South Reno restaurants you'll love
South Reno's top cuisines
Must-try South Reno restaurants
More about Los Compadres Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Popular items
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
|Nachos Especiales
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted chees, beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Ricks deliCafe
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Popular items
|John Gotti
|$11.75
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
|Chopped Cobb
|$11.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Wall Street
|$11.25
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
More about Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With your Choice of Side
|Wasabi Bowl
|$12.75
Sautéed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing
|Pollo Taco Salad
|$17.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free
More about The Urban Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Urban Deli
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno
|Popular items
|The Virginia
|$10.95
Virginia Ham, Hard Salami, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on a Soft Roll!
|The Lakeside
|$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
|The Green Acres
|$10.95
Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Olives, Boursin Cheese, Garlic Pesto House Sauce on an Onion Roll!