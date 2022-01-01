Reno restaurants you'll love
Reno's top cuisines
Must-try Reno restaurants
GRILL
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
|Popular items
|Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.00
pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla
|Buenos Taco
|$5.75
charbroiled ono fish with mango salsa and cabbage slaw
|Guacamole & Chips
|$7.50
House made guacamole & tortilla chips
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Popular items
|Veggie Burrito
|$6.75
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Olives, and Jalapeños. (Our beans are LARD FREE)
|Super Nachos
|$8.95
A Bed of Tortilla Chips with Beans, Meat, Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$7.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Lolo's Authentic Filipino Cuisine
2740 S Virginia St, Reno
|Popular items
|Bihon
|$11.00
|Lumpia Shanghai
|$10.00
|Mochi Chicken
|$13.00
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Popular items
|Mini Build Your Own
|$6.49
3 inch sizing
|Turkey Pesto
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, pesto mayo mix, and sprouts served on our famous dutch crust roll.
|Small Build Your Own
|$9.99
5 inch sizing
Perenn Bakery
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
TOASTED SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, LEMON, RED ONION, MALDON SALT, PEA SHOOTS, CHILI CRUNCH
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND BACON JAM, SAUSAGE OR CARAMELIZED ONION
|Full Size Croissant Cinnamon Roll
|$7.00
Playfield '76
150 N. Arlington, Reno
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Wisconsin White Cheddar, Housemade Ranch & Chipotle Honey
|House Brind Wings Buffalo
|$14.00
Celery, Carrots, Housemade Ranch
|Pepperoni
|$15.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Popular items
|Turkey Pesto
|$14.50
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
|Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Green Onion, Cilantro, Broccoli
*Gluten Free
|Soba Noodle Salad
|$14.00
Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing
*Vegan
#handcrafted gourmet burger bar
254 W. 1st St, Reno
|Popular items
|#impossible meal
|$16.00
|#grass fed meal
|$13.00
|#wagyu
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Popular items
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
|Nachos Especiales
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted chees, beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$11.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Baby Face Nelson
|$8.95
Turkey, Swiss, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Pesto Aioli on Choice of Bread
|Wall Street
|$11.25
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Capello
248 west first street #202, Reno
|Popular items
|Tea Iced
|$4.00
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|$2.00
|Jacked Eggs'n Toast
|$9.50
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Broccoli, Pineapple, Green Onion, Broccoli, Cilantro
|Juli's Brown Rice Sauté
|$12.75
Sautéed Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil Dressing
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
|GFG Cookie
House Made GFG Cookies of your choice!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|Popular items
|LG HOUSE SALAD
|$8.95
baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette
|Sm Orzo
|$10.50
**Please Note: All ingredients are mixed in and cannot be removed except cheese, pepitas and chicken
Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, garbanzo beans, rosemary, scallions, lemon, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
|Lg Orzo
|$14.50
**Please Note: All ingredients are mixed in and cannot be removed except cheese, pepitas and chicken
Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, garbanzo beans, rosemary, scallions, lemon, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES
09 Beach Hut Deli
5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno
|Popular items
|Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
|Chef's Salad
|$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
|The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
The Kitchen by GFG
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.50
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
|Turkey Pesto
|$12.00
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
|Great Full Burrito
|$10.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
BBQ • TAPAS
Arario Midtown
777 S Center St #200, Reno
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Bowl
Spicy Pork Bulgogi, Organic Power Blend, Mushroom, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Teriyaki Sauce over Steamed Rice
|Dol-Sot Stone Pot Bibimbop
Varieties of Vegetables, Mushroom, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein and Gochujang-Korean Chili Paste over Rice
|Poke Bowl
|$16.00
Cubed Ahi Tuna, Onion, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Organic Power Blend over Steamed Rice
Codfather Burgers & Sandwiches OUR LAST DAY SERVING TILL MARCH! Serving-
13201 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Popular items
|Full Sail Sourdough sandwich
|$11.75
Sourdough bread buttered & grilled, Swiss and American cheese, two grilled hamburger patties, Bacon slices, tomato then dressed lightly with our chipotle drizzle. Pick your side
|Pastrami sandwich ONLY
|$7.95
Lean cuts of hot pastrami served on a steamed fresh sweet roll with mustard and pickles.
SUGGEST adding cheese or coleslaw to sandwich.
|Shipwreck combo pick three
|$17.95
Pick any three from our selection.
Pick your side and your favorite dipping sauce.
Estella / The Jesse
350 Evans Avenue, Reno
|Popular items
|Smoked Pastrami Taco
|$7.00
Fish of the day, beer battered, chipotle crema, cabbage slaw
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.50
Shredded Pork shoulder, house pickles, queso Oaxaca
|Estella's 50/50 Batched Cocktail
|$11.00
Our signature house margarita w/tequila, mezcal, prickly pear & lime. 1.5 drinks per bottle. Ready to drink, just add ice.
Hinoki
7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno
|Popular items
|Just Poke
|$14.00
Our back to basics take on the "traditional Poke. Just Ahi with Green Onions and Red Onions dressed in our in-house Sesame Shoyu. Added some Seaweed Salad, Imitation Crab mix and Avocado on top.
|Buddha's Delight
|$14.00
Our Vegetarian/Vegan Bowl with a Trio of Superfoods. Fried Tofu, creamy Avocado and Chia Seeds. Accompanied by our In House Teriyaki
|Korean HDP
|$15.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Urban Deli
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno
|Popular items
|The Virginia
|$10.95
Virginia Ham, Hard Salami, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on a Soft Roll!
|The Lakeside
|$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
|The Green Acres
|$10.95
Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Olives, Boursin Cheese, Garlic Pesto House Sauce on an Onion Roll!
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|Popular items
|2 Meat Fajita Combination
|El California*
|$13.95
|Pancho Villa Nachos
|$13.95
Peavine Taphouse
7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$12.00
romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing
|12" Plain Jane
|$16.00
red sauce, mixed cheese
|16" Kitchen Sink
|$28.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, crimini mushrooms, black olive, red onion, baby bell pepper, artichoke
The Club at ArrowCreek Dining
2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy, Reno
|Popular items
|Fall Turkey Press
|$16.00
Smoked Turkey, Brie Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Honey Aioli, Pear, Arugula, Walnut and Cranberries
TACOS • SUSHI • POKE
Loco Ono - Midtown
1585 S. Virginia, Reno
|Popular items
|Regular Poke
|$14.95
|Large Poke
|$16.95
|BBQ Mix
|$16.95
Perenn Bakery
7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Avocado, EVOO, Red Onion, Chili Crunch, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Pea Shoots
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND EITHER BACON JAM, SAUSAGE, OR CARAMLIZED ONIONS
|Smash Burger
|$17.75
GRIDDLED + SMASHED 80/2O BEEF, HERBY BUTTER + WHITE CHEDDAR. SERVED ON A GRIDDLED ENGLISH MUFFIN
Longboards beach fired pizza™
440 East Golden Valley Road, Reno
Rebel Pioneer Bakery
704B S Virginia St, Reno
