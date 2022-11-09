Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Fox Brewpub

418 Reviews

$$

310 S Carson St

Carson City, NV 89701

Popular Items

Caesar Salad Large
Fish ´N´ Chips
California Turkey Melt

Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.95

Mist Twist

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Rootbear

$3.95

Soda

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Employee redbull

$3.00

Tonic

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Ornage Juice

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Redbull

$6.00

Apple juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Mnt Dew

$3.95

Orange Soda

$3.95

Appetizers

Irish Nachos

$10.95

Seasoned waffle fries, melted jack & cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions & drizzled with our sour cream.

Fox´s Nachos

$12.95

Topped with black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, Naughty Boo Boo beer cheese, sour cream, guacamole and green onions.

Fox Tacos

$10.95

3 street tacos topped with chicken or steak, cilantro, onions and served with house tomatillo sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

A 12-inch flour tortilla, topped with, jack and cheddar cheese, queso fresco red bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

A Fox Favorite! Served with homemade corn chips.

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Wings

The Fox´s Wings

$15.95

Perfect to share or all to yourself! A pound of our famous wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing

Wing Nut Platter

$29.95

Burgers & Wiches

The Fox Burger

$14.95

The Original. With jack cheese, bacon, sautéed onions & bourbon chipotle sauce.

Three Alarm Burger

$14.95

Crispy jalapeños, chipotle mayo and Kick Ass Sauce ramp up the heat on this burger! With lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Guacamole & Bacon Burger

$14.95

Monterey jack, bacon and fresh guacamole.

Western Bacon Burger

$14.95

Cheddar cheese, honey-smoked bacon, mayo, drenched in BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion strings.

St. Charles Burger

$12.95

A Classic! Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Diablo Chicken Sandwitch

$13.95

A breaded and fried chicken breast with fried jalapeños, jack cheese, chipotle mayo and kick ass sauce.

California Turkey Melt

$12.95

A delicious combination of sliced turkey, mango chutney, jack cheese and avocado on griddled sourdough.

Pub Dip

$16.95

Thin slices of roast beef on a baguette with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and horseradish sauce dipped in ‘au jus’.

BLTA

$12.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado on delicious wheat bread.

Santa Fe Chick Wrap

$13.95

Flour tortilla, sliced chicken breast, avocado and lettuce with our home-made relish which includes grilled corn, black beans, red bell pepper, queso fresco, tomato and our Old ‘14’ Southwestern Sauce.

Pastrami

$14.95

Pastrami, Swiss, pickle and rustic mustard sauce on sourdough grilled to perfection.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Cheddar and Monterey jack oozing from griddled sourdough with a parmesan crust.

Pub Favorites

Fish ´N´ Chips

$14.95

Crispy Alaskan cod hand beer-battered. Served with fries, tangy tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Angry Mussels

$15.95

Steamed South American Blue Mussels in a spicy Honey Ale sauce. Served with garlic bread. Please be patient, this item takes 20 minutes to prepare

Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Triple-cheese sauce with penne, topped with bacon crumbles and a parmesan crust.

Jambalaya

$15.95

Chicken, chorizo, onions, bell peppers and celery simmered in a Cajun tomato sauce over a bed of basmati rice. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.95

Homemade with roasted chicken and vegetables in a rich gravy.

Alfredo Pasta

$12.95

Penne Pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with garlic bread. Ask about our gluten-free options

Chicken Tenders 2

$12.95

Beer-battered chicken served on a bed of fries with a side of ranch and BBQ sauce.

Chicken Tenders 3

$14.95

Beer-battered chicken served on a bed of fries with a side of ranch and BBQ sauce.

Soups & Salads

House Mixed Greens

$6.95

Crisp and cool with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad Small

$6.95

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad Large

$8.95

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese and croutons

The Wedge

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, egg, green onion, blue cheese dressing and chunky blue cheese crumbles.

Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.95

Baby Spinach, candied walnuts, bacon, fried chicken tenders, poppy seed dressing.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens, sliced chicken, tortilla chips, avocado, jalapeños, queso fresco, tomato, our home-made relish — grilled corn, black beans and red bell pepper — and our Old ‘14’ Southwestern Sauce.

The Cobb

$13.95

Mixed greens and romaine with tomato, egg, bacon and avocado, tossed in ranch and topped with turkey and mixed cheese.

Steak Salad

$15.95

Marinated flat iron steak, grilled to order, served over mixed greens, red onion, red bell peppers, blue cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with garlic bread.

Cup of Tomato Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$5.95

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.95

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.95

Small Mixed Greens

$2.95

Crisp and cool with your choice of dressing

Daily Specials

Monday Special

$15.95

Tuesday Special

$14.95

Wednesday Special

$11.95

Thursday Special

$14.95

Friday Special

$15.95

Saturday Special

$15.95

Sunday Special

$14.95

Hot Dog/Fries Only

$5.95

Special Appetizer

$6.95

Brochetta

$25.00

Ham and cheese slider

$2.00

NV Day Bloody

$6.00

Sweets

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$7.95

Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce with whipped cream.

Fruit Cobbler

$8.95

Ask your server about today’s fruit cobbler! Topped with maple, pecan and walnut crumbles and served with vanilla ice cream. Please allow 5-10 minutes for baking.

Bread Pudding

$7.95

Served hot from the oven, baked with cranberries and drenched in a decadent

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$3.95

Rootbeer Float

$5.95

Extras

Extra Dressing

Extra Toppings

Extra Protein

Side of Fries

$1.95

Side of Sweet Potato

$3.95

Side Of Garlic Fries

$2.95

Side Of Waffle Fries

$3.95

Side of Garlic bread

$1.95

Side Of Coleslaw

$2.95

Side Of Chips

$2.95Out of stock

Chips And Pico

$4.95

Side Of Rice

$2.95

Side Of Veggies

$2.95

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$1.95

Side Of Celery And Carrots

$2.95

Cork Fee

$20.00

Cake Fee

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.95

Kid's Spaghetti with Bolognese Sauce

$7.95

Kid's Burger & Fries

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.95

Kid's Pizza

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Fox Brewpub, is an English-Style restaurant, brewpub and gathering place that was established in 2007 in the heart of the recently revitalized downtown corridor of Carson City, NV. The Fox is located within the Historic St. Charles Hotel

Location

310 S Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701

Directions

Gallery
The Fox Brewpub image
The Fox Brewpub image
Main pic

Map
