Carson City restaurants you'll love

Carson City restaurants
Toast
  • Carson City

Carson City's top cuisines

Pizza
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Carson City restaurants

Flat Earth Pizza image

PIZZA

Flat Earth Pizza

2010 E William St, Carson City

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEATBALL APP$11.99
REG RUSSIA W/ LOVE$22.99
SMALL GREEK SALAD$7.99
The Fox Brewpub image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fox Brewpub

310 S Carson St, Carson City

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pastrami$13.95
Pastrami, Swiss, pickle and rustic mustard sauce on sourdough grilled to perfection.
Irish Nachos$8.95
Seasoned waffle fries, melted jack & cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions & drizzled with our sour cream.
California Turkey Melt$12.95
A delicious combination of sliced turkey, mango chutney, jack cheese and avocado on griddled sourdough.
Capital City Sushi image

 

Capital City Sushi

319 n carson street, carson city

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Capital Cafe and Grill image

 

La Capital Cafe and Grill

1795 e college pkwy #100, Carson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
