The Armory
208 S Green St.
Sonora, CA 95370
Popular Items
FOOD
Ahi Poke Tostada
ahi tuna, sriracha mayo, mango, scallion, crispy wonton *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Armory Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast, Nashville spicy sauce, house-made pickles, garlic aioli, iceberg, brioche bun
Bang Bang Chicken
BBQ Pork Sliders
Braised Short Ribs
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, house-made caesar dressing, ciabatta asiago croutons, parmesan (v)
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Giant Bavarian pretzel, salt, smoked queso, and whole-grain beer mustard
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Harvest Bowl
(gf) roasted delicata squash, quinoa, apple, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, power slaw, goat cheese crumbles, honey balsamic vinaigrette *can be vegan without goat cheese crumbles
Kobe Sliders
Loaded Fries
choice of house-made chorizo or beans (v), smoked queso, pickled red onions and cabbage, Nashville spicy sauce, scallions
Steak Frites
8oz. grilled tenderloin (skewered), herbed truffle fries, gorgonzola, chives (gf)
TACO- Fish
TACO- Pork
TACO- Roasted Squash (veg)
TACO- Short Rib
TACO-Shrimp
Wings- 6
Wings-12
Kids Menu
Dessert
Beer
Belching Beaver Brewing Phantom Bride
IPA 7.1% (16oz.) Named after the ethereal song by the one and only Deftones, Phantom Bride IPA is a blend of Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic hops delicately balanced for the perfectly drinkable mix of citrus and hoppy goodness. A truly original Deftones/ Belching Beaver collaboration envisioned by Chino Moreno and skillfully crafted by Thomas Peters. Sit back, put on your headphones and drink away.
Bud Light
Central Coast Brewing Monterey St Pale Ale
Central Coast Pale Ale 5.5% (16oz.) "2015 Gold, 2016 Silver, 2017 Gold Medal Winner at GABF Named after the Historic street in Downtown San Luis Obispo where our brewery calls home, this new-school American Pale Ale is a must-try for hop lovers. Featuring the dynamic new hop Mosaic, this beer is bursting with layers of tropical fruits and bright citrus. To balance out the flavor profile, we chose a blend of malts that lend a subtle toasty foundation that complements the hops beautifully."
El Segundo Brewing Broken Skull American Lager
American Lager 4.8% (16oz.) This beer is our take on the classic American Lager. Made for the working man and woman, this beer is brewed with the finest American-grown barley and hops and is the ultimate reward for a hard days work. Coming in at 4.8%, this beer goes down easier than a 3-day weekend. Cheers!
Firestone- Oaktoberfest
Modern Times Black House
Montucky
Lager 4.1% (16oz.)
Canned Other
Greenbar Distillery Gin & Tonic
Organic Gin & Tonic. 7% ABV
Greenbar Distillery Hibiscus Spritz
Organic Hibiscus Spritz. 6% ABV
Greenbar Distillery Rum & Cola
Organic Rum & Cola. 7% ABV
Greenbar Distillery Whiskey & Soda
Organic single-malt whiskey & soda. 7% ABV
High Noon Grapefruit
Vodka Spritz 4.5%
High Noon Mango
Vodka Spritz 4.5%
High Noon Passion Fruit
Vodka Spritz 4.5%
High Noon Watermelon
Vodka Spritz 4.5%
Long Drink Cranberry
The Finnish Long Drink: Cranberry Gin Spritz 5.5% ABV
Long Drink Strong
The Finnish Long Drink: Strong Gin Spritz 8.5% Gin with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors.
Long Drink Traditional
The Finnish Long Drink: Traditional Gin Spritz 5.5% Gin with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors
Long Drink Zero Sugar
The Finnish Long Drink: Zero Sugar Gin Spritz 5% Gin with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors.
Nectar Hard Seltzer Asian Pear
Hard Seltzer 4.7% ABV 0g sugars, 1g carbs
Nectar Hard Seltzer: Lychee
Hard Seltzer 4.7% 0g sugars, 1g carbs
Nectar Hard Seltzer: Mandarin
Hard Seltzer 4.7% 0g sugars, 1g carbs
Plume & Petal Cucumber
Vodka Spritz 4.5%
Plume & Petal Lemon
Vodka Spritz 4.5%
Plume & Petal Peach
Vodka Spritz 4.5%
Ranch Rider Jalapeno
Tequila Spritz 5.9% "Reposado tequila, cold-pressed jalapeño, sparkling water & fresh-squeezed lime."
Ranch Rider Ranch Water
Vodka Spritz 5.9% "No corners cut. Just limes. Reposado tequila, sparkling water & fresh-squeezed lime."
Ranch Rider Tequila Paloma
Tequila Spritz 5.9% "Our take on Mexico’s favorite cocktail. Reposado tequila, sparkling water, sea salt, & fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime, & orange."
Ranch Rider The Buck
A mule without the sugar. Vodka, sparkling water, real ginger & fresh squeezed lime.
Ranch Rider The Chilton
Vodka Spritz 5.9 % "A cold wet drink made for the hot dry heat: vodka, sparkling water, fresh squeezed lemon & sea salt."
Salt Point Grey Hound
10% ABV Vodka with grapefruit, lime, seltzer.
Salt Point Moscow Mule
2Towns Cosmic Blueberry
Finn River Black Currant
6.5% "Bright apple fruit balanced by berry complexity; sweet and sour notes, with a light sparkle and purple blush. "
Finn River Habanero
Hard Cider 6.5% 16.9oz bottle (500ml)
Indigeny Blackberry
Hard Cider 5.5% ABV 12oz can
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
14% (New Zealand) A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. Kim Crawford produces one of Marlborough’s benchmark Sauvignon Blancs and has been named in the "Wine Spectator Top 100” four times. A perennial favorite enjoyed by the glass in restaurants.
Wine Society Sparkling Rose
12% (California) With a rose-colored hue, this crisp wine is surprisingly dry & full of flavor with effervescent bubbles that lift the palate & tickle the nose. The balance between the acidity & subtle sweetness is preceded by fragrant aromatics of white peach & raspberries.
Wine Society White
12% (California) "Light and crisp — a refreshing blend between dry and sweet. Perfectly blended for laid-back brunches, sunshine afternoons, long laughs and good stories."
Booch Craft Grapefruit Hibiscus
Gold Vibe Boocha Colada
Hard Kombucha 6.6%
Local Roots Blood Orange
Local Roots Strawberry Mojito
Hard Kombucha 6% 16oz can is packed with strawberries and complemented with a touch of lemon and a clean mint finish.
Wine
La Fierra Pinot Grigio
(Italy) A delightfully fresh and crisp straw color wine. It is both floral and fruity, expressing ripe peach and apple flavors. The palate is dry, soft and well balanced with a lingering acidity.
Macrostie Chardonnay
(California, Sonoma Coast) "It possesses an inner glow thanks to the juiciest peach, the sweetness of honeysuckle, and a splash of tangerine, which join underlying minerality, a lift of acidity, and a touch of vanilla nougat. The pineapple juice-like finish is memorable." BRAND
Mont Gravet Rose
(France) Mont Gravet Rose' has a light pale pink color and delicious aromas of strawberries and raspberries. It is wonderfully fresh and harmonious on the palate with long lasting fruit flavors. Pairs well with lighter fares such as sushi, shellfish, salads or as an aperitif.
Wolffer Estate Rose
(New York) This rosé has lovely balance between the fresh fruit, fine tannins, good minerality and graceful acidity. It is the visual and taste portrait of the Hampton's high summer. Serve chilled, solo or as a complement to almost any food.
Ancient Peak Red BTL
Sean Minor Pinot Noir
(California, Napa Valley) Aromas of chocolate-covered cherry lead to deep, mouthfilling notes of Luxardo cherry, milk chocolate, roses, and spiced root beer. A seamless and juicy combination of plum pudding and earthy notes takes you to the finish.
Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon
(California, Napa Valley) with balance and pure fruit character, this Cabernet represents a true "textbook" example of the King grape from Napa. The flavors feature subtle oak, black currant, plums and beautifully layered tannins topped off with the perfect mouthfeel finish.
Tortoise Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
(California) This Cabernet Sauvignon is loaded with aromas and flavors of red and black cherries supported by vanilla and cedar nuances. It is beautifully balanced with both fruit and tannins. An ideal pairing with grilled meats, sausages or stews.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
