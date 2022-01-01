Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
More about #handcrafted gourmet burger bar
#handcrafted gourmet burger bar
254 W. 1st St, Reno
|Popular items
|#impossible meal
|$16.00
|#grass fed meal
|$13.00
|#wagyu
|$13.00
More about Cafe Capello
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Capello
248 west first street #202, Reno
|Popular items
|Tea Iced
|$4.00
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|$2.00
|Jacked Eggs'n Toast
|$9.50
More about Estella / The Jesse
Estella / The Jesse
350 Evans Avenue, Reno
|Popular items
|Smoked Pastrami Taco
|$7.00
Fish of the day, beer battered, chipotle crema, cabbage slaw
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.50
Shredded Pork shoulder, house pickles, queso Oaxaca
|Estella's 50/50 Batched Cocktail
|$11.00
Our signature house margarita w/tequila, mezcal, prickly pear & lime. 1.5 drinks per bottle. Ready to drink, just add ice.