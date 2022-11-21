Antojitos El Mundo Latino 1401 S. Wells Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fresh fruit cut daily, fresh aguas frescas and much moreee!! Frutas, aguas y mucho más disponible!! Come in and enjoy!
Location
1401 S. Wells Ave, Reno, NV 89502
Gallery
