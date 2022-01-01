Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno

378 Reviews

$$

25 Foothill Rd

Reno, NV 89511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Street Tacos
CHIMICHANGAS
CHIPS

ANTOJITOS (OL.)

Nachos Especiales

$15.00+

Corn tortilla chips covered with melted chees, beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce

Flautas Appetizer

Flautas Appetizer

$12.00

Rolled corn tortillas cut in half with choice of chicken or beef, served with sour cream and guacamole.

Guacamole

$5.00+
Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$8.00

Bowl of refried beans topped with melted cheese. Add salsa verde to the mix for an extra kick of spicy flavor.

Pico de Gallo

$2.00+

Salsa Verde

$2.00+

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Chicharrones

$8.00

Fried pork rinds with salsa verde

BURRITOS MOJADOS (OL)

Burritos filled with your choice meat or not, refried or whole pinto beans and topped with red or green sauce and cheese.

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

Chopped steak with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

Citrus-braised pork (pulled pork) with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Marinated spicy pork with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Beef Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of beef with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

shredded chicken with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Chile Verde Burrito

$12.00

Chunky pork with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Shrimp Faj. Burrito

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Chicken Faj Burrito

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Steak Faj Burrito

$14.00

Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.

CHIMICHANGAS (OL)

CHIMICHANGAS

$16.00

TACOS (OL)

Mexican Street Tacos

Mexican Street Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.

ONE - Seafood Taco

$11.00

Made on a corn tortilla with cheese, with choice of shrimp or fish, served with rice and beans. (Shrimp tacos are made with grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes.)

TWO - Seafood Tacos

TWO - Seafood Tacos

$19.20

Made on a corn tortilla with cheese, with choice of shrimp or fish, served with rice and beans. (Shrimp tacos are made with grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes.)

TWO - Flour Tacos

$16.00

Made on a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.

COMBINACIONES (OL)

#1 El Compadre Relleno & Enchilada

$15.00

1 Chile relleno (ortega chile pepper filled with cheese, wrapped in a egg batter with sauce and cheese on top. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#2 El Jefe - Two Enchiladas

$14.00

Two enchiladas (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#3 El Sombrero - Relleno & Taco

$15.00

Chile relleno (stuffed ortega chile pepper with cheese, wrapped in a egg batter with sauce and cheese on top. 1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#4 El Toro - Taco & Enchilada

#4 El Toro - Taco & Enchilada

$15.00

1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos

#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos

$14.00

Two hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#6 Dos Amigos - Two Flautas

$15.00

Rolled corn tortilla deep fried with your choice of chicken or beef. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans.

#7 La Señorita - One Cheese Enchilada

$10.00

1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#8 La Luna - One Relleno

#8 La Luna - One Relleno

$12.00

1 Chile relleno (stuffed ortega chile pepper with cheese, wrapped in a egg batter with sauce and cheese on top. Served with rice and beans.

#9 El Azteca - One Enchilada

$11.00

1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#10 La Rosa - One Pork Tamale

$11.00

1 pork tamale (steamed bundle of masa filled with shredded pork) topped with sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#11 El Sol - One Taco

$11.00

1 hard or soft shell corn taco topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#12 Bean Tostada

$11.00

Crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, sauce, shredded lettuce, and cheese. Severed with rice and beans.

CREATE YOUR OWN (OL)

2 Item Combo

$16.00

3 Item Combo

$19.00

ENCHILADAS (OL)

1 Enchilada Suiza

$12.00

A corn tortilla rolled around and filled with your choice of meat, covered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.

2 Enchiladas Suizas

2 Enchiladas Suizas

$16.00

2 Corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat, covered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.

1 Seafood Enchilada

$12.00

-Shrimp Enchilada- Made on a corn tortilla rolled around and filled with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, topped with cheese and green sauce, with rice and beans. -Fish Enchilada- made with grilled seasoned fish and topped with cheese and green sauce and served with rice and beans.

2 Seafood Enchiladas

$16.00

-2 Shrimp Enchilada- Made on corn tortillas rolled around and filled with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, topped with cheese and green sauce, with rice and beans. -Fish Enchilada- made with grilled seasoned fish and topped with cheese and green sauce and served with rice and beans.

Asada or Carnitas Enchilada

$12.00

Made on a corn tortilla rolled around and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce.

2 Asada or Carnitas Enchiladas

$16.00

Made on 2 corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce.

QUESADILLAS (OL)

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled Steak served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.00

Citrus-braised pork (pulled pork) served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.00

Marinated spicy pork served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Seasoned grilled chicken served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Monterey and cheddar cheese mix served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Green Chile Quesadilla

$12.00

Chopped mild ortega chili peppers served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Shrimp Faj. Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Chorizo & Egg Quesadilla

$13.00

Spicy Mexican sausage mixed with scrambled eggs served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Marinated shredded beef served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Chicken & Green Ques.

$13.00

Grilled chicken and chopped ortega chili peppers served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-

Chicken Faj. Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Faj. Quesadilla

$15.00

FAJITAS (OL)

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole beans.

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.

Combo Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.

Three Meat Fajita

$19.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.

Veggie Fajita

$16.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.

Carnitas Fajita

$18.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.

SALAD & SOUP (OL)

Green Salad

$6.00

Mexican Bowl

$16.00

Bowl filled with rice, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, cheese, and avocado., and pico de gallo on the side. With choice of meat.

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Grilled seasoned bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with choice of meat.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of blended fresh greens topped with avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheese.

Tostada Grande

Tostada Grande

$14.00

Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.

Albondigas

$6.00+

Menudo

$12.00+

Traditional Mexican soup made with honeycomb tripe and hominy. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

SEAFOOD (OL)

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Traditional Mexican style cocktail served with saltine crackers and lime.

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Cured in lime juice mixed with onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado.

Fish Ceviche

$15.00

Mix Ceviche

$16.00

Filete de Pescado

$18.00

Grilled seasoned fish filet served with sour cream and guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Camarones Rancheros

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp in a red sauce mixed with vegetables.

Camarones al Ajo

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp with garlic, onions, and butter.

Camarones al Diabla

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp with onions, hot salsa, and butter.

Arroz con Camarones

$16.00

Seasoned shrimp and vegetables on a bed of rice.

Ala Carte Filete de Pescado

$16.00

Camarones Ahogados

$18.00

Raw or cooked shrimp cured in fresh squeezed lime, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocado.

ESPECIALIDADES (OL)

Carnitas Esp

Carnitas Esp

$18.00

Tender braised pork simmered in our special herbs and spices.

Carne Asada Esp

$19.00

Grilled seasoned steak with sour cream and guacamole.

Chile Colorado Esp

Chile Colorado Esp

$17.00

Slow cooked tender beef smothered in red sauce.

Chile Verde Esp

Chile Verde Esp

$17.00

Chunks of pork smothered in green tomatillo sauce.

Carne Asada Tampiquena Esp

$21.00

Grilled seasoned steak with a cheese and onion enchilada served with sour cream and guacamole.

Los Compadres Favorito Esp

Los Compadres Favorito Esp

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp seasoned in our special red sauce on top of a sirloin steak served with sour cream and guacamole.

Arroz con Pollo Esp

$13.00

Shredded chicken on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese.

Bistek Ranchero

Bistek Ranchero

$19.00

Sauteed chopped steak and vegetables in our special red sauce.

Pechuga de Pollo la Plancha Esp

$18.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast with avocado and pico de gallo

BREAKFAST (OL)

Machaca con Huevos

$14.00

Shredded beef, scrambled eggs with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two fresh eggs, prepared Mexican ranch style on corn tortillas and ranchero sauce.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and smothered in red sauce and cheese.

Chorizo con Huevos

$14.00

Spicy Mexican Sausage mixed with scrambled eggs.

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips with scrambled eggs, spicy red or green sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Breakfast Burrito Ala Carte

$11.00

KIDS MENU (OL)

KIDS Cheese Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Cheese Enchilada served on a corn tortilla

KIDS Bean & Cheese Burrito

KIDS Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese. Served dry

KIDS TACO

$8.00

Kids taco served in a hard corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and mild salsa.

KIDS Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Kids Nachos served with chips and cheese.

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla served on a flour tortilla with cheese.

KIDS Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger - shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles served on the side.

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese served on white bread with cheese.

ALA CARTE (OL)

ENCHILADA

TACO

RELLENO

$9.00

TOSTADA

MEX TACO

SIDES (OL)

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Whole Beans

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$7.00

Side Sliced Jalapeño

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Fried Jalapeño

$2.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Side Half Sour/Half Guac

$4.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Egg

$2.00+

Ala Carte Tostada

$7.00+

Side Enchilada Sauce

$0.80

Side Limes

$0.90

DESSERTS (OL)

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$8.00

Cinnamon sugar , jam and honey

Deep Fried Ice Cream

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Deep Fried Ice Cream served in a cinnamon sugar flour bowl with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup.

Caramel Flan

Caramel Flan

$9.00

Caramelized custard, topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup.

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$6.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream

Pumpkin spice flan

Pumpkin spice flan

$10.00

DRINKS (OL)

SODA

HORCHATA

$3.95

JUICE

$3.99

MILK

MARGARITA MIX

$20.00+

CHIPS & SALSAS

CHIPS

$8.00+

12OZ SALSA

16OZ SALSA

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25 Foothill Rd, Reno, NV 89511

Directions

Gallery
Los Compadres Restaurant image
Los Compadres Restaurant image
Los Compadres Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
orange starNo Reviews
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C RENO, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Speedy Burritos
orange star4.5 • 188
1420 S. Wells Ave Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
Estella
orange starNo Reviews
350 Evans Avenue Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada - Sparks Location on Disc
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Disc Drive Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Sparks - Sparks
orange starNo Reviews
2955 North McCarran Road Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Las Panchitas Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8345 North Lake Blvd Kings Beach, CA 96143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Reno

The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Ricks deliCafe
orange star4.5 • 182
9475 Double R Blvd Reno, NV 89521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Northwest Reno
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston