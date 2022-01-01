Nevada City restaurants you'll love

Nevada City restaurants
Toast
  • Nevada City

Nevada City's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Nevada City restaurants

Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar image

SEAFOOD • FONDUE • STEAKS

Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar

111 N Pine St, Nevada City

Avg 4.3 (631 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Piccata Dinner$27.00
Breast / sautéed in white wine / lemon / caper sauce / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
NY Steak$33.00
12oz char-broiled seasoned w / herb maitre d' butter Blue Cheese / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
Chicken Marsala Dinner$27.00
Breast /sautéed w / mushrooms / marsala wine sauce / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
The Wheelhouse - Nevada City image

 

The Wheelhouse - Nevada City

18851 Scotts Flat Road, Nevada City

No reviews yet
Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center image

 

Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center

400 Railroad Avenue, Nevada City

No reviews yet
The Place on South Pine image

 

The Place on South Pine

110 South Pine Street, Nevada City

No reviews yet
