Downtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown restaurants

#handcrafted gourmet burger bar image

 

#handcrafted gourmet burger bar

254 W. 1st St, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#impossible meal$16.00
#grass fed meal$13.00
#wagyu$13.00
More about #handcrafted gourmet burger bar
Cafe Capello image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Capello

248 west first street #202, Reno

Avg 4.5 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea Iced$4.00
Keep Tahoe Blue$2.00
Jacked Eggs'n Toast$9.50
More about Cafe Capello
Estella / The Jesse image

 

Estella / The Jesse

350 Evans Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pastrami Taco$7.00
Fish of the day, beer battered, chipotle crema, cabbage slaw
Carnitas Taco$5.50
Shredded Pork shoulder, house pickles, queso Oaxaca
Estella's 50/50 Batched Cocktail$11.00
Our signature house margarita w/tequila, mezcal, prickly pear & lime. 1.5 drinks per bottle. Ready to drink, just add ice.
More about Estella / The Jesse
Record Street Brewing image

 

Record Street Brewing

324 E 4th Street, Reno

Avg 4.4 (72 reviews)
Takeout
More about Record Street Brewing
Map

More near Downtown to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston