Midtown restaurants you'll love

Perenn Bakery
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND BACON JAM, SAUSAGE OR CARAMELIZED ONION
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
TOASTED SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, LEMON, RED ONION, MALDON SALT, PEA SHOOTS, CHILI CRUNCH
|Vanilla Crème Brûlée Kouign Amann
|$6.75
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Popular items
|Warm Kale Salad
|$13.25
Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
|Soba Noodle Salad
|$14.00
Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing
*Vegan
|Macro Bowl
|$12.75
Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
BBQ • TAPAS
Arario Midtown
777 S Center St #200, Reno
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$9.00
Roasted Garlic and Romano Pecorino Cheese
|Poke Bowl
|$16.00
Cubed Ahi Tuna, Onion, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Organic Power Blend over Steamed Rice
|Dol-Sot Stone Pot Bibimbop
Varieties of Vegetables, Mushroom, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein and Gochujang-Korean Chili Paste over Rice