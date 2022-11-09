Brewpubs & Breweries
The Fox Brewpub
418 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Fox Brewpub, is an English-Style restaurant, brewpub and gathering place that was established in 2007 in the heart of the recently revitalized downtown corridor of Carson City, NV. The Fox is located within the Historic St. Charles Hotel
Location
310 S Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701
