Reno restaurants you'll love

Reno restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Reno

Reno's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Korean
Must-try Reno restaurants

Buenos Grill image

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla
Buenos Taco$5.75
charbroiled ono fish with mango salsa and cabbage slaw
Guacamole & Chips$7.50
House made guacamole & tortilla chips
Speedy Burritos image

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burrito$6.75
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Olives, and Jalapeños. (Our beans are LARD FREE)
Super Nachos$8.95
A Bed of Tortilla Chips with Beans, Meat, Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.
Al Pastor Burrito$7.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Lolo's Authentic Filipino Cuisine image

 

Lolo's Authentic Filipino Cuisine

2740 S Virginia St, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bihon$11.00
Lumpia Shanghai$10.00
Mochi Chicken$13.00
Deli Towne USA image

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Build Your Own$6.49
3 inch sizing
Turkey Pesto
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, pesto mayo mix, and sprouts served on our famous dutch crust roll.
Small Build Your Own$9.99
5 inch sizing
Perenn Bakery image

 

Perenn Bakery

20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
TOASTED SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, LEMON, RED ONION, MALDON SALT, PEA SHOOTS, CHILI CRUNCH
Breakfast Sandwich$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND BACON JAM, SAUSAGE OR CARAMELIZED ONION
Full Size Croissant Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Playfield '76 image

 

Playfield '76

150 N. Arlington, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin White Cheddar, Housemade Ranch & Chipotle Honey
House Brind Wings Buffalo$14.00
Celery, Carrots, Housemade Ranch
Pepperoni$15.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Pesto$14.50
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Green Onion, Cilantro, Broccoli
*Gluten Free
Soba Noodle Salad$14.00
Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing
*Vegan
#handcrafted gourmet burger bar image

 

#handcrafted gourmet burger bar

254 W. 1st St, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#impossible meal$16.00
#grass fed meal$13.00
#wagyu$13.00
Los Compadres Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Street Tacos$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Nachos Especiales
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted chees, beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$11.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Baby Face Nelson$8.95
Turkey, Swiss, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Pesto Aioli on Choice of Bread
Wall Street$11.25
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
Cafe Capello image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Capello

248 west first street #202, Reno

Avg 4.5 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea Iced$4.00
Keep Tahoe Blue$2.00
Jacked Eggs'n Toast$9.50
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH image

 

Great Full Gardens- SOUTH

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Broccoli, Pineapple, Green Onion, Broccoli, Cilantro
Juli's Brown Rice Sauté$12.75
Sautéed Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil Dressing
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
GFG Cookie
House Made GFG Cookies of your choice!
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG HOUSE SALAD$8.95
baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette
Sm Orzo$10.50
**Please Note: All ingredients are mixed in and cannot be removed except cheese, pepitas and chicken
Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, garbanzo beans, rosemary, scallions, lemon, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
Lg Orzo$14.50
**Please Note: All ingredients are mixed in and cannot be removed except cheese, pepitas and chicken
Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, garbanzo beans, rosemary, scallions, lemon, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
09 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

09 Beach Hut Deli

5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno

Avg 4.6 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Taco Salad$14.50
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Turkey Pesto$12.00
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
Great Full Burrito$10.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
Arario Midtown image

BBQ • TAPAS

Arario Midtown

777 S Center St #200, Reno

Avg 4.7 (1270 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bulgogi Bowl
Spicy Pork Bulgogi, Organic Power Blend, Mushroom, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Teriyaki Sauce over Steamed Rice
Dol-Sot Stone Pot Bibimbop
Varieties of Vegetables, Mushroom, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein and Gochujang-Korean Chili Paste over Rice
Poke Bowl$16.00
Cubed Ahi Tuna, Onion, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Organic Power Blend over Steamed Rice
Codfather Burgers & Sandwiches OUR LAST DAY SERVING TILL MARCH! Serving- image

 

Codfather Burgers & Sandwiches OUR LAST DAY SERVING TILL MARCH! Serving-

13201 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Sail Sourdough sandwich$11.75
Sourdough bread buttered & grilled, Swiss and American cheese, two grilled hamburger patties, Bacon slices, tomato then dressed lightly with our chipotle drizzle. Pick your side
Pastrami sandwich ONLY$7.95
Lean cuts of hot pastrami served on a steamed fresh sweet roll with mustard and pickles.
SUGGEST adding cheese or coleslaw to sandwich.
Shipwreck combo pick three$17.95
Pick any three from our selection.
Pick your side and your favorite dipping sauce.
Estella / The Jesse image

 

Estella / The Jesse

350 Evans Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pastrami Taco$7.00
Fish of the day, beer battered, chipotle crema, cabbage slaw
Carnitas Taco$5.50
Shredded Pork shoulder, house pickles, queso Oaxaca
Estella's 50/50 Batched Cocktail$11.00
Our signature house margarita w/tequila, mezcal, prickly pear & lime. 1.5 drinks per bottle. Ready to drink, just add ice.
Hinoki image

 

Hinoki

7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Just Poke$14.00
Our back to basics take on the "traditional Poke. Just Ahi with Green Onions and Red Onions dressed in our in-house Sesame Shoyu. Added some Seaweed Salad, Imitation Crab mix and Avocado on top.
Buddha's Delight$14.00
Our Vegetarian/Vegan Bowl with a Trio of Superfoods. Fried Tofu, creamy Avocado and Chia Seeds. Accompanied by our In House Teriyaki
Korean HDP$15.00
The Urban Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Virginia$10.95
Virginia Ham, Hard Salami, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on a Soft Roll!
The Lakeside$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
The Green Acres$10.95
Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Olives, Boursin Cheese, Garlic Pesto House Sauce on an Onion Roll!
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2 Meat Fajita Combination
El California*$13.95
Pancho Villa Nachos$13.95
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$12.00
romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing
12" Plain Jane$16.00
red sauce, mixed cheese
16" Kitchen Sink$28.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, crimini mushrooms, black olive, red onion, baby bell pepper, artichoke
The Club at ArrowCreek Dining image

 

The Club at ArrowCreek Dining

2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fall Turkey Press$16.00
Smoked Turkey, Brie Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Honey Aioli, Pear, Arugula, Walnut and Cranberries
Record Street Brewing image

 

Record Street Brewing

324 E 4th Street, Reno

Avg 4.4 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Village Well image

 

Village Well

7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pub N’ Sub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pub N’ Sub

1000 Ralston St, Reno

Avg 4 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SUSHI • POKE

Loco Ono - Midtown

1585 S. Virginia, Reno

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Poke$14.95
Large Poke$16.95
BBQ Mix$16.95
Restaurant banner

 

Perenn Bakery

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado, EVOO, Red Onion, Chili Crunch, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Pea Shoots
Breakfast Sandwich$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND EITHER BACON JAM, SAUSAGE, OR CARAMLIZED ONIONS
Smash Burger$17.75
GRIDDLED + SMASHED 80/2O BEEF, HERBY BUTTER + WHITE CHEDDAR. SERVED ON A GRIDDLED ENGLISH MUFFIN
Longboards beach fired pizza™ image

 

Longboards beach fired pizza™

440 East Golden Valley Road, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Rebel Pioneer Bakery

704B S Virginia St, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
