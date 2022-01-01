The Armory

Central Coast Brewing Monterey St Pale Ale

$7.00

Central Coast Pale Ale 5.5% (16oz.) "2015 Gold, 2016 Silver, 2017 Gold Medal Winner at GABF Named after the Historic street in Downtown San Luis Obispo where our brewery calls home, this new-school American Pale Ale is a must-try for hop lovers. Featuring the dynamic new hop Mosaic, this beer is bursting with layers of tropical fruits and bright citrus. To balance out the flavor profile, we chose a blend of malts that lend a subtle toasty foundation that complements the hops beautifully."