6.00

Hard Seltzer 4.7% 0g sugars, 1g carbs

Plume & Petal Cucumber

Plume & Petal Cucumber

$7.00

Vodka Spritz 4.5%

Plume & Petal Lemon

Plume & Petal Lemon

$7.00

Vodka Spritz 4.5%

Plume & Petal Peach

Plume & Petal Peach

$7.00

Vodka Spritz 4.5%

Ranch Rider Jalapeno

Ranch Rider Jalapeno

$7.00

Tequila Spritz 5.9% "Reposado tequila, cold-pressed jalapeño, sparkling water & fresh-squeezed lime."

Ranch Rider Ranch Water

Ranch Rider Ranch Water

$7.00

Vodka Spritz 5.9% "No corners cut. Just limes. Reposado tequila, sparkling water & fresh-squeezed lime."

Ranch Rider Tequila Paloma

Ranch Rider Tequila Paloma

$7.00

Tequila Spritz 5.9% "Our take on Mexico’s favorite cocktail. Reposado tequila, sparkling water, sea salt, & fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime, & orange."

Ranch Rider The Buck

Ranch Rider The Buck

$7.00

A mule without the sugar. Vodka, sparkling water, real ginger & fresh squeezed lime.

Ranch Rider The Chilton

Ranch Rider The Chilton

$7.00Out of stock

Vodka Spritz 5.9 % "A cold wet drink made for the hot dry heat: vodka, sparkling water, fresh squeezed lemon & sea salt."

Salt Point Grey Hound

Salt Point Grey Hound

$9.00

10% ABV Vodka with grapefruit, lime, seltzer.

Salt Point Moscow Mule

$9.00

2Towns Cosmic Blueberry

$7.00
Finn River Black Currant

Finn River Black Currant

$14.00

6.5% "Bright apple fruit balanced by berry complexity; sweet and sour notes, with a light sparkle and purple blush. "

Finn River Habanero

Finn River Habanero

$14.00

Hard Cider 6.5% 16.9oz bottle (500ml)

Indigeny Blackberry

Indigeny Blackberry

$6.00

Hard Cider 5.5% ABV 12oz can

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$11.00

14% (New Zealand) A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. Kim Crawford produces one of Marlborough’s benchmark Sauvignon Blancs and has been named in the "Wine Spectator Top 100” four times. A perennial favorite enjoyed by the glass in restaurants.

Wine Society Sparkling Rose

Wine Society Sparkling Rose

$10.00

12% (California) With a rose-colored hue, this crisp wine is surprisingly dry & full of flavor with effervescent bubbles that lift the palate & tickle the nose. The balance between the acidity & subtle sweetness is preceded by fragrant aromatics of white peach & raspberries.

Wine Society White

Wine Society White

$10.00

12% (California) "Light and crisp — a refreshing blend between dry and sweet. Perfectly blended for laid-back brunches, sunshine afternoons, long laughs and good stories."

Booch Craft Grapefruit Hibiscus

$7.00
Gold Vibe Boocha Colada

Gold Vibe Boocha Colada

$7.00

Hard Kombucha 6.6%

Local Roots Blood Orange

$7.00
Local Roots Strawberry Mojito

Local Roots Strawberry Mojito

$7.00

Hard Kombucha 6% 16oz can is packed with strawberries and complemented with a touch of lemon and a clean mint finish.

Wine

La Fierra Pinot Grigio

La Fierra Pinot Grigio

$24.00

(Italy) A delightfully fresh and crisp straw color wine. It is both floral and fruity, expressing ripe peach and apple flavors. The palate is dry, soft and well balanced with a lingering acidity.

Macrostie Chardonnay

Macrostie Chardonnay

$42.00

(California, Sonoma Coast) "It possesses an inner glow thanks to the juiciest peach, the sweetness of honeysuckle, and a splash of tangerine, which join underlying minerality, a lift of acidity, and a touch of vanilla nougat. The pineapple juice-like finish is memorable." BRAND

Mont Gravet Rose

Mont Gravet Rose

$32.00

(France) Mont Gravet Rose' has a light pale pink color and delicious aromas of strawberries and raspberries. It is wonderfully fresh and harmonious on the palate with long lasting fruit flavors. Pairs well with lighter fares such as sushi, shellfish, salads or as an aperitif.

Wolffer Estate Rose

Wolffer Estate Rose

$50.00

(New York) This rosé has lovely balance between the fresh fruit, fine tannins, good minerality and graceful acidity. It is the visual and taste portrait of the Hampton's high summer. Serve chilled, solo or as a complement to almost any food.

Ancient Peak Red BTL

$40.00
Sean Minor Pinot Noir

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$32.00

(California, Napa Valley) Aromas of chocolate-covered cherry lead to deep, mouthfilling notes of Luxardo cherry, milk chocolate, roses, and spiced root beer. A seamless and juicy combination of plum pudding and earthy notes takes you to the finish.

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

(California, Napa Valley) with balance and pure fruit character, this Cabernet represents a true "textbook" example of the King grape from Napa. The flavors feature subtle oak, black currant, plums and beautifully layered tannins topped off with the perfect mouthfeel finish.

Tortoise Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

Tortoise Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

(California) This Cabernet Sauvignon is loaded with aromas and flavors of red and black cherries supported by vanilla and cedar nuances. It is beautifully balanced with both fruit and tannins. An ideal pairing with grilled meats, sausages or stews.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Eat here. Drink here. Be here.

Location

208 S Green St., Sonora, CA 95370

Directions

