  • Antojitos El Mundo Latino - 1401 S. Wells Ave
Antojitos El Mundo Latino 1401 S. Wells Ave

No reviews yet

1401 S. Wells Ave

Reno, NV 89502

Order Again

Snacks

Tostilocos

$8.50

Takilocos

$8.50

Fruit Cocktail

$10.00

Custom Fruit Cocktail

$11.00

Coco Loco

$13.00

Volcano

$7.50

Bionico

$8.50

Nachos

$6.00

Strawberries and Cream

$10.00

Mangoneada

$5.50

Gaspacho

$8.00

Mango on a Stick

$5.50

Pina Loca

$15.00

Sandia Reyna

$28.00

Tosticeviche

$13.00

Elote

$3.50

Ezquite

$6.00

Chica Fresa

$8.50

Sinaluence

$9.00

Tunas

$7.50

Durilocos

$8.50

Duro Prepardo

$9.00

Hot Cheetos wth Cheese

$4.00

Tostielote

$9.00

Chips

Duriitos

$2.00

Tostitos

$3.00

Takis

$3.00

Chilindrinas

$4.00

Hot Cheetos

$2.00

Ice Cream

Banana Split

$8.50

Icecream

$2.60

Paletas De Agua

$2.75

Paleta de Leche

$3.00

ChamoyPaleta

$9.00

Chamoyada

$8.50

Agua Fresca

Aguas Fresca

$5.00

Jaritos

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Aqua Fresca Small

$3.75

Special Drinks

Raspado

$5.00

Tejuino

$5.50

Diablito

$6.25

Chamango

$6.25

Limonazo

$8.50

Mango Smoothie

$8.50

Vitrolero

$9.00

Frappe

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Fresh fruit cut daily, fresh aguas frescas and much moreee!! Frutas, aguas y mucho más disponible!! Come in and enjoy!

1401 S. Wells Ave, Reno, NV 89502

