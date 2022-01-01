Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arario Midtown Reno NV

1,270 Reviews

$$

777 S Center St #200

Reno, NV 89501

Order Again

Popular Items

Bulgogi Bowl
Kimchee Fries
Pot Stickers

Small Plates

Beef Tartare

$20.00

Seasoned Julianne Cut Raw Filet Mignon Salad over Arugula, Radish Topped with Raw Egg York and Romano Pecorino Cheese

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Onion, BellPepper and Garlic cooked in our Special Sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Finger Licking Good!!

Crab Tofu

$16.00

Fried Tofu, Crispy Crab Meat, Bonito Flake, Miso Aioli

Edamame

$9.00

Roasted Garlic and Romano Pecorino Cheese

Fire Cracker

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Pieces, Tator Tots, Mozzarella, Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Secret Chili Sauce

Gambas Al Ajillo

$16.00

Sizzling Spicy Garlic Shrimp, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chili Pepper, Kalamata Garlic Bread to Dip.

Kimchee Fries

$15.00

Beef Bulgogi, Kimchee, Cheese Sauce, Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Teriyaki Sauce, Spicy Mayo over French Fries

KimMari - Seaweed Rolls

$8.00

Poke Tuna Small Plate

$14.00

Cubed Ahi Tuna, Onion, Jalapeno, Carrot, Seaweed Salad and our Special Poke Sauce

Porky Pops

$15.00

Slowly Braised and Fried to finish, Organic Natural Pork Ribs with your choice of Sauce

Pot Stickers

$8.00

Pot Stickers - Vegan - to be discontinued soon

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Tempura Battered Deep Fried Shrimp drizzled with Sriracha Aioli and Teriyaki Sauce

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Fusion

Braised Short Rib

$36.00Out of stock

Slowed Braised Korean Boneless Short Rib Finished with Gnocchi, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberry, Arugula and Romano Pecorino Cheese.

Arario Salad

Mixed Green, Arugula, Radish, Sun Dried Tomato, Dried Fruit, Seeds, House Asian Dressing

Bulgogi Bowl

Spicy Pork Bulgogi, Organic Power Blend, Mushroom, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Teriyaki Sauce over Steamed Rice

Bulgogi Pasta

$19.00

Beef Bulgogi, Fettuccine, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mushroom, Romano Pecorino, Kalamata Garlic Bread

Steamed Mussels- Cozze

Steamed Mussels- Cozze

$26.00

Mussel, Garlic, Olive Oil, Tomato, Arugula, Korean Pepper Flakes, Kalamata Olive Bread

Galbi Burger

$18.00

Galbi Marinated 1/2lb Grass Fed Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Garlic Mayo, French Fries. Vegan Patty is also Available

Grilled Octopus Salad

$24.00
Whole Squid Salad

Whole Squid Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Fried and Pan Grilled Octopus Leg, Mixed Green, Long Bean, Sweet Corn, Sun Dried Tomato, Romano Pecorino, Chimichurri, Balsamic Glaze

Ika Ika Bowl

$18.00

Hawaiian Loco Moco with Arario Twist! Half Pound Grass Fed Beef Patty, Onion, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Organic Power Blend, Fried Egg, Black Bean Sauce Gravy over Steamed Rice. Vegan Patty is also Available

Japchae Bowl

Sweet Potato Starch Noodle aka Glass Noodle, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom. You may add any type of Protein

Kauai Shrimp Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Fried and Seasoned with Garlic and Pecorino Cheese, Giant Shell on, Head On Shrimp from Kauai, Hawaii served over Mixed Green, Arugula, Radish, Sun Dried Tomato, Dried Fruit, Seeds, House Asian Dressing

Miso Black Cod

$32.00Out of stock

Miso Soy Glazed Black Cod, Vegetable, Brown Rice Relish, Dried Fruit and Seeds

Miso King Salmon

$28.00

Miso Soy Glazed Ora King Salmon, Vegetable Brown Rice Relish, Dried Fruit and Seeds

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Cubed Ahi Tuna, Onion, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Organic Power Blend over Steamed Rice

S.C.S.S

$15.00

Arario Version of Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich. Beef Bulgogi, Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Garlic Pesto Aioli, French Fries

Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Organic Power Blend, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Egg, Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Teriyaki Sauce over Steamed Rice

Classic

Arario Udon

$22.00

Clam, Mussel, Shrimp, Crab, Vegetables, House Seafood Broth

Beef Bulgogi (Dry)

$20.00

Thin Sliced Soy Base BBQ Sauce Marinated Beef, Onion, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom Served with Bowl of Rice

Beef Short Rib Galbi

$34.00

Sliced Marinated Angus Beef Short Rib, Served over Grilled Onion, Mushroom and Sweet Pepper

Bibimbop Classic

Chicken Bulgogi

$18.00

Diced Soy Base BBQ Squce Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Served with bowl of Rice

Chicken Noodle

$16.00

Mussel Stew - Hong Hap Tang

$22.00Out of stock

Clams, Mussels, Napa Cabbage, Chili Pepper, House Seafood Broth, Served with Bowl of Rice

Dol-Sot Stone Pot Bibimbop

Varieties of Vegetables, Mushroom, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein and Gochujang-Korean Chili Paste over Rice

Pork Bulgogi

$18.00

Thin Sliced Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce Marinated Organic Natural Pork Shoulder. Served with Bowl of Rice

Soy Bean Paste Stew

$16.00Out of stock

Traditional Soy Bean Paste, Onion, Mushroom, Squash, Green Onion, Tofu and Assorted Seafood in Special Beef Broth Served with Bowl of Rice

Spicy Squid

$24.00

Sliced Chocolate Squid from Korea, Onion, Bell Pepper Stir Fried in Spicy Gochujang Sauce

Tofu Stew

Onion, Mushroom, Squash and Soft Tofu, Green Onion, Egg in Spicy Beef Broth with choice of Protein. Served with Bowl of Rice

Vegan Bibimbowl

$17.00

Assorted Vegetable, Vegan Meat and Gochujang Chili Paste over Rice

Vegan Japchae Bowl

$15.00

Sweet Potato Starch Noodle aka Glass Noodle, Fried Tofu, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom

Yuk Su Beef Bulgogi

$19.00

Thin Sliced Marinated Beef, Sweet Potato Starch Noodle, Mushroom in House Beef Broth, Served with Bowl of Rice

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

777 S Center St #200, Reno, NV 89501

Directions

