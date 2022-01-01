South Reno restaurants you'll love

South Reno restaurants
Los Compadres Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Street Tacos$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Nachos Especiales
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted chees, beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
John Gotti$11.75
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
Chopped Cobb$11.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Wall Street$11.25
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH image

 

Great Full Gardens- SOUTH

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With your Choice of Side
Wasabi Bowl$12.75
Sautéed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing
Pollo Taco Salad$17.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free
The Urban Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Virginia$10.95
Virginia Ham, Hard Salami, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on a Soft Roll!
The Lakeside$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
The Green Acres$10.95
Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Olives, Boursin Cheese, Garlic Pesto House Sauce on an Onion Roll!
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nacho Fries$13.95
Jamaica$2.95
2 Meat Fajita Combination
