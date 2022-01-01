Midtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Midtown restaurants

Perenn Bakery image

 

Perenn Bakery

20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND BACON JAM, SAUSAGE OR CARAMELIZED ONION
Avocado Toast$12.00
TOASTED SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, LEMON, RED ONION, MALDON SALT, PEA SHOOTS, CHILI CRUNCH
Vanilla Crème Brûlée Kouign Amann$6.75
More about Perenn Bakery
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Warm Kale Salad$13.25
Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
Soba Noodle Salad$14.00
Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing
*Vegan
Macro Bowl$12.75
Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
More about Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
Arario Midtown image

BBQ • TAPAS

Arario Midtown

777 S Center St #200, Reno

Avg 4.7 (1270 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$9.00
Roasted Garlic and Romano Pecorino Cheese
Poke Bowl$16.00
Cubed Ahi Tuna, Onion, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Organic Power Blend over Steamed Rice
Dol-Sot Stone Pot Bibimbop
Varieties of Vegetables, Mushroom, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein and Gochujang-Korean Chili Paste over Rice
More about Arario Midtown
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SUSHI • POKE

Loco Ono - Midtown

1585 S. Virginia, Reno

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Poke$16.95
Teri Chicken$13.95
Garlic Chicken$13.95
More about Loco Ono - Midtown
Map

More near Midtown to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston