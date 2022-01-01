Nevada City restaurants you'll love
Nevada City's top cuisines
Must-try Nevada City restaurants
More about Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
SEAFOOD • FONDUE • STEAKS
Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
111 N Pine St, Nevada City
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata Dinner
|$27.00
Breast / sautéed in white wine / lemon / caper sauce / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
|NY Steak
|$33.00
12oz char-broiled seasoned w / herb maitre d' butter Blue Cheese / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
|Chicken Marsala Dinner
|$27.00
Breast /sautéed w / mushrooms / marsala wine sauce / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
More about The Wheelhouse - Nevada City
The Wheelhouse - Nevada City
18851 Scotts Flat Road, Nevada City
More about Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center
Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center
400 Railroad Avenue, Nevada City
More about The Place on South Pine
The Place on South Pine
110 South Pine Street, Nevada City