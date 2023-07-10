  • Home
  • /
  • Reno
  • /
  • The Fox Brewery & Pub - Reno - Reno
Main picView gallery

The Fox Brewery & Pub - Reno Reno

review star

No reviews yet

124 Wonder Street

Reno, NV 89502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Irish Nachos

$10.95

Seasoned waffle fries, melted jack & cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions & drizzled with our sour cream.

Fox´s Nachos

$12.95

Topped with black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, Naughty Boo Boo beer cheese, sour cream, guacamole and green onions.

Fox Tacos

$10.95

3 street tacos topped with chicken or steak, cilantro, onions and served with house tomatillo sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

A 12-inch flour tortilla, topped with, jack and cheddar cheese, queso fresco red bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

A Fox Favorite! Served with homemade corn chips.

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Fox's Chips

$4.95

Red Chili Stew

$5.95+

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Calamari

$12.95

The Foxs Corner

An original classic, our fried chicken is beer-battered with our Irish Red Ale, panko bread crumbs, atop a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, with gravy on the side and served with vegetables of the day.
BEER BRAISED BRISKET

BEER BRAISED BRISKET

$17.95

Brisket, braised in our Imperial brown ale, served with horseradish crème, mashed potatoes, topped with gravy and served with vegetables of the day.

TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

$27.95

This delicious baseball cut is served with garlic mashed potatoes vegetables of the day with a demi-glace and horesradish creme on the side

FOXY FRIED CHICKEN

FOXY FRIED CHICKEN

$17.95

An original classic, our fried chicken is beer-battered with our Irish Red Ale, panko bread crumbs, atop a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, with gravy on the side and served with vegetables of the day.

LAMB BURGER

LAMB BURGER

$14.95

Grilled onions, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, seasonings sea salt, pepper and fresh garlic on focaccia bread and your choice of fox sides.

Wings

The Fox´s Wings

$16.95

Perfect to share or all to yourself! A pound of our famous wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing

Wing Nut Platter

$30.95

Burgers & Wiches

The Fox Burger

$15.95

The Original. With jack cheese, bacon, sautéed onions & bourbon chipotle sauce.

Three Alarm Burger

$15.95

Crispy jalapeños, chipotle mayo and Kick Ass Sauce ramp up the heat on this burger! With lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Guacamole & Bacon Burger

$15.95

Monterey jack, bacon and fresh guacamole.

Western Bacon Burger

$16.95

Cheddar cheese, honey-smoked bacon, mayo, drenched in BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion strings.

St. Charles Burger

$13.95

A Classic! Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Diablo Chicken Sandwitch

$14.95

A breaded and fried chicken breast with fried jalapeños, jack cheese, chipotle mayo and kick ass sauce.

California Turkey Melt

$13.95

A delicious combination of sliced turkey, mango chutney, jack cheese and avocado on griddled sourdough.

Pub Dip

$16.95

Thin slices of roast beef on a baguette with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and horseradish sauce dipped in ‘au jus’.

BLTA

$12.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado on delicious wheat bread.

Santa Fe Chick Wrap

$13.95

Flour tortilla, sliced chicken breast, avocado and lettuce with our home-made relish which includes grilled corn, black beans, red bell pepper, queso fresco, tomato and our Old ‘14’ Southwestern Sauce.

Pastrami

$14.95

Pastrami, Swiss, pickle and rustic mustard sauce on sourdough grilled to perfection.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Cheddar and Monterey jack oozing from griddled sourdough with a parmesan crust.

The Foxxy Foxxy Burger

$16.95

Cheddar cheese, honey-smoked bacon, mayo, drenched in BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion strings.

Pub Favorites

Fish ´N´ Chips

Fish ´N´ Chips

$15.95

Crispy Atlantic cod hand beer-battered. Served with fries, tangy tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Angry Mussels

$17.95

Steamed South American Blue Mussels in a spicy Honey Ale sauce. Served with garlic bread. Please be patient, this item takes 20 minutes to prepare

Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Triple-cheese sauce with penne, topped with bacon crumbles and a parmesan crust.

Jambalaya

$17.95

Chicken, chorizo, onions, bell peppers and celery simmered in a Cajun tomato sauce over a bed of basmati rice. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.95

Homemade with roasted chicken and vegetables in a rich gravy.

Alfredo Pasta

$14.95

Penne Pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with garlic bread. Ask about our gluten-free options

Chicken Tenders 2

$13.95

Beer-battered chicken served on a bed of fries with a side of ranch and BBQ sauce.

Chicken Tenders 3

$15.95

Beer-battered chicken served on a bed of fries with a side of ranch and BBQ sauce.

Soups & Salads

House Mixed Greens

$7.95

Crisp and cool with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad Small

$7.95

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad Large

$9.95

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese and croutons

The Wedge

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, egg, green onion, blue cheese dressing and chunky blue cheese crumbles.

Ma's Chicken Spinach Salad

$15.95

Baby Spinach, candied walnuts, bacon, fried chicken tenders, poppy seed dressing.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed Greens, sliced chicken, tortilla chips, avocado, jalapeños, queso fresco, tomato, our home-made relish — grilled corn, black beans and red bell pepper — and our Old ‘14’ Southwestern Sauce.

The Cobb

$14.95

Mixed greens and romaine with tomato, egg, bacon and avocado, tossed in ranch and topped with turkey and mixed cheese.

Steak Salad

$16.95

Marinated flat iron steak, grilled to order, served over mixed greens, red onion, red bell peppers, blue cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with garlic bread.

Cup of Tomato Soup

$5.95

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$6.95

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.95

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.95

Small Mixed Greens

$3.95

Crisp and cool with your choice of dressing

Soup of the Day Bread Bowl

$10.95

Bread Bowl of Tomato Soup

$10.95

Daily Specials

Monday Special

$16.95

Tuesday Special

$14.95

Wednesday Special

$15.95

Thursday Special

$16.95

Friday Special

$19.95

Saturday Special

$17.95

Sunday Special

$15.95

Special Appetizer

$6.95

Brochetta

$25.00

Ham and cheese slider

$2.00

NV Day Bloody

$6.00

Sweets

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.95

Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce with whipped cream.

Fruit Cobbler

Fruit Cobbler

$8.95

Ask your server about today’s fruit cobbler! Topped with maple, pecan and walnut crumbles and served with vanilla ice cream. Please allow 5-10 minutes for baking.

Bread Pudding

$9.95

Served hot from the oven, baked with cranberries and drenched in a decadent

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$3.95

Rootbeer Float

$5.95

Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.95

Mist Twist

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Rootbeer

$3.95

Soda

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Employee redbull

$3.00

Tonic

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Ornage Juice

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Redbull

$6.00

Apple juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Mnt Dew

$3.95

Orange Soda

$3.95

Extras

Extra Dressing

Extra Toppings

Extra Protein

Side of Fries

$1.95

Side of Sweet Potato

$3.95

Side Of Garlic Fries

$2.95

Side Of Waffle Fries

$3.95

Side of Garlic bread

$1.95

Side Of Coleslaw

$2.95

Side Of Chips

$2.95

Chips And Pico

$4.95

Side Of Rice

$2.95

Side Of Veggies

$2.95

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$1.95

Side Of Celery And Carrots

$2.95

Cork Fee

$20.00

Cake Fee

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.95

Kid's Spaghetti with Bolognese Sauce

$7.95

Kid's Burger & Fries

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.95

Kid's Pizza

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Fox Brewery & Pub is an American Restaurant, Brewery and Tavern established in 2008.

Website

Location

124 Wonder Street, Reno, NV 89502

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wonder Aleworks NEW - 1041 S. Virginia Street
orange starNo Reviews
1041 S. Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
Antojitos El Mundo Latino - 1401 S. Wells Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1401 S. Wells Ave Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
Speedy Burritos
orange star4.5 • 188
1420 S. Wells Ave Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Perenn Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Two Chicks- Midtown - 752 S Virginia St.
orange starNo Reviews
752 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reno

09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Pub N’ Sub
orange star4.0 • 224
1000 Ralston St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston